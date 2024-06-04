Investor Relations

FOR RELEASE: June 4, 2024

THE 201th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (2024)

We will announce that the 201th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. to be held as outlined below.

In addition, for this General Meeting of Shareholders, we will provide live streaming, on-demand streaming, and acceptance of questions in advance via the Internet.

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Place: KokusaiHall at The Kobe International House

1-6 Gokoudori 8-chome, Chuo-ku, Kobe

