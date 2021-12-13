Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Environmental Report 2021

Message from the Chief Environmental Officer Sukeyuki Namiki Chief Environmental Officer (Representative Director, Vice President, and Senior Executive Officer) Accelerating Our Decarbonization Endeavors Over the last few years, our society has seen a major turning point in terms of across-the-board decarbonization efforts to counter climate change. For example, in October 2020, the Japanese government declared its target of achieving carbon neutrality (net zero CO2 emissions) by 2050 and, in April 2021, announced the upward revision of its fiscal 2030 reduction target for CO2 emissions from 26% to 46% (both compared with the fiscal 2013 level). These national targets are, in turn, prompting businesses in each sector to drastically shift their strategies toward decarbonization. In 2021, the Kawasaki Group celebrated the 125th anniversary of its founding. The Group has been engaged in transport, energy, environmental, and other industrial machinery-related businesses for many years, and I believe that its accumulated technologies will position it to better fulfill solution needs associated with decarbonization and make an even greater contribution to society. Responding to Social Needs The Kawasaki Group is systematically promoting environmental management to help realize a sustainable society via decarboniza- tion, climate change countermeasures, and other endeavors. In particular, our decarbonization efforts are underpinned by our hydrogen strategy. At the 2020 announcement of the Group Vision 2030,* we declared our intention to meet social needs for solutions contributing to decarbonization, with our hydrogen business playing a central role in the field of energy and environmental solutions, one of our three focal fields as defined by the aforementioned vision. Today, our ongoing initiatives involving the verification of hydrogen supply chain technologies are expected to reach

a crucial stage. By the end of fiscal 2021, we will begin transporting liquefied hydrogen from Australia to Japan and our plans call for conducting the verification of commercial large-volume transportation and the utilization of liquefied hydrogen by the second half of the 2020s. In conjunction with the verification of these technologies, we have also promoted business negotiations. The launch of the Central Queensland Hydrogen Project has now been agreed upon by six related parties, including Kawasaki. We have also signed an agreement regarding the co-development of hydrogen-fueled vessel engines. Furthermore, we are planning to participate in such forward-looking projects as those aimed at developing hydrogen-fueled aircraft engines. In the field of leisure vehicles, including motorcycles, we will push ahead with incorporating hybrid and electric engines to contribute to decarbonization. Here, I will elaborate on environmental management initiatives undertaken by the Kawasaki Group. Environmental Policy The Kawasaki Group's Environmental Charter lays out environmental management values and principles to be shared across the Group along with action guidelines to steer each individual in their daily work. The Group implements environmental management, the combination of business management and environmental conservation, including efforts to prevent global warming, take action against climate change, reduce environmental impact, and conserve biodiversity. Long-termEnvironmental Vision In 2017, the Kawasaki Group drew up the Kawasaki Global Environmental Vision 2050, an ambitious long-term environmental vision formulated as a roadmap for drafting specific measures to address the immediate as well as the medium- and long-term issues the Group faces. This long-term vision designates three goals: "CO2 FREE," "Waste FREE," and "Harm FREE." With regard to "CO2 FREE," discussions are now under way to achieve carbon neutrality at the earliest possible date. Three-year Environmental Management Plans Working to achieve the long-term environmental vision, we formulate three-yearmedium-term environmental management plans to address concrete issues and implement initiatives accord- ingly. Under the 10th Environmental Management Activities Plan (fiscal 2019-2021), we are focusing on being "CO2 FREE." Along with energy-saving activities in the course of daily business operations, we are promoting low-carbon solutions and decarbonization via the waste-to-energy business undertaken by Kawasaki Green Energy, Ltd. (established in April 2021) as well as the introduction of solar panels at Seishin Works. Looking ahead, as we aim to facilitate the social implementation of hydrogen-fired energy, we will establish a pioneering precedent by utilizing our