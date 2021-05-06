Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 06-May-2021 / 14:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris May 6, 2021 DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 1. Result of the previous plan Declaration of the operations realized on treasury shares from May 5, 2020 until May 5, 2021 (covering the period starting the day following the assement of the previous program was established and ending on May 6th,2021) : Percentage of treasury shares in the capital owned directly and indirectly (1) 2.14% Number of stocks cancelled in the last 24 months (2) 375,000 Number of shares owned in portfolio (1) 465,132 Accounting value of the portfolio (1) EUR15,126,160 Market value of the portfolio (1) EUR17,691,642 Positions opened the day of the description of the repurchase Amounted gross flow (3) program Sales / Buy positions Sales positions Buy Transfer Call option bought Futures Put option sold Forward sale Number of shares 938,169 431,005 Average maximum maturity Average transaction price 34.80 29.44 (3) Cash transaction Amounts 32,650,625 12,689,247 1. On May 5th 2021 2. In the last 24 months prior to May 6th, 2021 3. Covering the period starting the day following the assement of the previous program was established and ending on

May 5th,2021. Transaction made as part of block transactions or liquidity contract. 2. Allocation by objectives of shares owned the day of the publication of the hereby document :

Number of tresury shares owned directly and indireclty : 465,132 representing 2,14 % of the company capital.

Number of shares owned by objective : ? Animation of the stock through a liquidity contract AMAFI : 2,000 ? External growth operation: 0 ? Cover option plan for stock or other employees'sharaholding system : 463,132 ? Coverage of securities giving right to share attribution : 0 ? Cancellation : 0 3. New share repurchase program ? Program Authority: Shareholders'Meeting on May 6, 2021 ? Securities covered : Ordinary shares ? Maximum proportion of the share capital authorised for buyback : 10 % currently equivalent to 2,171,302 shares.

Given the number of shares already held and amounting to 465,132 (2.14 % of the share capital), the maximum number

of additional shares that can be bought will be 1,706,170 shares (7,86 % of the share capital) unless the Company

sells or cancels the shares already held. ? Maximum purchase price: 60 euros ? Objectives in decreasing order of priority : ? Stimulate the market or the liquidity of the Company's shares through an investment service provider under a

liquidity agreement that complies with the AMAFI Ethics Charter recognized by the AMF, ? Acquire shares to be held and subsequently delivered in payment or exchanged as part of corporate acquisition

transactions, ? Award or transfer stock to employees and/or corporate officers ( on the terms and in the manner provided for by

law) in particular as part of a stock option plan, a bonus share award plan or a company savings plan, ? Award stock by the delivery of shares when exercising the rights attached to securities giving the right via

redemption, conversion, exchange or presentation of a warrant, or in any other way, to an allocation of the

Company's stock, ? Potentially cancel the shares acquired, under the conditions of the authorization granted by the Shareholder's

Meeting. ? Program duration : 18 months after Shareholders'Meeting held on May 6th 2021, so up to November the 6th , 2022.

This press release is available on the website: www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts

Press Relations DGM Conseil Chief Financial Officer Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84 Bruno Coche thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr +33 (0)1 41 43 44 73 Infos-invest@ketb.com Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. 21-0239 on March 31, 2021. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 4 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Description of the share repursahse program 06 05 2021

1193478 06-May-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)