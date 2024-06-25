Kaufman & Broad: SCI created with Banque des Territoires

Kaufman & Broad and Banque des Territoires (Groupe Caisse des Dépôts) have strengthened their ties by creating SCI KetB étudiants.



Dedicated to investment in student residences, this structure is 51% owned by Kaufman & Broad and 49% by Banque des Territoires.



Neoresid, a subsidiary of Kaufman & Broad, operates the residences in the portfolio, and the SCI is managed by 123 IM.



Since its creation in May 2024, SCI KetB Etudiants has owned and operated two residences with a total of over 300 beds in Gagny and Amiens.



It has also committed to a VEFA program in Reims, which will bring the number of available beds to 600.



In addition to these first three residences, SCI KetB Etudiants will build up its portfolio through VEFA acquisitions or existing residences, with the aim of renovating and bringing them up to environmental standards.



