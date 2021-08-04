Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7012   JP3224200000

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7012)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Financial Results for First Quarter FY2021 Presentation Voice (Link to e-Associates Inc. website)

08/04/2021 | 10:36pm EDT
The following Conference is not ready.

【Name of company】

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

【Event】

Financial Results for First Quarter FY2021

【Presenter】

Representative Director, Vice President and Senior Executive Officer Katsuya Yamamoto

【Availability Period (JST)】

16:00 August 06,2021〜23:59 August 05,2022

Disclaimer

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 02:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 520 B 13 862 M 13 862 M
Net income 2022 17 221 M 157 M 157 M
Net Debt 2022 447 B 4 071 M 4 071 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 390 B 3 563 M 3 559 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 36 691
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 325,00 JPY
Average target price 2 733,64 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Kanehana Chairman
Hiroshi Nakatani Director, GM-Technology & Development
Akio Nekoshima Independent Outside Director
Yoshiaki Tamura Independent Outside Director
Jenifer Rogers Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.0.04%3 584
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.21.82%644 138
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.9.38%160 621
SIEMENS AG14.75%127 753
3M COMPANY15.01%116 324
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.28%113 125