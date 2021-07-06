Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kaufman & Broad SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOF   FR0004007813

KAUFMAN & BROAD SA

(KOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kaufman & Broad SA : Half-year liquidity contract statement

07/06/2021 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: Half-year liquidity contract statement 
06-Jul-2021 / 16:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 Paris, July 6th, 2021 
 
 
 
Half-year 
liquidity contract statement 
for kaufman & broad SA 
 
 
 
 
 
In accordance with the liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad SA with the bank Rothschild Martin Maurel on June 
30th, 2021, the liquidity account held the following assets: 
 
  ? Securities: 0 
  ? Cash: EUR1,522,709.00 
 
 
Reminding liquidity contract on December 31st, 2020, the liquidity account held the following assets: 
 
  ? Securities: 0 
  ? Cash: EUR1,526,485.00 
 
 
 
 
This press release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
 
Contacts 
 
                        Press Relations 
                        DGM Conseil 
Chief Financial Officer Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 6 14 50 15 84 
Bruno Coche             thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr 
01 41 43 44 73 
Infos-invest@ketb.com 
                        Kaufman & Broad : Emmeline Cacitti 
                        +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

This press release is prepared in accordance with Articles 212-4, 5° and 212-5, 6° of the General Regulation of the AMF and the Article 19 of AMF Official Line DOC-2016-14. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Half-year liquidity contract statement

1215848 06-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215848&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

All news about KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
10:16aKAUFMAN & BROAD SA  : Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité
DJ
10:16aKAUFMAN & BROAD SA  : Half-year liquidity contract statement
DJ
06/02KAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/2005-2021-2021  : AGM 6, May 2021 results
PU
05/20KAUFMAN & BROAD SA  : résultat de vote AGM 06 mai -3-
DJ
05/20KAUFMAN & BROAD SA  : résultat de vote AGM 06 mai -2-
DJ
05/20KAUFMAN & BROAD SA  : résultat de vote AGM 06 mai 2021
DJ
05/20KAUFMAN & BROAD SA  : AGM 6, May 2021 results -2-
DJ
05/20KAUFMAN & BROAD SA  : AGM 6, May 2021 results
DJ
05/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bayer, Toyota, Xiaomi...
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 543 M 1 826 M 1 826 M
Net income 2021 67,6 M 80,0 M 80,0 M
Net cash 2021 46,0 M 54,4 M 54,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 5,33%
Capitalization 847 M 1 005 M 1 002 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 778
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Duration : Period :
Kaufman & Broad SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 40,35 €
Average target price 46,71 €
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nordine Hachemi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Coche Chief Financial Officer
Sylvie Charles Independent Director
Yves Gabriel Lead Independent Director
Lucile Ribot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA10.25%1 003
HASEKO CORPORATION28.99%3 738
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC13.33%944
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.-3.37%612
ATAL S.A.62.46%543
WÄSTBYGG GRUPPEN AB (PUBL)8.89%403