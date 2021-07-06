Kaufman & Broad SA
Kaufman & Broad SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement
06-Jul-2021 / 16:15 CET/CEST
Press release
Paris, July 6th, 2021
Half-year
liquidity contract statement
for kaufman & broad SA
In accordance with the liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad SA with the bank Rothschild Martin Maurel on June
30th, 2021, the liquidity account held the following assets:
? Securities: 0
? Cash: EUR1,522,709.00
Reminding liquidity contract on December 31st, 2020, the liquidity account held the following assets:
? Securities: 0
? Cash: EUR1,526,485.00
This press release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr
About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.
