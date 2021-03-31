Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Kaufman & Broad SA    KOF   FR0004007813

KAUFMAN & BROAD SA

(KOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kaufman & Broad SA : AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

03/31/2021 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 
31-March-2021 / 15:14 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
PARIS, 31st March 2021 
 
 
 
Availability of 
the 2020 universal Registration Document 
 
 
Kaufman & Broad SA filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document 
 
Kaufman & Broad SA, a French national real estate developer, filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document, with the 
Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 31st, 2021. 
 
The Universal Registration Document is available free of charge and upon request at the office of Kaufman & Broad SA 
(127 Avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France) and on the websites of the Company 
(www.kaufmanbroad.fr) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org). The Universal Registration Document includes in particular: 
 
  ? The annual financial report; 
  ? The Board of Directors management report of the Company; 
  ? The Board of Directors report on the Company's Corporate Governance; 
  ? The resolutions to be submitted to the approval of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders 
    to be held on 2021, May 6th; 
  ? The fees of the statutory auditors. 
 
Next regular publication date: 
 
  ? 2021, May 6th: Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders. 
 
 
This release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
Contacts 
 
                        Press Relations 
Chief Financial Officer 
                        Media relations: Agence Shadow 
 
                         Karima Doukkali - +33(0)7 77 36 64 10 
Bruno Coche 
                                 karimadoukkali@shadowcommunication.fr 
+33(0)1 41 43 44 73 
 
infos-invest@ketb.com 
                        Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 
 
                        +33(0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French builder-developers due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2020 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

1180196 31-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2021 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

All news about KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
09:17aKAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Availability of the 2020 universal registration document
EQ
09:16aKAUFMAN & BROAD SA  : Mise à disposition du document d'enregistrement universel ..
DJ
09:16aKAUFMAN & BROAD SA  : Availability of the 2020 universal registration document
DJ
03/2103-22-2021  : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback p..
PU
03/08KAUFMAN & BROAD  : Share buyback
CO
03/01KAUFMAN & BROAD  : Share buyback
CO
02/2222-02-2021  : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback p..
PU
02/22KAUFMAN & BROAD  : Share buyback
CO
02/1602-15-2021  : Declaration of transactions of the mandate for the share buyback p..
PU
02/15KAUFMAN & BROAD  : Share buyback
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 021 M 1 198 M 1 198 M
Net income 2020 29,9 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net cash 2020 6,60 M 7,74 M 7,74 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
Yield 2020 3,54%
Capitalization 789 M 926 M 926 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 863
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Duration : Period :
Kaufman & Broad SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 46,64 €
Last Close Price 36,35 €
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nordine Hachemi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Coche Chief Financial Officer
Sylvie Charles Independent Director
Caroline Puechoultres Independent Director
Lucile Ribot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA-0.68%926
HASEKO CORPORATION33.39%3 999
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC6.49%939
ATAL S.A.27.38%404
TRISUL S.A.-18.94%321
MITRE REALTY EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-25.88%232
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