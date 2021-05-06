Kaufman & Broad SA
Kaufman & Broad SA: DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM
06-May-2021 / 14:06 CET/CEST
Press release
Paris May 6, 2021
DESCRIPTION OF
THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM
1. Result of the previous plan
Declaration of the operations realized on treasury shares from May 5, 2020 until May 5, 2021
(covering the period starting the day following the assement of the previous program was established and ending on May
6th,2021) :
Percentage of treasury shares in the capital owned directly and indirectly (1) 2.14%
Number of stocks cancelled in the last 24 months (2) 375,000
Number of shares owned in portfolio (1) 465,132
Accounting value of the portfolio (1) EUR15,126,160
Market value of the portfolio (1) EUR17,691,642
Positions opened the day of the description of the repurchase
Amounted gross flow (3) program
Sales / Buy positions Sales positions
Buy
Transfer Call option bought Futures Put option sold Forward sale
Number of shares 938,169 431,005
Average maximum maturity
Average transaction price 34.80 29.44
(3)
Cash transaction
Amounts 32,650,625 12,689,247 1. On May 5th 2021 2. In the last 24 months prior to May 6th, 2021 3. Covering the period starting the day following the assement of the previous program was established and ending on
May 5th,2021. Transaction made as part of block transactions or liquidity contract. 2. Allocation by objectives of shares owned the day of the publication of the hereby document :
Number of tresury shares owned directly and indireclty : 465,132 representing 2,14 % of the company capital.
Number of shares owned by objective : ? Animation of the stock through a liquidity contract AMAFI : 2,000 ? External growth operation: 0 ? Cover option plan for stock or other employees'sharaholding system : 463,132 ? Coverage of securities giving right to share attribution : 0 ? Cancellation : 0 3. New share repurchase program ? Program Authority: Shareholders'Meeting on May 6, 2021 ? Securities covered : Ordinary shares ? Maximum proportion of the share capital authorised for buyback : 10 % currently equivalent to 2,171,302 shares.
Given the number of shares already held and amounting to 465,132 (2.14 % of the share capital), the maximum number
of additional shares that can be bought will be 1,706,170 shares (7,86 % of the share capital) unless the Company
sells or cancels the shares already held. ? Maximum purchase price: 60 euros ? Objectives in decreasing order of priority : ? Stimulate the market or the liquidity of the Company's shares through an investment service provider under a
liquidity agreement that complies with the AMAFI Ethics Charter recognized by the AMF, ? Acquire shares to be held and subsequently delivered in payment or exchanged as part of corporate acquisition
transactions, ? Award or transfer stock to employees and/or corporate officers ( on the terms and in the manner provided for by
law) in particular as part of a stock option plan, a bonus share award plan or a company savings plan, ? Award stock by the delivery of shares when exercising the rights attached to securities giving the right via
redemption, conversion, exchange or presentation of a warrant, or in any other way, to an allocation of the
Company's stock, ? Potentially cancel the shares acquired, under the conditions of the authorization granted by the Shareholder's
Meeting. ? Program duration : 18 months after Shareholders'Meeting held on May 6th 2021, so up to November the 6th , 2022.
This press release is available on the website: www.kaufmanbroad.fr
Contacts
Press Relations
DGM Conseil
Chief Financial Officer Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84
Bruno Coche thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr
+33 (0)1 41 43 44 73
Infos-invest@ketb.com
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti
+33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com
About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.
The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. 21-0239 on March 31, 2021. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 4 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Description of the share repursahse program 06 05 2021
