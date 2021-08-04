Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Financial Results for the First Quarter FY2021(Presentation Material) (PDF：3.42MB）

Figures recorded in the business forecasts are forecasts that reflect the judgment of the Company based on the information available at the time of release and include risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company cautions investors not to make investment decisions solely on the basis of these forecasts.
Actual business results may differ materially from these business forecasts due to various important factors resulting from changes in the external environment and internal environment. Important factors that may affect actual business results include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the yen exchange rate against the U.S. dollar and other currencies, the tax system, and laws and regulations.
Sales and profit increased significantly due to the recovery from the impact of COVID-19 Operating profit was almost the same level as the highest profit in Q1 FY2013(¥16.7bn) for 10 years
(Billion Yen)
FY20 Q1
FY21 Q1
Change
Orders Received
248.2
304.2
+
55.9
Net Sales
300.6
355.6
+
55.0
Operating Profit (Loss)
- 20.6
15.1
+
35.8
[margin]
[- 6.8%]
[4.2%]
[+ 11.1pt]
Recurring Profit (Loss)
- 18.9
13.1
+
32.0
[margin]
[- 6.2%]
[3.6%]
[+ 9.9pt]
Net Income (Loss)
- 11.7
9.8
+
21.6
Attributable to Owners of Parent
[margin]
[- 3.9%]
[2.7%]
[+ 6.6pt]
Weighted-average
106.29
110.71
+
4.42
exchange rates (USD/JPY)
US dollar-based transaction (B$)
2.4
4.2
+
1.8
Amount in foreign currency calculated by deducting dollar-denominated purchases from dollar-denominated sales of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (to include dollar-denominated sales of loss provisions). The estimated impact on operating income due to a 1 yen fluctuation in the exchange rate. See page 41 for the breakdown of these figures by segment.
Operating losses decreased significantly in Aerospace Systems due to a recovery in flight demand
Sales and profit increased significantly in Motorcycle & Engine due to strong demand for
①
outdoor leisure in developed countries
②
(Billion Yen)
Orders Received
Net Sales
Operating Profit (Loss)
FY20 Q1
FY21 Q1
Change
FY20 Q1
FY21 Q1
Change
FY20 Q1
FY21 Q1
Change
- 17.51※1- 5.1
Aerospace Systems
45.4
37.4
-
7.9
74.6
※1 70.0
-
4.5
+
12.3
Rolling Stock
18.7
9.3
-
9.4
32.3
28.7
-
3.5
- 1.4
- 0.8
+
0.6
Energy Solution &
56.2
60.9
+
4.6
72.2
70.3
-
1.9
1.1
- 0.3
-
1.5
Marine Engineering
Precision Machinery & Robot
50.7
65.1
+
14.4
45.4
57.6
2+
12.2
1.3
5.1
2 +
3.7
Motorcycle & Engine
58.9
113.5
+
54.5
58.9
113.5
+
54.5
- 5.9
14.8
+
20.7
Others
18.0
17.8
-
0.2
16.9
※1 15.2
-
1.7
- 0.1
0.6
+
0.7
Eliminations and corporate※2
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.9
0.9
-
0.9
Total
248.2
304.2
+
55.9
300.6
355.6
+
55.0
- 20.6
15.1
+
35.8
※1 As a result of the application of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) , net sales in Aerospace Systems decreased by approximately ¥12.3 billion, operating profit in Aerospace Systems increased by approximately ¥1 billion, and net sale in Others decreased by approximately ¥4.7billion from the previous accounting standard.
※2 "Eliminations and corporate" includes some expenses incurred at Head Office which were not allocated to each industry segment for internal reporting
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 02:35:07 UTC.