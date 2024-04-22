Kavango Resources PLC - Botswana and Zimbabwe-focused exploration company - Finds up to five potentially mineralised shear zones identified from an induced polarisation survey at its Hillside gold project in Zimbabwe. Two of the zones identified from the IP survey coincide with a series of parallel artisanal workings. Adds that three additional shear zones have been interpreted under slightly thicker cover and remain undiscovered. Chief Executive Officer Ben Turney says: "We are looking forward to testing the bulk-minable gold potential at prospect 4. The possible presence of four parallel, gold-bearing shear zones makes this an increasingly attractive exploration target."
Current stock price: 1.15 pence, up 9.5%
12-month change: up 4.5%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
