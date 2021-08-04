Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7012   JP3224200000

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7012)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Financial Results for the First Quarter FY2021(Presentation Material) (PDF：3.42MB）

08/04/2021 | 10:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results for First Quarter FY2021

For the Year ending March 31, 2022

0

August 5, 2021

© Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved

0 Table of Contents

1

Consolidated Results for

3

First Quarter FY2021

Summary

3

Segment

4

Income Statement

5

Details of Change in Profit

7

Balance Sheet

9

Cash Flows

11

2

Forecasts for FY2021

4

Summary

13

Segment

14

Details by segment

Aerospace Systems

15

Rolling Stock

19

Energy Solution & Marine Engineering

23

Precision Machinery & Robot

27

Motorcycle & Engine

31

Shareholder Return and others

Shareholder Return

35

Project Topics

36

Appendix

39

Figures recorded in the business forecasts are forecasts that reflect the judgment of the Company based on the information available at the time of release and include risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company cautions investors not to make investment decisions solely on the basis of these forecasts.

Actual business results may differ materially from these business forecasts due to various important factors resulting from changes in the external environment and internal environment. Important factors that may affect actual business results include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar and other currencies, the tax system, and laws and regulations.

© Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved

2

1 Consolidated Results for First Quarter FY2021

-Summary-

Sales and profit increased significantly due to the recovery from the impact of COVID-19 Operating profit was almost the same level as the highest profit in Q1 FY2013(¥16.7bn) for 10 years

(Billion Yen)

FY20 Q1

FY21 Q1

Change

Orders Received

248.2

304.2

+

55.9

Net Sales

300.6

355.6

+

55.0

Operating Profit (Loss)

- 20.6

15.1

+

35.8

[margin]

[- 6.8%]

[4.2%]

[+ 11.1pt]

Recurring Profit (Loss)

- 18.9

13.1

+

32.0

[margin]

[- 6.2%]

[3.6%]

[+ 9.9pt]

Net Income (Loss)

- 11.7

9.8

+

21.6

Attributable to Owners of Parent

[margin]

[- 3.9%]

[2.7%]

[+ 6.6pt]

Weighted-average

106.29

110.71

+

4.42

exchange rates (USD/JPY)

US dollar-based transaction (B$)

2.4

4.2

+

1.8

  • Amount in foreign currency calculated by deducting dollar-denominated purchases from dollar-denominated sales of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (to include dollar-denominated sales of loss provisions). The estimated impact on operating income due to a 1 yen fluctuation in the exchange rate. See page 41 for the breakdown of these figures by segment.

Net Sales

335.3

343.7

350.7

355.6

300.6

FY17 Q1 FY18 Q1 FY19 Q1 FY20 Q1 FY21 Q1

Operating Profit

OP Margin

15.1

4.2%

4.9

7.1

1.0

0.3%

1.4%

2.0%

FY17 Q1

FY18 Q1

FY19 Q1

FY20 Q1

FY21 Q1

- 6.8%

- 20.6

© Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved

3

1

Consolidated Results for First Quarter FY2021

-Segment-

Operating losses decreased significantly in Aerospace Systems due to a recovery in flight demand

Sales and profit increased significantly in Motorcycle & Engine due to strong demand for

outdoor leisure in developed countries

(Billion Yen)

Orders Received

Net Sales

Operating Profit (Loss)

FY20 Q1

FY21 Q1

Change

FY20 Q1

FY21 Q1

Change

FY20 Q1

FY21 Q1

Change

- 17.51 1 - 5.1

Aerospace Systems

45.4

37.4

-

7.9

74.6

1 70.0

-

4.5

+

12.3

Rolling Stock

18.7

9.3

-

9.4

32.3

28.7

-

3.5

- 1.4

- 0.8

+

0.6

Energy Solution &

56.2

60.9

+

4.6

72.2

70.3

-

1.9

1.1

- 0.3

-

1.5

Marine Engineering

Precision Machinery & Robot

50.7

65.1

+

14.4

45.4

57.6

2+

12.2

1.3

5.1

2 +

3.7

Motorcycle & Engine

58.9

113.5

+

54.5

58.9

113.5

+

54.5

- 5.9

14.8

+

20.7

Others

18.0

17.8

-

0.2

16.9

1 15.2

-

1.7

- 0.1

0.6

+

0.7

Eliminations and corporate※2

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.9

0.9

-

0.9

Total

248.2

304.2

+

55.9

300.6

355.6

+

55.0

- 20.6

15.1

+

35.8

1 As a result of the application of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) , net sales in Aerospace Systems decreased by approximately ¥12.3 billion, operating profit in Aerospace Systems increased by approximately ¥1 billion, and net sale in Others decreased by approximately ¥4.7billion from the previous accounting standard.

2 "Eliminations and corporate" includes some expenses incurred at Head Office which were not allocated to each industry segment for internal reporting

© Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved

4

1

Consolidated Results for First Quarter FY2021

-Income Statement-

(Billion Yen)

FY20 Q1

%

FY21 Q1

%

Change

Net Sales

300.6

100.0

355.6

100.0

+

55.0

Cost of sales

278.3

92.6

293.6

82.6

+

15.2

Gross profit

22.2

7.4

62.0

17.4

+

39.7

Selling, general and administrative expenses

42.9

14.3

46.8

13.2

+

3.9

Salaries and allowances

13.4

13.9

+

0.5

Research and development expenses

8.1

8.8

1

+

0.7

Others

21.3

24.0

+

2.7

Operating Profit (Loss)

- 20.6

- 6.9

15.1

4.3

+

35.8

Non-operating Income / Expenses

1.7

2

- 2.0

-

3.7

Gain and loss on foreign exchange

2.3

- 0.7

-

3.0

Equity in income of

- 0.7

+

0.3

3

- 0.4

Net Interest expense (incl. dividend income)

unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliates

- 0.0

- 1.0

-

1.0

Others

0.1

0.1

+

0.0

Recurring Profit (Loss)

- 18.9

- 6.3

13.1

3.7

+

32.0

Details

  • Increase in sales costs in Motorcycle & Engine

Yen/US$ rate

110.72 March 31,'21

  • 110.61 June 30,'21

  • Decrease in NACKS and DACKS (ship & offshore) due to appreciation of yuan and rising steel prices.

© Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 02:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
08/04KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Financial Results for First Quarter FY2021 Presentat..
PU
08/04KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Revision of the Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Ye..
PU
08/04KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Financial Results for the First Quarter FY2021(Prese..
PU
08/04KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Flash Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Yea..
PU
07/29TURKMENISTAN : Tokyo story
AQ
07/26KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Delivery of First R211 Subway Cars for New York City..
AQ
07/20KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Bulk Carrier NEW WAVELET Delivered
AQ
07/20Kawasaki Receives Order from Hanil Hyundai Cement in South Korea for Cement P..
AQ
07/14Kawasaki Receives Gas Engine Order for Thai Cogeneration Project
AQ
07/09KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : First Sustainability Bond Terms and Conditions Deter..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 520 B 13 862 M 13 862 M
Net income 2022 17 221 M 157 M 157 M
Net Debt 2022 447 B 4 071 M 4 071 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 390 B 3 563 M 3 559 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 36 691
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 325,00 JPY
Average target price 2 733,64 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Kanehana Chairman
Hiroshi Nakatani Director, GM-Technology & Development
Akio Nekoshima Independent Outside Director
Yoshiaki Tamura Independent Outside Director
Jenifer Rogers Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.0.04%3 584
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.21.82%644 138
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.9.38%160 621
SIEMENS AG14.75%127 753
3M COMPANY15.01%116 324
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.28%113 125