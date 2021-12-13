Log in
    7012   JP3224200000

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7012)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Report 2021

12/13/2021
Kawasaki Report 2021

"Changing Forward."

-Roadmap to the Future-

The Kawasaki Group is taking a new step forward under Group Vision 2030: Trustworthy Solutions for the Future.

We have designated three focal fields in which we will create new value: "A Safe and Secure Remotely Connected Society," "Near- Future Mobility," and "Energy and Environmental Solutions." To make this possible, we will also transform our organizations and corporate culture. Like our tagline, "Changing Forward." we are pushing forward and changing in order to do so. The Kawasaki Group, which marked the 125th anniversary of its incorporation in 2021, is committed to this ongoing transformation.

Contents

Part 1: Who We Are

  1. Kawasaki Group Mission Statement
  2. Our Businesses (Fiscal 2020)
  3. Growing in Step with Society: The Kawasaki Group's History
  1. Our Approach to Sustainable Value Creation

Part 2: Roadmap for the Future

8 Group Vision 2030

10 Growth Scenario Leading to 2030

Key Mechanisms Supporting the Growth Scenario

12 Transitioning to a Business Structure for Creating Solutions

Revision of Material Issues in Line with the Formulation of Group Vision 2030

14 Value Creation Story in the Three Focal Fields

Part 3: Trustworthy Solutions for the Future

  1. Message from the President
  1. Financial Strategy Human Resource Strategy Technological Development Quality Control
  1. Business Strategy Aerospace Systems Rolling Stock
    Energy Solution & Marine Engineering Precision Machinery & Robot Motorcycle & Engine

Part 4: Management Foundation

  1. Roundtable Discussion with the Chairman and Outside Directors
  1. Corporate Governance
  1. Corporate Officers
  1. Compliance/Risk Management
  1. Performance Highlights
  1. Eleven-yearSummary
  1. Management Discussion & Analysis
  1. Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. Corporate Profile/Stock Information
  2. Major Subsidiaries and Associates

Editorial Policy

Since fiscal 2013, the Kawasaki Group has published the Kawasaki Report as an integrated report.

The report serves as a tool for communication with stakeholders and includes information about the Group's efforts to create value for society and boost enterprise value; management poli- cies; business environment and strategy, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-related content.

More information on many of the topics touched upon in this report can also be found on our website.

IR information: https://global.kawasaki.com/en/corp/ir/

Sustainability information: https://global.kawasaki.com/en/corp/ sustainability/

Period

This report covers fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), but some fiscal 2021 content is also included.

Scope

The report covers Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., its 99 consolidated subsidiaries (43 in Japan and 56 overseas) and 19 equity-method associates. Some data, however, refer to the parent company alone.

Guidelines

In preparing the report, the editorial office referred to the Sustainability Reporting Standards issued by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the International Integrated Reporting Framework issued by the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF), the Environmental Reporting Guidelines (2018 Edition) issued by the Ministry of the Environment, and the Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogue for Collaborative Value Creation issued by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Frequency of Publication

Annually, in principle

Previous edition-October 2020

Next edition-September 2022

Contact Us

Please make inquiries through the inquiry form on our website https://global.kawasaki.com/en/corp/profile/contact/

The Kawasaki Group's Information Disclosure

Information on how the Kawasaki Group creates value

Publication of detailed information and the latest information

and achieves sustainable growth

Corporate Website https://global.kawasaki.com/en/

Kawasaki Report

Mobility Energy Industrial Equipment Leisure Corporate Info

Information for various stakeholders

Securities Report

Corporate Governance Report

Kawasaki

Kawasaki

Kawasaki

(Japanese only)

(Japanese only)

Technical Review

Environmental Report

ESG Data Book

Financial information

Non-financial information

Kawasaki Report 2021

1

Kawasaki Group Mission Statement

Our Businesses (Fiscal 2020)

Kawasaki formulated the Kawasaki Group Mission Statement as a compass directing the activities of the Kawasaki Group. The statement incorporates the Group's social mission and, to increase the Kawasaki brand value, shared values, the underlying principles of management activities, and guidelines­ for the daily conduct of each and every member of the organization.

