Investor Relations
FOR RELEASE: June 26, 2024
RESOLUTIONS OF THE 201st ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The 201st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday June 26, 2024 in Kobe, Japan.
All proposals were approved as originally proposed. We thank you for your exercising voting rights.
