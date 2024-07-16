Kaufman & Broad: new syndicated loan agreement
The establishment of this corporate line will enable the real estate group to extend the maturity of its resources, while giving it flexibility of use according to needs and opportunities, in addition to its available cash.
This facility, underwritten with leading French banking institutions, incorporates a 'positive incentive' mechanism based on several CSR indicators, testifying to the company's environmental commitment.
