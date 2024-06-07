Kawamoto Corporation is excited to announce its participation in " The 6th Asian Congress of medical and care facilities" which will take place in Busan from June 20th to June 21st, 2024.
・Venue : Busan Port International Exhibition & Convention Center (Conference Hall on the 5th floor)
