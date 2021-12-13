Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Report 2021

We have designated three focal fields in which we will create new value: "A Safe and Secure Remotely Connected Society," "Near- Future Mobility," and "Energy and Environmental Solutions." To make this possible, we will also transform our organizations and corporate culture. Like our tagline, "Changing Forward." we are pushing forward and changing in order to do so. The Kawasaki Group, which marked the 125th anniversary of its incorporation in 2021, is committed to this ongoing transformation.

The Kawasaki Group is taking a new step forward under Group Vision 2030: Trustworthy Solutions for the Future.

Roundtable Discussion with the Chairman and Outside Directors

14 Value Creation Story in the Three Focal Fields

Revision of Material Issues in Line with the Formulation of Group Vision 2030

Editorial Policy

Since fiscal 2013, the Kawasaki Group has published the Kawasaki Report as an integrated report.

The report serves as a tool for communication with stakeholders and includes information about the Group's efforts to create value for society and boost enterprise value; management poli- cies; business environment and strategy, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-related content.

More information on many of the topics touched upon in this report can also be found on our website.

IR information: https://global.kawasaki.com/en/corp/ir/

Sustainability information: https://global.kawasaki.com/en/corp/ sustainability/

Period

This report covers fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), but some fiscal 2021 content is also included.

Scope

The report covers Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., its 99 consolidated subsidiaries (43 in Japan and 56 overseas) and 19 equity-method associates. Some data, however, refer to the parent company alone.

Guidelines

In preparing the report, the editorial office referred to the Sustainability Reporting Standards issued by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the International Integrated Reporting Framework issued by the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF), the Environmental Reporting Guidelines (2018 Edition) issued by the Ministry of the Environment, and the Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogue for Collaborative Value Creation issued by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Frequency of Publication

Annually, in principle

Previous edition-October 2020

Next edition-September 2022

Contact Us

Please make inquiries through the inquiry form on our website https://global.kawasaki.com/en/corp/profile/contact/