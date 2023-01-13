Kavango Resources restarts drilling at Kalahari Copper Belt

Kavango Resources PLC - Botswana-focused metals exploration company - Starts drilling on the sixth and final hole in the current drilling programme at Kalahari Copper Belt this weekend following a summer break. Upon completion, the company expects to have drilled around 1,640 metres in the programme, exceeding original guidance.

Chief Executive Officer Ben Turney says: "Through our innovative use of controlled-source audio MagnetoTelluric, Kavango has identified major structures for the first time on our KCB licences. Our ongoing drill programme has subsequently confirmed these to be associated with deformation, fluid flow, and alteration. This could be a game changer in exploration for a new generation of drill targets on the KCB. Given the large size of our KCB licence package, Kavango is currently working to optimise and prioritise these."

Current stock price: 1.60 pence each, up 21% on Friday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 71%

