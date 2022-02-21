Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kaveri Seed Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532899   INE455I01029

KAVERI SEED COMPANY LIMITED

(532899)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/18
511.2 INR   -0.57%
07:51aKAVERI SEED : Q3 & fy 2021-2022
PU
02/15Kaveri Seed to Seek Acquisitions
CI
02/15TRANSCRIPT : Kaveri Seed Company Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2022
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaveri Seed : Q3 & FY 2021-2022

02/21/2022 | 07:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"Kaveri Seeds Q3 & Nine Months FY'2022 Earnings

Conference Call"

February 15, 2022

MANAGEMENT: MR. MITHUN CHAND - EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, KAVERI SEED COMPANY LIMITED

Page 1 of 26

Kaveri Seeds Limited

February 15, 2022

Moderator: Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Kaveri Seed Company's Q3 & 9M FY22 Earnings Conference call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions at the end of today's presentation. Please note that this conference call will be recorded. Joining us today on this call is Mr. Mithun Chand, Executive Director.

Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. For a list of such considerations, please refer to the Earnings Presentation.

I would now hand the conference over to Mr Mithun Chand. Thank you and over to you, Sir.

Mithun Chand: Thank you. Good evening and welcome everyone to our Q3&9M FY22 Earnings Conference Call. We hope you have had a chance to review the Presentation of our Results which is also available on our website. I would touch upon the operational and financial performance of the Company then open the floor for a Question- and-Answer session.

We are moving from pandemic to endemic and I hope there will not be any tailwinds from Covid in the near future.

The Indian economy has emerged as fastest growing economy at an estimated 9.2% during the current year and expected growth of 8- 8.5% for the next year. Gross value add in agriculture is estimated to grow by 3.9%, which is good for us. Inflation is bothering policy

Page 2 of 26

Kaveri Seeds Limited

February 15, 2022

makers across the World; however, this shows that growth will eventually takeover inflation.

The digitalization theme will be the backbone for new investments in agriculture, which will streamline government payments and procurements, which in turn will increase the cash flows in the hands of farmers for increasing adoption of new and hybrid variants across the crop segments.

Encouraging start-ups and mechanization in agriculture are going to increase the investment in agriculture, which should in turn increase the pace at which the new technologies and hybrid varies are adopted for better yields in the country.

Food and agriculture start-ups attracted a record $22.3 billion in venture funding last year, that's twice as much as these segments raised in 2019, which is making agriculture not only attractive but also data rich, this will revolutionize the sector as a whole and we are going to be one of biggest beneficiaries.

Coming back to Operational Highlights:

  • The income from operations for the quarter stood at Rs. 102.08 crores, which is 2% higher on a YoY basis.
  • The EBIDTA stood at Rs.16.32 crores up by 8.22% on a YoY basis. PAT stood at Rs. 9.08 crores up by 21.88%
  • Our cash on books stands at Rs. 314 crore

Page 3 of 26

Kaveri Seeds Limited

February 15, 2022

Segment-wise Highlights:

As we were discussing Cotton and non-Cotton Crops:

Hybrid Rice volumes increased by 22.38% in first months of financial year 2022. The introduction of the new hybrids has helped to achieve this strong growth. The contribution of new hybrid rice products was up from 67.93% to 75.68%.

The contribution of new products was up from 9.55% to 25.49% of volumes in Maize. More than 60% of the revenues have come from non-cotton crops like rice, Maize and vegetable this year. In line with our focus on non-cotton segment's contribution in 9MFY22 has increased to 62% from 53% in 9 months FY21

We have witnessed significant growth in both revenue and volumes from hybrid and selection rice and vegetables segment.

We have completed buyback of shares worth of Rs. 119.95 crore during the quarter. We are working actively to launch new products for mustard and wheat crops, which have huge potential, Hybrid rice is just 9% at 4 million hectares, out of 42.7 million hectares of rice market, and even 10% shift to hybrid is a huge opportunity for us.

Contribution from our new products across seed segments is stable during the year. This should move upwards in the years' to come, and this is the biggest driver for the organization.

Page 4 of 26

Kaveri Seeds Limited

February 15, 2022

Company always strive to deliver consistent growth on both revenue and profitability, better margins, build sizable new products, invest in R&D to have new pipeline products, looking for breakthrough technologies in the market to utilize surplus cash in the books of the company. The company has delivered 16% CAGR in revenue and 23% CAGR in PAT in the last 10 years.

Current low yielding situation calls for adoption of hybrid varieties, which is happening on the ground. We currently have 17 advanced production facilities, 1 lakh large farmer base and 40,000 dealer network, with broad portfolio of 1 lakh acres under seed production, and 145 strong R&D team with 900 acres of dedicated research farms

I would like to further state that, the company has generated good cash flows in the last 15 years of its listing since 2007. The company had started declaring dividends from the year 2009, since then, in the last 13 years, the company has rewarded its shareholders with more than Rs. 920 crore worth of cash, either in the form of dividends or buyback of shares. Moreover, the company had distributed close to Rs. 820 crore in the last six years alone in the form of either dividend or buyback.

Company's motto is to deliver consistent growth on both revenue and profitability, better margins, build sizable new products, invest in R&D to have new pipeline of products.

Any major shift in adoption of hybrid and selection rice, increasing demand for green fuel and increased protein demand in Maize are going to drive the volumes for us.

Page 5 of 26

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kaveri Seed Company Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 12:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KAVERI SEED COMPANY LIMITED
07:51aKAVERI SEED : Q3 & fy 2021-2022
PU
02/15Kaveri Seed to Seek Acquisitions
CI
02/15TRANSCRIPT : Kaveri Seed Company Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2022
CI
02/11Kaveri Seed Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2021Kaveri Seed Company Limited Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on 6 December 2021
CI
2021KAVERI SEED COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021TRANSCRIPT : Kaveri Seed Company Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2021
CI
2021Kaveri Seed Company Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
2021Kaveri Seed Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
2021Tranche Update on Kaveri Seed Company Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on August..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 728 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2022 2 352 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
Net cash 2022 7 021 M 94,0 M 94,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 29 814 M 399 M 399 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 195
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart KAVERI SEED COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kaveri Seed Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAVERI SEED COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 511,20 INR
Average target price 677,71 INR
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Venkata Bhaskar Rao Gundavaram Chairman & Managing Director
V. Chalapathi Reddy K. Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Shanker Murti Vedantam Secretary & Compliance Officer
Raghuvardhan Reddy Suravaram Independent Non-Executive Director
Syed Mohammed Ilyas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAVERI SEED COMPANY LIMITED-10.17%399
CORTEVA, INC.7.23%36 860
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.9.45%21 166
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-5.22%3 878
QL RESOURCES BERHAD8.97%2 895
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD27.61%1 832