Kaufman & Broad: new syndicated loan agreement

July 16, 2024 at 01:12 am EDT Share

Kaufman & Broad has signed a €200 million syndicated credit facility with an initial maturity of five years, replacing the existing €250 million 'RCF 2019' syndicated credit facility maturing in January 2025.



The establishment of this corporate line will enable the real estate group to extend the maturity of its resources, while giving it flexibility of use according to needs and opportunities, in addition to its available cash.



This facility, underwritten with leading French banking institutions, incorporates a 'positive incentive' mechanism based on several CSR indicators, testifying to the company's environmental commitment.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.