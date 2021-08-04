Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Revision of the Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022, Revision of the Foreca...

FOR RELEASE: August 5, 2021

Revision of the Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022,Revision of the Forecast for the Dividend of Surplus (Interim Dividend) and Revision of the Year-EndDividend Forecast

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI) hereby notifies that it has revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022; FY 2021), announced on May 11, 2021, as well as its interim dividend forecast and year-end dividend forecast, as follows. There has been no change to the annual dividend announced on May 11, 2021.

1. Revised earnings forecast

(1) Revised consolidated earnings forecast for FY 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Operating Recurring Net income Earnings Net sales attributable to income profit per share (Mil. yen) owners of parent (Mil. yen) (Mil. yen) (Yen) (Mil. yen) Previous forecast Announced on 1,500,000 30,000 20,000 17,000 101.77 May 11, 2021 (A) Revised forecast (B) 1,530,000 40,000 28,000 19,000 113.36 Change (B - A) 30,000 10,000 8,000 2,000 11.59 Change (%) 2.0% 33.3% 40.0% 11.8％ 11.4％ Results for FY 2020 1,488,486 △5,305 △2,855 △19,332 △115.73 (for reference only)

(2) Reason for the revision

In addition to revising the assumed exchange rate from 106 yen to 109 yen to the US dollar, net sales, operating income, recurring profit and net income attributable to owners of parent are all expected to increase from the previously announced figures (May 11) due to factors including increased sales in North America in the Motorcycle & Engine segment.

2．Revision of the forecast for the dividend of surplus (interim dividend) and revision of the year- end dividend forecast

（1）Details of revised forecast for the dividend of surplus (interim dividend) and revision of the year-end dividend forecast