Group Mission

Kawasaki, working as one for the good of the planet

  • We are the Kawasaki Group, a global technology leader with diverse integrated strengths.
  • We create new value-for a better environment and a brighter future for generations to come.

Kawasaki Value

  • We respond to our customers' requirements

We constantly achieve new heights in technology

  • We pursue originality and innovation

The Kawasaki Group Management Principles

1 Trust  As an integrated technology leader, the Kawasaki Group is committed to providing high-performance products and services of superior safety and quality. By doing so, we will win the trust of our customers and the community.

2 Harmonious coexistence  The importance of corporate social responsibility (CSR) permeates all aspects of our business. This stance reflects the Kawasaki Group's corporate ideal of harmonious coexistence with the environment, society as a whole, local communities and individuals.

Other

5.4%

TERYX KRX 1000 TRAIL EDITION

Ninja ZX-10R

Motorcycle & Engine

22.6%

Share of net sales

by segment

Hydraulic motor M7V (left)

Hydraulic pump K8V (right)

Precision Machinery & Robot

16.2%

Trent XWB

©Rolls-Royce plc

C-2 transport aircraft

Aerospace Systems

25.4%

Dhaka MRT Line-6 cars for Dhaka Mass

Transit Company Limited in Bangladesh

Rolling Stock 8.9%

Energy Solution & Marine Engineering*

21.5%

*See note p.42

3 People  The Kawasaki Group's corporate culture is built on integrity, vitality, organizational strength and mutual respect for people through all levels of the Group. We nurture a global team for a global era.

4 Strategy  Enhance corporate value based on the guiding principles of "selective focusing of resources," "emphasis on quality over quantity," and "risk management."

The Kawasaki Group Action Guidelines

  1. Always look at the bigger picture. Think and act from a long-term, global perspective.
  2. Meet difficult challenges head-on. Aim high and never be afraid to try something new.
  3. Be driven by your aspirations and goals. Work toward success by always dedicating yourself to your tasks.
  4. Earn the trust of the community through high ethical standards and the example you set for others.
  5. Keep striving for self-improvement. Act on your own initiative as a confident professional.

6. Be a part of Team Kawasaki. Share your pride and sense of fulfillment in a job well done.

Hydraulic pump for construction

BX series spot welding robots for

100 MW-class combined cycle

Liquefied hydrogen carrier

machinery

automobile body assembly lines

power plant developed by Kawasaki

Consolidated net sales

Overseas production sites

Consolidated employees

¥1,488.4

21

36,691

billion

9,790 overseas/

26,901 domestic

Overseas net sales ratio

Domestic production sites

Incorporated

52.6%171896

Founded 1878

2

Kawasaki Report 2021

Kawasaki Report 2021

3

Growing in Step with Society: The Kawasaki Group's History

Contribution to energy transportation

For more than 120 years since its foundation, the Kawasaki Group has constantly been on the cutting edge of technology, creating numerous national and global firsts. Carrying this legacy forward into the future, we aim to employ Kawasaki's diverse products and advanced, comprehensive technological capabilities to solve social and environmental issues and enrich lives.

Acceleration of transportation

1964 Delivered Series 0 Shinkansen electric trains

Production automation and streamlining

1981 Delivered the first LNG carrier built in Japan

1981-2000

Development of IT, growth of emerging nations

Growth and burst of the bubble economy (Japan)

2001-

Emergence of sustainable development

Development of IoT

As sustainable development becomes a greater priority globally, Kawasaki is improving energy efficiency with cutting -edge technologies and promoting infrastructure development in emerging nations. Kawasaki continues to advance technological development focused on

Modernization of shipbuilding in Japan

1897 Launched the cargo-passenger ship Iyomaru (Kawasaki Dockyard's first vessel)

1878-1913

The industrial revolution touches off Japan's modernization

In the tumultuous years after Japan's Meiji Restoration, Kawasaki was founded as a foray into modern shipbuilding with the aim of building dependable Western- style ships in Japan. With an eye to the future of railways, the Company next expanded into rolling stock manufactur- ing. In these ways, Kawasaki helped propel Japan's modernization.

