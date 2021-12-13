Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Environmental Report 2021
Kawasaki
Environmental
Report 2021
Scope
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
However, where the Kawasaki Group (or "the Group") is described, the scope of reference includes subsidiaries (listed on page 36) that are subject to environmental management criteria.
Period
The report covers fiscal 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021). However, some activities from outside this period are also included. For overseas subsidiaries, the dates of the fiscal year and the period covered by statistics may differ depending on their location.
Guidelines
In preparing the report, the editorial office referred to the Environmental Reporting Guidelines (2018 Edition) issued by the Ministry of the Environment of Japan as well as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.
Disclaimer
This report not only describes actual past and present conditions at the Kawasaki Group but also includes forward-looking statements based on plans, forecasts, business plans, and management policy as of the publication date. These represent suppositions and judgments based on information available at the time. Due to changes in circumstances, the results and features of future business operations may differ from the content of such statements.
(Representative Director, Vice President, and Senior Executive Officer)
Accelerating Our Decarbonization Endeavors
Over the last few years, our society has seen a major turning point in terms of across-the-board decarbonization efforts to counter climate change. For example, in October 2020, the Japanese government declared its target of achieving carbon neutrality (net zero CO2 emissions) by 2050 and, in April 2021, announced the upward revision of its fiscal 2030 reduction target for CO2 emissions from 26% to 46% (both compared with the fiscal 2013 level). These national targets are, in turn, prompting businesses in each sector to drastically shift their strategies toward decarbonization.
In 2021, the Kawasaki Group celebrated the 125th anniversary of its founding. The Group has been engaged in transport, energy, environmental, and other industrial machinery-related businesses for many years, and I believe that its accumulated technologies will position it to better fulfill solution needs associated with decarbonization and make an even greater contribution to society.
Responding to Social Needs
The Kawasaki Group is systematically promoting environmental management to help realize a sustainable society via decarboniza- tion, climate change countermeasures, and other endeavors. In particular, our decarbonization efforts are underpinned by our hydrogen strategy. At the 2020 announcement of the Group Vision 2030,* we declared our intention to meet social needs for solutions contributing to decarbonization, with our hydrogen business playing a central role in the field of energy and environmental solutions, one of our three focal fields as defined by the aforementioned vision. Today, our ongoing initiatives involving the verification of hydrogen supply chain technologies are expected to reach
a crucial stage. By the end of fiscal 2021, we will begin transporting liquefied hydrogen from Australia to Japan and our plans call for conducting the verification of commercial large-volume transportation and the utilization of liquefied hydrogen by the second half of the 2020s. In conjunction with the verification of these technologies, we have also promoted business negotiations. The launch of the Central Queensland Hydrogen Project has now been agreed upon by six related parties, including Kawasaki. We have also signed an agreement regarding the co-development of hydrogen-fueled vessel engines. Furthermore, we are planning to participate in such forward-looking projects as those aimed at developing hydrogen-fueled aircraft engines. In the field of leisure vehicles, including motorcycles, we will push ahead with incorporating hybrid and electric engines to contribute to decarbonization.
Here, I will elaborate on environmental management initiatives undertaken by the Kawasaki Group.
Environmental Policy
The Kawasaki Group's Environmental Charter lays out environmental management values and principles to be shared across the Group along with action guidelines to steer each individual in their daily work. The Group implements environmental management, the combination of business management and environmental conservation, including efforts to prevent global warming, take action against climate change, reduce environmental impact, and conserve biodiversity. Long-termEnvironmental Vision
In 2017, the Kawasaki Group drew up the Kawasaki Global Environmental Vision 2050, an ambitious long-term environmental vision formulated as a roadmap for drafting specific measures to address the immediate as well as the medium- and long-term issues the Group faces. This long-term vision designates three goals: "CO2 FREE," "Waste FREE," and "Harm FREE." With regard to "CO2 FREE," discussions are now under way to achieve carbon neutrality at the earliest possible date.
Three-year Environmental Management Plans
Working to achieve the long-term environmental vision, we formulate three-yearmedium-term environmental management plans to address concrete issues and implement initiatives accord- ingly. Under the 10th Environmental Management Activities Plan (fiscal 2019-2021), we are focusing on being "CO2 FREE."
