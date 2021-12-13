Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Report 2021

The Kawasaki Group is taking a new step forward under Group Vision 2030: Trustworthy Solutions for the Future.
We have designated three focal fields in which we will create new value: "A Safe and Secure Remotely Connected Society," "Near- Future Mobility," and "Energy and Environmental Solutions." To make this possible, we will also transform our organizations and corporate culture. Like our tagline, "Changing Forward." we are pushing forward and changing in order to do so. The Kawasaki Group, which marked the 125th anniversary of its incorporation in 2021, is committed to this ongoing transformation.
Contents
Part 1: Who We Are
Kawasaki Group Mission Statement
Our Businesses (Fiscal 2020)
Growing in Step with Society: The Kawasaki Group's History
Our Approach to Sustainable Value Creation
Part 2: Roadmap for the Future
8 Group Vision 2030
10 Growth Scenario Leading to 2030
Key Mechanisms Supporting the Growth Scenario
12 Transitioning to a Business Structure for Creating Solutions
Revision of Material Issues in Line with the Formulation of Group Vision 2030
14 Value Creation Story in the Three Focal Fields
Part 3: Trustworthy Solutions for the Future
Message from the President
Financial Strategy Human Resource Strategy Technological Development Quality Control
Business Strategy Aerospace Systems Rolling Stock
Energy Solution & Marine Engineering Precision Machinery & Robot Motorcycle & Engine
Part 4: Management Foundation
Roundtable Discussion with the Chairman and Outside Directors
Corporate Governance
Corporate Officers
Compliance/Risk Management
Performance Highlights
Eleven-yearSummary
Management Discussion & Analysis
Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Corporate Profile/Stock Information
Major Subsidiaries and Associates
Editorial Policy
Since fiscal 2013, the Kawasaki Group has published the Kawasaki Report as an integrated report.
The report serves as a tool for communication with stakeholders and includes information about the Group's efforts to create value for society and boost enterprise value; management poli- cies; business environment and strategy, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-related content.
More information on many of the topics touched upon in this report can also be found on our website.
This report covers fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), but some fiscal 2021 content is also included.
Scope
The report covers Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., its 99 consolidated subsidiaries (43 in Japan and 56 overseas) and 19 equity-method associates. Some data, however, refer to the parent company alone.
Guidelines
In preparing the report, the editorial office referred to the Sustainability Reporting Standards issued by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the International Integrated Reporting Framework issued by the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF), the Environmental Reporting Guidelines (2018 Edition) issued by the Ministry of the Environment, and the Guidance for Integrated Corporate Disclosure and Company-Investor Dialogue for Collaborative Value Creation issued by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
Kawasaki Report 2021
1
Kawasaki Group Mission Statement
Our Businesses (Fiscal 2020)
Kawasaki formulated the Kawasaki Group Mission Statement as a compass directing the activities of the Kawasaki Group. The statement incorporates the Group's social mission and, to increase the Kawasaki brand value, shared values, the underlying principles of management activities, and guidelines for the daily conduct of each and every member of the organization.
Group Mission
Kawasaki, working as one for the good of the planet
We are the Kawasaki Group, a global technology leader with diverse integrated strengths.
We create new value-for a better environment and a brighter future for generations to come.
Kawasaki Value
We respond to our customers' requirements
We constantly achieve new heights in technology
We pursue originality and innovation
The Kawasaki Group Management Principles
1 Trust As an integrated technology leader, the Kawasaki Group is committed to providing high-performance products and services of superior safety and quality. By doing so, we will win the trust of our customers and the community.
2 Harmonious coexistence The importance of corporate social responsibility (CSR) permeates all aspects of our business. This stance reflects the Kawasaki Group's corporate ideal of harmonious coexistence with the environment, society as a whole, local communities and individuals.
3 People The Kawasaki Group's corporate culture is built on integrity, vitality, organizational strength and mutual respect for people through all levels of the Group. We nurture a global team for a global era.
4 Strategy Enhance corporate value based on the guiding principles of "selective focusing of resources," "emphasis on quality over quantity," and "risk management."
The Kawasaki Group Action Guidelines
Always look at the bigger picture. Think and act from a long-term, global perspective.
Meet difficult challenges head-on. Aim high and never be afraid to try something new.
Be driven by your aspirations and goals. Work toward success by always dedicating yourself to your tasks.
Earn the trust of the community through high ethical standards and the example you set for others.
Keep striving for self-improvement. Act on your own initiative as a confident professional.
