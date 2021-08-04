Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Financial Results for the First Quarter FY2021(Presentation Material) (PDF：3.42MB）

Figures recorded in the business forecasts are forecasts that reflect the judgment of the Company based on the information available at the time of release and include risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company cautions investors not to make investment decisions solely on the basis of these forecasts.

Actual business results may differ materially from these business forecasts due to various important factors resulting from changes in the external environment and internal environment. Important factors that may affect actual business results include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar and other currencies, the tax system, and laws and regulations.