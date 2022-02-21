Kaveri Seed : Q3 & FY 2021-2022

Kaveri Seeds Limited

February 15, 2022

Moderator: Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Kaveri Seed Company's Q3 & 9M FY22 Earnings Conference call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions at the end of today's presentation. Please note that this conference call will be recorded. Joining us today on this call is Mr. Mithun Chand, Executive Director.

Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. For a list of such considerations, please refer to the Earnings Presentation.

I would now hand the conference over to Mr Mithun Chand. Thank you and over to you, Sir.

Mithun Chand: Thank you. Good evening and welcome everyone to our Q3&9M FY22 Earnings Conference Call. We hope you have had a chance to review the Presentation of our Results which is also available on our website. I would touch upon the operational and financial performance of the Company then open the floor for a Question- and-Answer session.

We are moving from pandemic to endemic and I hope there will not be any tailwinds from Covid in the near future.

The Indian economy has emerged as fastest growing economy at an estimated 9.2% during the current year and expected growth of 8- 8.5% for the next year. Gross value add in agriculture is estimated to grow by 3.9%, which is good for us. Inflation is bothering policy

Page 2 of 26