  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Kavango Resources Plc
  News
  7. Summary
    KAV   GB00BF0VMV24

KAVANGO RESOURCES PLC

(KAV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:55 2022-10-24 am EDT
2.000 GBX   +2.56%
09:18aIN BRIEF: Kavango raises GBP3 million in placing for Botswana plans
AI
05:37aPound, Gilts Seen Lifted by Johnson Quitting Leadership Race
DJ
04:43aKavango Resources Raises $3 Million to Advance Botswana Projects
MT
IN BRIEF: Kavango raises GBP3 million in placing for Botswana plans

10/24/2022 | 09:18am EDT
Kavango Resources PLC - London-based mineral explorer focused on Botswana - Raises GBP3.0 million before expenses via the issue of 166.7 million shares at 1.8 pence each. The placing is conducted by First Equity Ltd with institutional and other investors "including high net worth and retail investors". Notes one "strategic cornerstone investor" subscribed for over half of the placing amount. Also conditionally completes issue of 8.1 million shares in a direct subscription.

It will use the funds for its portfolio of projects in Botswana and as general working capital.

"Our current key focus is on our Kalahari Copper Belt interests, where the drilling programme is underway. We are now fully funded for our ambitious plans through 2023 and are in an excellent position to achieve our goal of becoming the leading minerals exploration company in Botswana," says Chief Executive Officer Ben Turney.

Current stock price: 2.00 pence, up 2.6% on Monday in London

12-month change: down 60%

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

