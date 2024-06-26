Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. specializes in manufacturing and marketing of transportation and industrial machines equipments. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of motorcycles and engines (29.8%); - sale of aerospace equipments (19.9%): aircrafts, helicopters, missiles, electronic equipments, monorails, etc.; - sale of gas turbines (19.8%): turbines for naval, marines and industrial applications, generators, propulsion systems, etc. The group also develops naval construction activity (construction of ships, submarines, bulk carriers, oil tankers, etc.); - sale of precision machines (16.8%): primarily hydraulic machines. The group is also developing a manufacturing of industrial machinery activity (tunnel boring machines, curling machines, grinding machines, etc.); - sale of railway equipments (8.4%): train cars, electric and diesel locomotives, monorails, etc.; - other (5.3%).

Sector Consumer Goods Conglomerates