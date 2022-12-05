Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Group Vision 2030・Progress Report Meeting
Group Vision 2030 Progress Report Meeting
December 6, 2022
Yasuhiko Hashimoto,
President and Chief Executive Officer
As the World Faces Challenges,
Two Years of
Corporate Transformation to Provide Solutions to Social Issues in a Timely Manner
FY 2020
FY 2021
From FY 2022
Group Vision 2030
established
・Creating solutions to social issues
・Building a structure to create solutions ・Building a growth scenario
Establishment of Kawasaki Motors Ltd
Establishment of Kawasaki Railcar Manufacturing Co. Ltd
Integration of Ship ＆
Offshore Businesses with Energy, Plant & Environmental Businesses
Three focus fields
A Safe and secure remotely- connected society
Near-FutureMobility
Energy and Environmental Solutions
Record profit achieved
First profit in five years
Actions for
sustainable growth
Hydrogen business in full swing
・Reducing Business Risk
・Investment in growth areas
Initiatives for social implementation in full swing
(Surgical robot system, PCR testing business, etc.)
Structure to support growth Personnel system reform, digital transformation (DX), etc.
2
Our Growth Scenario
"The scenario we set up two years ago becomes a reality"
3
Hydrogen and other new businesses will also
become a pillar of earnings
and a stable growth
path
Further increase in social needs
2
Aerospace business
recovers and market
grows steadily
Full-scale recovery of aviation
demand to recover earnings
1 Mass production businesses such as motorcycles, precision machinery and robots support earnings
Early launch of PCR testing business contributes to recovery of
Generates 80% of profits
aviation demand
3
Social Issues are our Starting Point for Solutions
With the world facing challenges such as carbon neutrality, economic security and logistics disruption, we are confident that the three focus fields promoted by our company will become increasingly important and accurately meet the needs of the times
4
As the World Faces Challenges,
Two Years of
Corporate Transformation to Provide Solutions to Social Issues in a Timely Manner
FY 2020
FY 2021
From FY 2022
Establishment of
Record profit achieved
Kawasaki Motors, Ltd.
Establishment of
First profit in five years
Kawasaki Railcar
Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Actions for
Integration of Ship ＆
sustainable growth
Offshore Businesses
with Energy, Plant &
Hydrogen business in full swing
・Reducing Business Risk
Environmental
・Investment in growth areas
Businesses
5
