  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kaveri Seed Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532899   INE455I01029

KAVERI SEED COMPANY LIMITED

(532899)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
479.75 INR   +1.09%
08/06KAVERI SEED : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/03Kaveri Seed Board to Consider Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2023
MT
05/24Kaveri Seed Narrows Consolidated Net Loss in Fiscal Q4
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaveri Seed : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

08/06/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd

Q1FY23 Earnings Conference Call

At 4.00 PM IST on August 11, 2022

with the Management of the Company

Mr. C Mithun Chand, Executive Director

Conference Dial-in Numbers

Universal Dial-in

: +91 22 6280 1573/+91 22 7115 8087

International Toll-Free Numbers

:

USA

+1 3233868721

UK

+44

2034785524

Singapore

+65

31575746

Hong Kong

+852 30186877

Japan

+81

345899421

SouthAfrica

+27

110623033

Express Join with DiamondPass™

DiamondPass

No Wait Time

Day & Date

: Thursday, 11th August, 2022

Time

:

4.00 PM IST

RSVP

: CS Rama Naidu, Intellect PR

M: 9920209623

Bosky Christopher, Intellect PR

M: 9820038229

Disclaimer

Kaveri Seed Company Limited published this content on 07 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 03:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 728 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2022 2 099 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 27 980 M 352 M 352 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 1 195
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart KAVERI SEED COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kaveri Seed Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAVERI SEED COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 479,75 INR
Average target price 723,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Venkata Bhaskar Rao Gundavaram Chairman & Managing Director
V. Chalapathi Reddy K. Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Shanker Murti Vedantam Secretary & Compliance Officer
Raghuvardhan Reddy Suravaram Independent Non-Executive Director
Syed Mohammed Ilyas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAVERI SEED COMPANY LIMITED-15.69%352
CORTEVA, INC.22.46%41 902
QL RESOURCES BERHAD14.22%2 852
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.2.84%1 693
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.6.30%1 403
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-0.75%1 339