Contribution to the development of Japan's railway network and increasing rail traffic

1911 Completed the first Japan-made steam locomotive

Response to growing demand for ships

1916 Began advance production of ships

1914-1945

World Wars I and II

Great Kanto Earthquake (Japan)

Kawasaki continued to ambitiously enter new fields, expanding into shipping and the manufacture of aircraft and steel structures. As Japan modernized, the Company met growing demand for ships and contributed to the development of infrastructure.

Contribution to air transportation

1922 Completed Kawasaki's first airplane

Contribution to infrastructure recovery after the Great Kanto Earthquake

1926 Built the Eitaibashi Bridge and other bridges

1969 Created the Kawasaki-Unimate 2000, the first Japan-madeindustrial robot

1946-1980

Cold War, motorization, and oil shocks

Period of rapid economic growth (Japan)

Kawasaki diversified its businesses, developing into a comprehensive heavy industries enterprise. The Company created many first-in-Japan products and supported Japan's rapid economic growth. It also advanced the export of industrial plants, moving early on to begin producing motorcycles overseas. Kawasaki's fields of business expanded globally.

Establishment of the

Kawasaki brand

1972

Launched the Z1

Contribution to small-scale power generation

1976 Developed the Kawasaki GPS200, the first Japan-made gas turbine generator

Acceleration of disaster and emergency response

1979 First flight of the BK117 helicopter

Responding to society's demand for high-quality,high-performance, environmentally friendly products, Kawasaki created and provided a diverse range of products. As production its sites expanded globally, the Kawasaki brand grew, and the Company helped develop infrastructure around the world.

Creation of the Ninja brand

1984 Launched the GPz900R

Contribution to increasing efficiency of construction machinery

1987 Began mass production of K3V series swash plate axial piston pumps

Enhanced transportation convenience

1991 Successful excavation of the Channel Tunnel, linking France and the United Kingdom

Contribution to municipal waste processing

1997 Completed municipal waste incineration facilities for the Shin-Nanyo Plant in Nagoya City

Automated, more efficient production

1997 Launched sales of the TS520 clean robot for semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment

realizing better living and the future of the planet.

Acceleration of transportation

2004 Shipped first train for Taiwan High Speed Rail

Increased energy efficiency

2007 The Kawasaki Green Gas Engine achieved the world's highest electrical efficiency

2012 Launched sales of high-efficiencyL30A gas turbines, made using only domestic technologies

Enhancement of economy, comfort, and environmental performance with cutting- edge technologies

Photo provided by Boeing Company

2004 Took part in the development and production of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Increased fuel economy and significantly decreased noise and emissions of CO2 and NOx

©Rolls-Royce plc

2009 Took part in the development and production of the Trent XWB for Rolls-Royce commercial jet engines

Response to fertilizer demand by increasing the added value of natural gas resources

2014 Completed the largest ammonia and urea fertilizer plant in Turkmenistan

Helping extend the range of fuel cell vehicles

2018 Developed a high-pressure hydrogen regulator for Daimler AG

4

Kawasaki Report 2021

Kawasaki Report 2021

5

Our Approach to Sustainable Value Creation

Group Mission

"Kawasaki, working as one for the good of

The Kawasaki Group consistently creates new value by drawing on the planet" diverse, sophisticated technological capabilities to contribute to solutions

to social issues around the world.

Global Social Issues

Kawasaki Group

Management Resources

(Fiscal 2020 figures) Financial capital

Business Activities and Strategy

Business Portfolio

Main Products

Key Outputs

(Fiscal 2020 figures)

Financial capital

Created Social Value

A safe and secure remotely connected society

Global warming

Decarbonization

Invested

capital ................. ¥1,058.6 billion

Manufactured capital

Capitalexpenditures ............¥55.6 billion

Key production sites

17 in Japan

Motorcycle &

Engine

Aerospace

Systems

Rolling

Stock

Kawasaki Value

We respond to our cus- tomers' requirements

We constantly achieve new heights in technology

Weinnovationpursue originality and

Aerospace Systems:

Airplanes, jet engines

Rolling Stock:

Rail cars, snow removal machinery

Cash flows from

¥34.6 billion

operating activities.............................

