Kavango Resources plc is a metals exploration company. The Company has interests in about 12 prospecting licenses, totaling over 5,000 square kilometers in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB), where it is targeting copper-silver mineralization. Its Kalahari Suture Zone Project covers a large portion of the KSZ magnetic anomaly in southwest Botswana. It has interests in four licenses at Ditau Project. The Ditau Project covers about 2,652.9 square kilometers in southwest Botswana. It has an option to acquire a producing gold exploration project in Matabeleland, southern Zimbabwe. The Nara Project comprises about 45 contiguous gold claims, located in the Matabeleland South area near the Zimbabwean city of Bulawayo. The licenses are hosted in a package of meta sediments and intersected by a regional shear zone. The Company also has an option to acquire Hillside Project and Leopard Project. The Hillside Project is located within 30 kilometers (km) of Nara on the Greenstone belt.