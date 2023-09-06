D e l i v e r i n g
Forward-looking statements
Some information in this report may contain forward-looking statements which include statements regarding Company's expected financial position and results of operations, business plans and prospects etc. and are generally identified by forward-looking words such as "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are dependent on assumptions or basis underlying such statements. We have chosen these assumptions or basis in good faith, and we believe that they are reasonable in all material respects. However, we caution that actual results, performances or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward- looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Our core values define our way forward at Kaveri Seed, where sustainable practices, innovation, and growth intertwine to shape the future of agriculture.
Diversity lies at the heart of our vision, and our extensive crop portfolio attests to this commitment. We have diligently curated a wide array of seeds, each selected for its adaptability to diverse climatic conditions, soil types and farm mechanism. By empowering farmers with a comprehensive range of choices, we enable them to unlock their land's true potential while preserving the delicate balance of our ecosystems. With consistent focus on biodiversity and tailored solutions, we sow the seeds of resilience, fortifying the agricultural landscape in India amid the uncertainties of a rapidly changing world.
But it is not just diversity that drives our success; it is the relentless pursuit of innovation. We understand that to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow, we must transcend the boundaries of conventional thinking. With a forward-looking research and development team at the forefront of agricultural science and technology, we continuously seek breakthrough solutions. Harnessing the power
of genetic engineering, precision agriculture, and data analytics, we revolutionise the way farmers cultivate their lands.
By equipping them with cutting-edge tools and knowledge, we empower farmers to optimize resource utilization,
enhance productivity, and reduce environmental impact. Through innovation, we are reshaping the future of farming, ushering in an era of sustainable abundance.
In our quest for a sustainable future, we cannot overlook the critical issue of food security. As custodians of our nation's nourishment, we bear the responsibility of safeguarding our food systems. By providing farmers with superior seeds, bolstered by agronomic expertise and support, we strengthen the foundations of food production. Our unwavering dedication to this cause extends beyond national borders, as we endeavour to create a global network of self-sufficiency, addressing the pressing issue of hunger and forging a path towards a food-secure world.
Through the harmonious blend of sustainability, innovation, and growth, we forge a path to market leadership. Our unwavering commitment to these principles has allowed us to cement our position as industry pioneers, earning the trust and respect of farmers and stakeholders alike. But our journey does not end here. We are steadfast in our pursuit of excellence, perpetually striving for new frontiers in agricultural advancement. Together, we shall continue to chart the course for a future where agriculture flourishes, and our communities thrive.
