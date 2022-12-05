Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7012   JP3224200000

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7012)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:19 2022-12-06 am EST
2909.00 JPY   +1.61%
12/05Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Group Vision 2030・Progress Report Meeting
PU
11/24Japan's Nikkei slips from 2-month high on selloff in chip stocks
RE
11/22Fujitsu, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, SAP Japan and Skillnote start collaboration to provide platform services to support DX in the manufacturing industry
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Group Vision 2030・Progress Report Meeting

12/05/2022 | 11:42pm EST
Group Vision 2030 Progress Report Meeting

December 6, 2022

Yasuhiko Hashimoto,

President and Chief Executive Officer

As the World Faces Challenges,

Two Years of Corporate Transformation to Provide Solutions to Social Issues in a Timely Manner

FY 2020

FY 2021

From FY 2022

Group Vision 2030

established

Creating solutions to social issues

Building a structure to create solutions Building a growth scenario

  • Establishment of Kawasaki Motors Ltd
  • Establishment of Kawasaki Railcar Manufacturing Co. Ltd
  • Integration of Ship
    Offshore Businesses with Energy, Plant & Environmental Businesses
  • Three focus fields
  • A Safe and secure remotely- connected society
  • Near-FutureMobility
  • Energy and Environmental Solutions

Record profit achieved

First profit in five years

Actions for

sustainable growth

Hydrogen business in full swing

Reducing Business Risk

Investment in growth areas

Initiatives for social implementation in full swing

(Surgical robot system, PCR testing business, etc.)

Structure to support growth Personnel system reform, digital transformation (DX), etc.

© Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved

2

Our Growth Scenario

"The scenario we set up two years ago becomes a reality"

3

Hydrogen and other new businesses will also

become a pillar of earnings and a stable growth

path

Further increase in social needs

2

Aerospace business recovers and market

grows steadily

Full-scale recovery of aviation

demand to recover earnings

1 Mass production businesses such as motorcycles, precision machinery and robots support earnings

Early launch of PCR testing business contributes to recovery of

Generates 80% of profits

aviation demand

© Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved

3

Social Issues are our Starting Point for Solutions

With the world facing challenges such as carbon neutrality, economic security and logistics disruption, we are confident that the three focus fields promoted by our company will become increasingly important and accurately meet the needs of the times

© Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved

4

As the World Faces Challenges,

Two Years of Corporate Transformation to Provide Solutions to Social Issues in a Timely Manner

FY 2020

FY 2021

From FY 2022

Establishment of

Record profit achieved

Kawasaki Motors, Ltd.

Establishment of

First profit in five years

Kawasaki Railcar

Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Actions for

Integration of Ship

sustainable growth

Offshore Businesses

with Energy, Plant &

Hydrogen business in full swing

Reducing Business Risk

Environmental

Investment in growth areas

Businesses

© Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. All Rights Reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 04:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
