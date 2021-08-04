Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Flash Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022(Consolidated Basis) (PDF...

(Consolidated)

Notes : 1. This "FLASH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS" and following financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles and practices in Japan.

2. All US$ amounts in these statements represent the arithmetical results of translating Japanese yen

to U.S. dollars on the basis of ￥110.61=$1, the rate prevailing as of June 30, 2021, solely for the convenience of the readers.