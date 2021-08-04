Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Flash Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022(Consolidated Basis) (PDF...
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
FLASH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
August 5, 2021
For three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and one year ended March 31, 2021
(Consolidated)
Operating results
Millions of yen
Th
ousands of U.S. dollars
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Net sales
Jun. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2021
355,631
300,602
$
3,215,179
Operating profit
15,166
(20,661)
137,112
Profit attributable to owners of parent
9,869
(11,771)
89,223
Earnings per share (Yen)
59.08
(70.47)
Financial position
Millions of yen / Thousand shares
Th
ousands of U.S. dollars
As of
As of
As of
Total assets
Jun. 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
1,953,865
1,963,276
$ 17,664,452
Net assets
456,187
482,775
4,124,284
Number of shares issued and outstanding
167,041
167,042
Equity Ratio
22.4%
23.7%
Cash flows
Millions of yen
Th
ousands of U.S. dollars
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Operating activities
Jun. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2021
(42,861)
(101,107)
$
(387,497)
Investing activities
(12,404)
2,649
(112,142)
Financing activities
49,809
163,834
450,312
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
117,064
167,929
1,058,349
Fiscal year forecast
Millions of yen
Net sales
Operating profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
One year ending March 31, 2022
1,530,000
40,000
19,000
- 1 -
(Consolidated)
Notes : 1. This "FLASH CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS" and following financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles and practices in Japan.
2. All US$ amounts in these statements represent the arithmetical results of translating Japanese yen
to U.S. dollars on the basis of
￥110.61=$1, the rate prevailing as of June 30, 2021, solely for the convenience of the readers.
(Consolidated)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of June 30 and March 31, 2021
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
As of
As of
As of
Assets
Mar. 31, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Current assets
122,051
Cash and deposits
126,702
$
1,103,435
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
460,436
－
-
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
－
410,009
3,706,799
Merchandise and finished goods
69,223
66,471
600,949
Work in process
452,848
410,871
3,714,592
Raw materials and supplies
136,471
143,876
1,300,750
Other
43,314
77,695
702,423
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(3,589)
(3,636)
(32,872)
Total current assets
1,285,407
1,227,338
11,096,085
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
170,845
Buildings and structures, net
172,951
1,544,571
Other
278,308
276,020
2,495,434
Total property, plant and equipment
451,259
446,866
4,040,014
Intangible assets
22,427
22,099
199,792
Investments and other assets
258,957
Other
205,584
2,341,172
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,403)
(1,396)
(12,621)
Total investments and other assets
204,180
257,560
2,328,542
Total non-current assets
677,868
726,526
6,568,357
Total assets
1,963,276
1,953,865
17,664,452
Liabilities
Current liabilities
202,788
Notes and accounts payable - trade
247,294
1,833,360
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
107,849
112,025
1,012,793
Short-term borrowings
141,579
138,279
1,250,149
Income taxes payable
4,753
5,028
45,457
Provision for sales promotion expenses
7,380
－
-
Provision for bonuses
18,239
19,347
174,912
Provision for construction warranties
12,550
12,261
110,849
Provision for loss on construction contracts
14,263
12,457
112,621
Advances received
153,298
－
-
Contract liabilities
－
160,078
1,447,229
Other
210,345
276,391
2,498,789
Total current liabilities
917,555
938,658
8,486,195
Non-current liabilities
190,000
Bonds payable
190,000
1,717,747
Long-term borrowings
199,177
195,214
1,764,886
Retirement benefit liability
115,456
115,610
1,045,204
Provision for the in service issues
5,984
5,052
45,674
of commercial aircraft jet engines
Other
52,326
53,141
480,436
Total non-current liabilities
562,944
559,019
5,053,964
Total liabilities
1,480,500
1,497,677
13,540,159
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
104,484
Share capital
104,484
944,616
Capital surplus
54,542
54,542
493,102
Retained earnings
306,576
276,806
2,502,540
Treasury shares
(136)
(137)
(1,239)
Total shareholders' equity