Along with energy-saving activities in the course of daily business operations, we are promoting low-carbon solutions and decarbonization via the waste-to-energy business undertaken by Kawasaki Green Energy, Ltd. (established in April 2021) as well as the introduction of solar panels at Seishin Works. Looking ahead, as we aim to facilitate the social implementation of hydrogen-fired energy, we will establish a pioneering precedent by utilizing our
hydrogen-related products ourselves at Kawasaki plants.
In addition to reducing CO2 emissions from business activities, we are working to shrink emissions from product use. Emissions during use account for most of the CO2 released over the life cycles of our products. Addressing this issue, we use Kawasaki- brand Green Products, a system introduced in 2014, to evaluate and register products with particularly outstanding environmental performance, thereby pushing ahead with hydrogen utilization. At the same time, we will work to provide lower-carbon, higher- efficiency products expected to become sought after during the period of transition toward decarbonization.
Disclosure in Line with the TCFD Recommendations
In September 2019, we officially endorsed the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In line with these recommendations, this report features the results of climate change-related scenario analysis targeting operations handled by our industrial plant division (see pages 6-8). Going forward, we will horizontally roll out this initiative so that all the divisions follow suit, with our future plans calling for disclosing analysis results pertaining to Kawasaki's overall operations.
In these and other ways, we will enhance the content of information disclosed to our stakeholders in connection with climate change impact on our business operations.
Initiatives in Fiscal 2020
In fiscal 2020, the interim year of the 10th Environmental Management Activities Plan, the volume of CO2 emissions fell significantly due to production stagnation amid the COVID-19 pan- demic. However, because of the resulting decline in net sales, CO2 emissions per unit of net sales remained virtually unchanged from fiscal 2019.
Having incorporated "optimizing energy procurement" as an additional measure to be executed under the aforementioned plan in fiscal 2021, efforts are currently under way to achieve the plan's three-year targets.
Environmental Report 2021
Through environmentally harmonious business activities and environmentally conscious Kawasaki-brand products and services, the Kawasaki Group works with a wide range of stakeholders to conserve and improve the natural environment and to contribute to the realization of sustainable society. I hope that the information contained in this report will provide readers with a deeper understanding of the environment-oriented management practices of the Kawasaki Group.
Global Environmental Vision 2050 and the Three-Year 10th Environmental Management Activities Plan (FY2019-FY2021)
A more advanced version of the Ninth Environmental Management Activities Plan (FY2016-FY2018), which concluded in fiscal 2018, the new plan is aimed at ambitiously taking on the Kawasaki Global Environmental Vision 2050's goals of being "CO2 FREE," "Waste FREE," and "Harm FREE."
Kawasaki Global Environmental Vision 2050
2030 Targets
Kawasaki Global
Environmental Vision 2050
(Established in 2017)
CO2 FREE
Waste FREE
Harm FREE
In 1994, Kawasaki formulated the First Environmental Management Activities Plan, and the entire Company began work on environmental conservation activities. Since then, we have promoted various environmental initiatives, including the establishment of the Environmental Charter in 1999 to demonstrate our commitment to the environment both inside and outside the Company and, looking to the long term, the formulation of the Environmental Vision 2010 in 2003 and the Environmental Vision 2020 in 2010.
In 2017, we formulated the new Kawasaki Global Environmental Vision 2050 with the aim of taking on higher targets for 2050 while basically maintaining the focal points of Environmental Vision 2020. Having set a medium-term target of reducing the volume of CO2 emissions from our operations by 26% (compared with the fiscal 2013 level) by 2030, we will tackle our major goals of achieving "CO2 FREE," "Waste FREE," and "Harm FREE." We aim to achieve these goals through the implementation of our Environmental Management Activities Plan, which is reformulated every three years based on a comprehensive review of changes in social conditions and environmental technologies.
