    7012   JP3224200000

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7012)
  Report
Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Flash Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022(Consolidated Basis) (PDF...

08/04/2021 | 10:36pm EDT
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

FLASH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

August 5, 2021

For three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and one year ended March 31, 2021

(Consolidated)

Operating results

Millions of yen

Thousands of U.S. dollars

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Net sales

Jun. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2021

355,631

300,602

$

3,215,179

Operating profit

15,166

(20,661)

137,112

Profit attributable to owners of parent

9,869

(11,771)

89,223

Earnings per share (Yen)

59.08

(70.47)

Financial position

Millions of yen / Thousand shares

Thousands of U.S. dollars

As of

As of

As of

Total assets

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

1,953,865

1,963,276

$ 17,664,452

Net assets

456,187

482,775

4,124,284

Number of shares issued and outstanding

167,041

167,042

Equity Ratio

22.4%

23.7%

Cash flows

Millions of yen

Thousands of U.S. dollars

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Operating activities

Jun. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2021

(42,861)

(101,107)

$

(387,497)

Investing activities

(12,404)

2,649

(112,142)

Financing activities

49,809

163,834

450,312

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

117,064

167,929

1,058,349

Fiscal year forecast

Millions of yen

Net sales

Operating profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

One year ending March 31, 2022

1,530,000

40,000

19,000

- 1 -

(Consolidated)

Notes : 1. This "FLASH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS" and following financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles and practices in Japan.

2. All US$ amounts in these statements represent the arithmetical results of translating Japanese yen

to U.S. dollars on the basis of 110.61=$1, the rate prevailing as of June 30, 2021, solely for the convenience of the readers.

- 2 -

(Consolidated)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30 and March 31, 2021

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

As of

As of

As of

Assets

Mar. 31, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Current assets

122,051

Cash and deposits

126,702

$

1,103,435

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

460,436

-

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

410,009

3,706,799

Merchandise and finished goods

69,223

66,471

600,949

Work in process

452,848

410,871

3,714,592

Raw materials and supplies

136,471

143,876

1,300,750

Other

43,314

77,695

702,423

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3,589)

(3,636)

(32,872)

Total current assets

1,285,407

1,227,338

11,096,085

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

170,845

Buildings and structures, net

172,951

1,544,571

Other

278,308

276,020

2,495,434

Total property, plant and equipment

451,259

446,866

4,040,014

Intangible assets

22,427

22,099

199,792

Investments and other assets

258,957

Other

205,584

2,341,172

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,403)

(1,396)

(12,621)

Total investments and other assets

204,180

257,560

2,328,542

Total non-current assets

677,868

726,526

6,568,357

Total assets

1,963,276

1,953,865

17,664,452

Liabilities

Current liabilities

202,788

Notes and accounts payable - trade

247,294

1,833,360

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

107,849

112,025

1,012,793

Short-term borrowings

141,579

138,279

1,250,149

Income taxes payable

4,753

5,028

45,457

Provision for sales promotion expenses

7,380

-

Provision for bonuses

18,239

19,347

174,912

Provision for construction warranties

12,550

12,261

110,849

Provision for loss on construction contracts

14,263

12,457

112,621

Advances received

153,298

-

Contract liabilities

160,078

1,447,229

Other

210,345

276,391

2,498,789

Total current liabilities

917,555

938,658

8,486,195

Non-current liabilities

190,000

Bonds payable

190,000

1,717,747

Long-term borrowings

199,177

195,214

1,764,886

Retirement benefit liability

115,456

115,610

1,045,204

Provision for the in service issues

5,984

5,052

45,674

of commercial aircraft jet engines

Other

52,326

53,141

480,436

Total non-current liabilities

562,944

559,019

5,053,964

Total liabilities

1,480,500

1,497,677

13,540,159

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

104,484

Share capital

104,484

944,616

Capital surplus

54,542

54,542

493,102

Retained earnings

306,576

276,806

2,502,540

Treasury shares

(136)

(137)

(1,239)

Total shareholders' equity

465,467

435,696

3,939,029

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,576

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,955

14,248

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(179)