465,467
435,696
3,939,029
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,576
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,955
14,248
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(179)
(653)
(5,904)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(931)
2,484
22,457
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(979)
(670)
(6,057)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(134)
2,736
24,736
Non-controlling interests
17,442
17,754
160,510
Total net assets
482,775
456,187
4,124,284
Total liabilities and net assets
1,963,276
1,953,865
17,664,452
(Consolidated)
Consolidated Statements of Profit and Loss
For three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
Millions of yen
Thousands of
U.S. dollars
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Net sales
Jun. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
300,602
355,631
$
3,215,179
Cost of sales
278,357
293,604
2,654,407
Gross profit
22,244
62,027
560,772
Selling, general and administrative expenses
13,966
Salaries and allowances
13,458
126,263
Research and development expenses
8,145
8,885
80,327
Other
21,302
24,008
217,051
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
42,906
46,860
423,651
Operating profit (loss)
(20,661)
15,166
137,112
Non-operating income
272
Interest income
138
2,459
Dividend income
119
167
1,510
Foreign exchange gains
2,377
－
-
Other
1,492
1,412
12,766
Total non-operating income
4,128
1,853
16,753
Non-operating expenses
885
Interest expenses
1,030
8,001
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
20
1,049
9,484
Foreign exchange losses
－
714
6,455
Other
1,347
1,244
11,247
Total non-operating expenses
2,398
3,893
35,196
Ordinary profit (loss)
(18,931)
13,126
118,669
Extraordinary income
1,633
Gain on sale of non-current assets
3,236
14,764
Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates
1,581
－
-
Total extraordinary income
4,817
1,633
14,764
Extraordinary losses
76
Impairment losses
－
687
Total extraordinary losses
－
76
687
Profit (loss) before income taxes
(14,114)
14,683
132,746
Income taxes
(2,366)
4,332
39,165
Profit (loss)
(11,747)
10,351
93,581
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
24
481
4,349
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
(11,771)
9,869
89,223
(Consolidated)
Segment information
Information by reportable segment
Millions of yen
Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2020
External
Intersegment
Total
Operating
sales
sales
sales
profit (loss)
Aerospace Systems
74,619
1,874
76,493
(17,518)
Rolling Stock
32,362
1
32,364
(1,463)
Energy Solution & Marine Engineering
72,273
5,098
77,372
1,143
Precision Machinery & Robot
45,403
2,549
47,953
1,343
Motorcycle & Engine
58,974
126
59,100
(5,944)
Other
16,969
8,381
25,350
(153)
Total
300,602
18,033
318,635
(22,593)
Eliminations and corporate
-
(18,033)
(18,033)
1,931
Consolidated total
300,602
-
300,602
(20,661)
Millions of yen
Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2021
External
Intersegment
Total
Operating
sales
sales
sales
profit (loss)
Aerospace Systems
70,075
2,333
72,409
(5,147)
Rolling Stock
28,796
2
28,798
(851)
Energy Solution & Marine Engineering
70,331
3,463
73,794
(358)
Precision Machinery & Robot
57,651
3,990
61,642
5,112
Motorcycle & Engine
113,539
138
113,677
14,851
Other
15,236
3,968
19,204
622
Total
355,631
13,896
369,527
14,230
Eliminations and corporate
-
(13,896)
(13,896)
936
Consolidated total
355,631
-
355,631
15,166
Thousands of U.S. dollars
Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2021
External
Intersegment
Total
Operating
sales
sales
sales
profit (loss)
Aerospace Systems
$
633,532
$
21,092
$
654,633
$
(46,533)
Rolling Stock
260,338
18
260,356
(7,694)
Energy Solution & Marine Engineering
635,847
31,308
667,155
(3,237)
Precision Machinery & Robot
521,210
36,073
557,291
46,216
Motorcycle & Engine
1,026,480
1,248
1,027,728
134,265
Other
137,745
35,874
173,619
5,623
Total
3,215,179
125,631
3,340,810
128,650
Eliminations and corporate
-
(125,631)
(125,631)
8,462
Consolidated total
$
3,215,179
$
-
$
3,215,179
$
137,112
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 02:35:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Sales 2022
1 520 B
13 862 M
13 862 M
Net income 2022
17 221 M
157 M
157 M
Net Debt 2022
447 B
4 071 M
4 071 M
P/E ratio 2022
22,6x
Yield 2022
1,32%
Capitalization
390 B
3 563 M
3 559 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,55x
EV / Sales 2023
0,53x
Nbr of Employees
36 691
Free-Float
91,5%
Chart KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
2 325,00 JPY
Average target price
2 733,64 JPY
Spread / Average Target
17,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.