KAWAMOTO CORPORATION is a manufacturing company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of sanitary materials, medical products, nursing care products, as well as the purchase and sale of medical products, nursing care products, childcare products and toiletry products. The Company operates through two business segments. The Medical segment is engaged in the manufacture, sale and purchase of sanitary materials, medical products, nursing care products and others for domestic and overseas medical institutions. The Consumers segment is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of sanitary materials, medical products, nursing care products and childcare products for domestic consumers.