(653)

(5,904)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(931)

2,484

22,457

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(979)

(670)

(6,057)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(134)

2,736

24,736

Non-controlling interests

17,442

17,754

160,510

Total net assets

482,775

456,187

4,124,284

Total liabilities and net assets

1,963,276

1,953,865

17,664,452

- 3 -

(Consolidated)

Consolidated Statements of Profit and Loss

For three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Millions of yen

Thousands of

U.S. dollars

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Net sales

Jun. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

300,602

355,631

$

3,215,179

Cost of sales

278,357

293,604

2,654,407

Gross profit

22,244

62,027

560,772

Selling, general and administrative expenses

13,966

Salaries and allowances

13,458

126,263

Research and development expenses

8,145

8,885

80,327

Other

21,302

24,008

217,051

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

42,906

46,860

423,651

Operating profit (loss)

(20,661)

15,166

137,112

Non-operating income

272

Interest income

138

2,459

Dividend income

119

167

1,510

Foreign exchange gains

2,377

-

Other

1,492

1,412

12,766

Total non-operating income

4,128

1,853

16,753

Non-operating expenses

885

Interest expenses

1,030

8,001

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

20

1,049

9,484

Foreign exchange losses

714

6,455

Other

1,347

1,244

11,247

Total non-operating expenses

2,398

3,893

35,196

Ordinary profit (loss)

(18,931)

13,126

118,669

Extraordinary income

1,633

Gain on sale of non-current assets

3,236

14,764

Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates

1,581

-

Total extraordinary income

4,817

1,633

14,764

Extraordinary losses

76

Impairment losses

687

Total extraordinary losses

76

687

Profit (loss) before income taxes

(14,114)

14,683

132,746

Income taxes

(2,366)

4,332

39,165

Profit (loss)

(11,747)

10,351

93,581

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

24

481

4,349

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(11,771)

9,869

89,223

- 4 -

(Consolidated)

Segment information

Information by reportable segment

Millions of yen

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2020

External

Intersegment

Total

Operating

sales

sales

sales

profit (loss)

Aerospace Systems

74,619

1,874

76,493

(17,518)

Rolling Stock

32,362

1

32,364

(1,463)

Energy Solution & Marine Engineering

72,273

5,098

77,372

1,143

Precision Machinery & Robot

45,403

2,549

47,953

1,343

Motorcycle & Engine

58,974

126

59,100

(5,944)

Other

16,969

8,381

25,350

(153)

Total

300,602

18,033

318,635

(22,593)

Eliminations and corporate

-

(18,033)

(18,033)

1,931

Consolidated total

300,602

-

300,602

(20,661)

Millions of yen

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021

External

Intersegment

Total

Operating

sales

sales

sales

profit (loss)

Aerospace Systems

70,075

2,333

72,409

(5,147)

Rolling Stock

28,796

2

28,798

(851)

Energy Solution & Marine Engineering

70,331

3,463

73,794

(358)

Precision Machinery & Robot

57,651

3,990

61,642

5,112

Motorcycle & Engine

113,539

138

113,677

14,851

Other

15,236

3,968

19,204

622

Total

355,631

13,896

369,527

14,230

Eliminations and corporate

-

(13,896)

(13,896)

936

Consolidated total

355,631

-

355,631

15,166

Thousands of U.S. dollars

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021

External

Intersegment

Total

Operating

sales

sales

sales

profit (loss)

Aerospace Systems

$

633,532

$

21,092

$

654,633

$

(46,533)

Rolling Stock

260,338

18

260,356

(7,694)

Energy Solution & Marine Engineering

635,847

31,308

667,155

(3,237)

Precision Machinery & Robot

521,210

36,073

557,291

46,216

Motorcycle & Engine

1,026,480

1,248

1,027,728

134,265

Other

137,745

35,874

173,619

5,623

Total

3,215,179

125,631

3,340,810

128,650

Eliminations and corporate

-

(125,631)

(125,631)

8,462

Consolidated total

$

3,215,179

$

-

$

3,215,179

$

137,112

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 02:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
