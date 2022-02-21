Kaveri Seed : Q3 & FY 2021-2022

MANAGEMENT: MR. MITHUN CHAND - EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, KAVERI SEED COMPANY LIMITED
Moderator: Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Kaveri Seed Company's Q3 & 9M FY22 Earnings Conference call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity for you to ask questions at the end of today's presentation. Please note that this conference call will be recorded. Joining us today on this call is Mr. Mithun Chand, Executive Director.
Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. For a list of such considerations, please refer to the Earnings Presentation.
I would now hand the conference over to Mr Mithun Chand. Thank you and over to you, Sir.
Mithun Chand: Thank you. Good evening and welcome everyone to our Q3&9M FY22 Earnings Conference Call. We hope you have had a chance to review the Presentation of our Results which is also available on our website. I would touch upon the operational and financial performance of the Company then open the floor for a Question- and-Answer session.
We are moving from pandemic to endemic and I hope there will not be any tailwinds from Covid in the near future.
The Indian economy has emerged as fastest growing economy at an estimated 9.2% during the current year and expected growth of 8- 8.5% for the next year. Gross value add in agriculture is estimated to grow by 3.9%, which is good for us. Inflation is bothering policy
makers across the World; however, this shows that growth will eventually takeover inflation.
The digitalization theme will be the backbone for new investments in agriculture, which will streamline government payments and procurements, which in turn will increase the cash flows in the hands of farmers for increasing adoption of new and hybrid variants across the crop segments.
Encouraging start-ups and mechanization in agriculture are going to increase the investment in agriculture, which should in turn increase the pace at which the new technologies and hybrid varies are adopted for better yields in the country.
Food and agriculture start-ups attracted a record $22.3 billion in venture funding last year, that's twice as much as these segments raised in 2019, which is making agriculture not only attractive but also data rich, this will revolutionize the sector as a whole and we are going to be one of biggest beneficiaries.
Coming back to Operational Highlights:
The income from operations for the quarter stood at Rs. 102.08 crores, which is 2% higher on a YoY basis.
The EBIDTA stood at Rs.16.32 crores up by 8.22% on a YoY basis. PAT stood at Rs. 9.08 crores up by 21.88%
Our cash on books stands at Rs. 314 crore
Segment-wise Highlights:
As we were discussing Cotton and non-Cotton Crops:
Hybrid Rice volumes increased by 22.38% in first months of financial year 2022. The introduction of the new hybrids has helped to achieve this strong growth. The contribution of new hybrid rice products was up from 67.93% to 75.68%.
The contribution of new products was up from 9.55% to 25.49% of volumes in Maize. More than 60% of the revenues have come from non-cotton crops like rice, Maize and vegetable this year. In line with our focus on non-cotton segment's contribution in 9MFY22 has increased to 62% from 53% in 9 months FY21
We have witnessed significant growth in both revenue and volumes from hybrid and selection rice and vegetables segment.
We have completed buyback of shares worth of Rs. 119.95 crore during the quarter. We are working actively to launch new products for mustard and wheat crops, which have huge potential, Hybrid rice is just 9% at 4 million hectares, out of 42.7 million hectares of rice market, and even 10% shift to hybrid is a huge opportunity for us.
Contribution from our new products across seed segments is stable during the year. This should move upwards in the years' to come, and this is the biggest driver for the organization.
Company always strive to deliver consistent growth on both revenue and profitability, better margins, build sizable new products, invest in R&D to have new pipeline products, looking for breakthrough technologies in the market to utilize surplus cash in the books of the company. The company has delivered 16% CAGR in revenue and 23% CAGR in PAT in the last 10 years.
Current low yielding situation calls for adoption of hybrid varieties, which is happening on the ground. We currently have 17 advanced production facilities, 1 lakh large farmer base and 40,000 dealer network, with broad portfolio of 1 lakh acres under seed production, and 145 strong R&D team with 900 acres of dedicated research farms
I would like to further state that, the company has generated good cash flows in the last 15 years of its listing since 2007. The company had started declaring dividends from the year 2009, since then, in the last 13 years, the company has rewarded its shareholders with more than Rs. 920 crore worth of cash, either in the form of dividends or buyback of shares. Moreover, the company had distributed close to Rs. 820 crore in the last six years alone in the form of either dividend or buyback.
Company's motto is to deliver consistent growth on both revenue and profitability, better margins, build sizable new products, invest in R&D to have new pipeline of products.
Any major shift in adoption of hybrid and selection rice, increasing demand for green fuel and increased protein demand in Maize are going to drive the volumes for us.