6. Be a part of Team Kawasaki. Share your pride and sense of fulfillment in a job well done.
Hydraulic pump for construction
BX series spot welding robots for
100 MW-class combined cycle
Liquefied hydrogen carrier
machinery
automobile body assembly lines
power plant developed by Kawasaki
Consolidated net sales
Overseas production sites
Consolidated employees
¥1,488.4
21
36,691
billion
9,790 overseas/
26,901 domestic
Overseas net sales ratio
Domestic production sites
Incorporated
52.6%171896
Founded 1878
2
Kawasaki Report 2021
Kawasaki Report 2021
3
Growing in Step with Society: The Kawasaki Group's History
Contribution to energy transportation
For more than 120 years since its foundation, the Kawasaki Group has constantly been on the cutting edge of technology, creating numerous national and global firsts. Carrying this legacy forward into the future, we aim to employ Kawasaki's diverse products and advanced, comprehensive technological capabilities to solve social and environmental issues and enrich lives.
Acceleration of transportation
1964 Delivered Series 0 Shinkansen electric trains
Production automation and streamlining
1981 Delivered the first LNG carrier built in Japan
1981-2000
Development of IT, growth of emerging nations
Growth and burst of the bubble economy (Japan)
2001-
Emergence of sustainable development
Development of IoT
As sustainable development becomes a greater priority globally, Kawasaki is improving energy efficiency with cutting -edge technologies and promoting infrastructure development in emerging nations. Kawasaki continues to advance technological development focused on
Modernization of shipbuilding in Japan
1897 Launched the cargo-passenger ship Iyomaru (Kawasaki Dockyard's first vessel)
1878-1913
The industrial revolution touches off Japan's modernization
In the tumultuous years after Japan's Meiji Restoration, Kawasaki was founded as a foray into modern shipbuilding with the aim of building dependable Western- style ships in Japan. With an eye to the future of railways, the Company next expanded into rolling stock manufactur- ing. In these ways, Kawasaki helped propel Japan's modernization.
Contribution to the development of Japan's railway network and increasing rail traffic
1911 Completed the first Japan-made steam locomotive
Response to growing demand for ships
1916 Began advance production of ships
1914-1945
World Wars I and II
Great Kanto Earthquake (Japan)
Kawasaki continued to ambitiously enter new fields, expanding into shipping and the manufacture of aircraft and steel structures. As Japan modernized, the Company met growing demand for ships and contributed to the development of infrastructure.
Contribution to air transportation
1922 Completed Kawasaki's first airplane
Contribution to infrastructure recovery after the Great Kanto Earthquake
1926 Built the Eitaibashi Bridge and other bridges
1969Created the Kawasaki-Unimate 2000, the firstJapan-madeindustrial robot
1946-1980
Cold War, motorization, and oil shocks
Period of rapid economic growth (Japan)
Kawasaki diversified its businesses, developing into a comprehensive heavy industries enterprise. The Company created many first-in-Japan products and supported Japan's rapid economic growth. It also advanced the export of industrial plants, moving early on to begin producing motorcycles overseas. Kawasaki's fields of business expanded globally.
Establishment of the
Kawasaki brand
1972
Launched the Z1
Contribution to small-scale power generation
1976 Developed the Kawasaki GPS200, the first Japan-made gas turbine generator
Acceleration of disaster and emergency response
1979 First flight of the BK117 helicopter
Responding to society's demand for high-quality,high-performance, environmentally friendly products, Kawasaki created and provided a diverse range of products. As production its sites expanded globally, the Kawasaki brand grew, and the Company helped develop infrastructure around the world.
Creation of the Ninja brand
1984 Launched theGPz900R
Contribution to increasing efficiency of construction machinery
1987 Began mass production of K3V series swash plate axial piston pumps
Enhanced transportation convenience
1991 Successful excavation of the Channel Tunnel, linking France and the United Kingdom
Contribution to municipal waste processing
1997 Completed municipal waste incineration facilities for the Shin-Nanyo Plant in Nagoya City
Automated, more efficient production
1997 Launched sales of the TS520 clean robot for semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment
realizing better living and the future of the planet.
Acceleration of transportation
2004 Shipped first train for Taiwan High Speed Rail
Increased energy efficiency
2007 The Kawasaki Green Gas Engine achieved the world's highest electrical efficiency
2012 Launched sales of high-efficiencyL30A gas turbines, made using only domestic technologies
Enhancement of economy, comfort, and environmental performance with cutting- edge technologies
Photo provided by Boeing Company
2004 Took part in the development and production of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Increased fuel economy and significantly decreased noise and emissions of CO2 and NOx
