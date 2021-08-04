Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Financial Results for First Quarter FY2021 Presentation Voice (Link to e-Associates Inc. website)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 1 520 B 13 862 M 13 862 M Net income 2022 17 221 M 157 M 157 M Net Debt 2022 447 B 4 071 M 4 071 M P/E ratio 2022 22,6x Yield 2022 1,32% Capitalization 390 B 3 563 M 3 559 M EV / Sales 2022 0,55x EV / Sales 2023 0,53x Nbr of Employees 36 691 Free-Float 91,5% Chart KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 2 325,00 JPY Average target price 2 733,64 JPY Spread / Average Target 17,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Yoshinori Kanehana Chairman Hiroshi Nakatani Director, GM-Technology & Development Akio Nekoshima Independent Outside Director Yoshiaki Tamura Independent Outside Director Jenifer Rogers Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. 0.04% 3 584 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 21.82% 644 138 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 9.38% 160 621 SIEMENS AG 14.75% 127 753 3M COMPANY 15.01% 116 324 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 19.28% 113 125