P Reduce CO2 emissions by 26% (Compared to fiscal 2013 level)
Environmental
Vision 2020
(Established in 2010)
P Realization of a low-carbon society
P Realization of a recycling-oriented society
P Realization of a society coexisting with nature
P Establishment of environmental management systems
Environmental
Vision 2010
(Established in 2003)
P Environmental philosophy
P Environmental management
P Environmentally conscious products
P Environmentally conscious manufacturing
P Environmentally conscious communication
Environmental
Charter
(Established in 1999/
Revised in 2010)
1994-
2019-
First to Ninth Environmental Management
10th Environmental Management Activities Plan
Activities Plans
1990
2000
2010
2020
2030
2040
2050
• ISO 14001 issued
• Stockholm
• Aim for zero CO2 emissions in business activities
(1996)
Convention
adopted (2001)
• Provide products and services that greatly curb CO2 emissions
• COP3 Kyoto
• Aim for zero waste emissions in business activities
Protocol adopted
• Principles for
(1997)
Responsible
• Thoroughly enforce conservation and the recycling of water resources
Investment (PRI)
• Aim for zero harmful chemical substance emissions in business activities
(2006)
• Develop business with respect for biodiversity
COP10 Nagoya Protocol adopted (2010)
Japanese Version of the Stewardship Code (2014)
COP21 Paris Agreement adopted (2015)
Sustainable Development Goals adopted (2015)
Corporate Governance Code (2015)
TCFD Final Report published (2017)
Japanese Government Target for fiscal 2030
Reduce CO2 emissions by 26% (Compared to fiscal 2013 level)
Japanese Govern- ment Target for 2050
Carbon neutrality (net zero GHG emission) (2020)
Three-Year 10th Environmental Management Activities Plan
Policy for Initiatives
Based on the environmental policy laid out in the Group Environmental Charter,1 the Group Mission,2 and assessments of the Ninth Environmental Management Activities Plan,3 the Kawasaki Group has established key strategies to help meet society's needs (namely, those for ESG investment and information disclosure), realize both environmental conservation and business growth, and achieve the Kawasaki Global Environmental Vision 2050 goals of "CO2 FREE," "Waste FREE," and "Harm FREE."
To realize a low-carbon society (CO2 FREE), we will work to significantly cut CO2 emissions by weighing the impact of related risks and opportunities4 for our businesses to expand the provision of low-CO2 products and further reduce CO2 emissions from business processes. To realize a recycling-oriented society (Waste FREE) and a society coexisting with nature (Harm FREE), we will raise the level of management not just of the Company, but of the entire Group, work to further reduce environmental risk, and restore natural environments damaged by the construction of our plants.
At the same time, to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we will work mainly through the energy and environmental businesses to solve social issues from a long- term perspective.
Please refer to p.35, "Environmental Charter."
The Group Mission of "Kawasaki, working as one for the good of the planet."
Reduce fiscal 2021 CO2 emissions per unit of net sales by 20% from the fiscal 2013
level (non-consolidated).
Proactive use of onsite power generation facilities
Consider energy supply and demand for each plant and draft concrete plans to
adopt onsite power generation facilities. Consider both purchasing such facilities as
internal capital expenditure and selling products for such facilities to energy supply
companies and then using their power generation services.
Realization of a
Utilize renewable energy
low-carbon society
Purchase electricity from solar power generation facilities on the roofs of our plants
Energy-saving activities
Promote energy saving by utilizing energy visualization systems and replacing
aging equipment
Expand the CO2-reducing effects of Kawasaki-brand Green Products and other products
10th Plan Target:
(2) Waste FREE
Maintain ratio of direct-to-landfill waste to total waste generated at less than 1%
(non-consolidated)
Realization of a
Further enforce waste sorting and recycling
Improve Group-wide management
recycling-oriented
Precisely understand water uses and usage volumes
society
Confirm water resource risks
(3) Harm FREE
10th Plan Target:
Reduce environmental risk while operating factories with respect for biodiversity
Realization of a
Properly manage harmful chemical substances and consider alternatives (Reduce
Group-wide environmental risk)
society coexisting
Identify the types of trees on factory grounds and, where appropriate, replace with
with nature
native species while continuing Company-wide forest conservation activities
This long-term vision also aligns with the material issues the Kawasaki Group has designated in its business activities. For more information about the Group's process of identifying material issues, please refer to the webpage below.