Operating profit margin...................................

-0.3%

Before-tax ROIC* ..................................................

-1.0%

  • Before-taxROIC = EBIT (profit before income taxes + interest expense) / Invested capital (Interest-bearing debt + Shareholders' equity)

Manufactured capital

Key Leading Market Share Products

Energy problems

Responding to changes in the movement of people and freight

Pandemic countermeasures

Shortage of and increasing burden on doctors

Increase in diverse work styles, including remote work

21 overseas

Intellectual capital

120 years of experience and know-how

Advanced technological capabilities across extensive domains

R&D expenses ........ ¥44.9 billion

Human capital

A technology-based Group pursuing quality

Number of employees....36,691

Social and relationship capital

Kawasaki brand

Relationships of trust built with business partners over many years

Natural capital (non-consolidated)

Energy consumption...........

5,893 TJ

(heat conversion)

Procured amount

of raw materials

110 kt-CO2

(steel) ...............................

Precision

Energy

Machinery &

Solution & Marine

Robot

Engineering

Value Creation Drivers

Group Vision 2030

Pursue growth Development investment

Pursue stability/synergy Realizing a conglomerate premium

Contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals through our solutions to social issues

Financial targets Average annual net sales growth rate: 5% Operating profit margin: 5-8%Before-tax ROIC: 3% or more higher than

WACC

Measures: • Revise business models and develop new businesses

  • Promote DX
  • Strengthen cybersecurity
  • Overhaul the personnel system
  • Advance open innovation

The Foundation of Our Business Activities (ESG Initiatives)

Corporate governance

Employee recruitment and

Product liability/safety

retention

Compliance

Business and human

Anti-corruption measures

rights

Energy and environmen-

Supply chain management

tal solutions (value chain)

Energy Solution & Marine

Engineering: Energy-related equipment and systems, marine propulsion machinery and systems, industrial machinery, environmental equipment, cryogenic storage equipment, hydrogen-related facilities, crushing machines, ships

Precision

Machinery & Robot: Hydraulic machinery, industrial robots

Motorcycle & Engine: Motorcycles, off-road four- wheelers (SxS, ATVs), personal watercraft (JET SKIs), general purpose gasoline engines

Semiconductor manufacturing robot

No. 1

global market share1 ........................................

Stand-by gas turbine generator

No. 1

domestic market share2 ..................................

251 cc and over motorcycle

No. 1

domestic market share3 ..................................

  1. Kawasaki survey based on data from SEMI and Fuji Keizai
  2. Kawasaki survey
  3. Based on domestic registration data

Intellectual capital and human capital

Included in Clarivate's "Top 100 Global Innovators" for six consecutive year.

  • A selection of the world's top 100 innovative companies and institutions based on an analysis of intellectual property and patents using data about patent holdings.

Social and relationship capital

Advancing hydrogen projects in coordination

with other companies

IR meetings with

institutional investors..............................

281 times

Natural capital (non-consolidated)

CO2 emissions from

business activities....................................

249 kt-CO2

Reduction of CO2 emissions

through product-based

contributions.....................................

24,047 kt-CO2

Kawasaki-brand Green Products

Number of registered products ............................

61

Net sales..............................................

¥255.6 billion

Near-future mobility

Energy and environmental solutions

Changes in Industrial Structures

Climate Change

Currency Fluctuations

Economic Trends

External Environment and Risks

Technological innovation

Global warming

Impact on revenue due to the Group's

Impact via capital expenditure

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

The evolution of AI and IoT

Major natural disasters

large proportion of overseas sales

U.S.-China trade friction

6

Kawasaki Report 2021

Kawasaki Report 2021

7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 15:45:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
