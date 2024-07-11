Kaufman & Broad: confirms annual guidance

Kaufman & Broad SA has announced its results for the 1st half of the 2024 financial year (December 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024), with total sales of 452.5 million euros (excl. VAT), compared with 848.8 million euros for the same period in 2023.



Gross margin came to €97.5m, with EBIT of €34.5m and net income (group share) of €21.1m.



Kaufman & Broad reports that its financial structure remains "extremely solid". At the end of May 2024, after repayment of the €50 million PP and payment of €46.8 million in dividends, net cash stood at €224.9 million. Financial capacity stands at 578.9 million euros.



Kaufman & Broad confirms its guidance for the full year 2024. Group sales should come in at around 1.1 billion euros, with the difference from 2023 due to the base effect of the Austerlitz transaction. The operating income recurring rate is expected to be between 7% and 7.5%.



