  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Kavango Resources Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAV   GB00BF0VMV24

KAVANGO RESOURCES PLC

(KAV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:21 2023-03-02 am EST
1.100 GBX   -4.35%
03:04pKavango Resources to focus on B conductors at Kalahari
AN
02:00aKavango Resources plc Announces an Operational Update for its Kalahari Suture Zone North Project
CI
02/28FTSE 100 Closes Lower After Disappointing Earnings
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kavango Resources to focus on B conductors at Kalahari

03/02/2023 | 03:04pm EST
Kavango Resources PLC - mineral exploration company focused on Botswana - Provides an operational update for its Kalahari Suture Zone North project.

Company is prioritising the cluster of three identified 'B conductors' at the project for drill testing. The B1 conductor was recently remodelled and is "well into the range accepted by nickel-copper specialised geophysicists for pyrrhotite bearing massive sulphides," Kavango says. The B3 and B4 conductors have been modelled and are also in the range of possible massive sulphides.

Executive Director Jeremy Brett says: "Success in drilling these could confirm the presence of not only massive sulphides, but also confirm the ore deposit model proposed by Kavango and our senior advisors. This would open up the rest of the KSZ Project for intense exploration using more Time Domain Electromagnetics. The only one remaining step is to drill and find out the cause of these conductors."

Current stock price: 1.14 pence

12-month change: down 67%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

