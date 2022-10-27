Advanced search
    7012   JP3224200000

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7012)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-27 am EDT
2463.00 JPY   +0.70%
Kawasaki Heavy Industries : WMATA 7000 Series Railcars in Service Operation (Update)

10/27/2022 | 03:14am EDT
October 27, 2022

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kawasaki Railcar Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

WMATA 7000 Series Railcars in Service Operation (Update)

On October 25, 2022 (U.S. time), the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced that all 7000-series trains manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. will be gradually restored to passenger service with the approval of the revised railcar return to service plan by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission(WMSC).

For more information, please refer to the press release* on WMATA's website.

* Underlined URL : https://www.wmata.com/about/news/7K-return-to-service-update.cfm

Disclaimer

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 07:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 688 B 11 519 M 11 519 M
Net income 2023 36 499 M 249 M 249 M
Net Debt 2023 410 B 2 797 M 2 797 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 410 B 2 795 M 2 795 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 36 587
Free-Float 91,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 446,00 JPY
Average target price 2 738,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Kanehana Chairman
Hiroshi Nakatani Director, GM-Technology & Development
Akio Nekoshima Independent Outside Director
Jenifer Simms Rogers Independent Outside Director
Hideo Tsujimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.17.71%2 795
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-3.16%636 764
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.75%128 183
SIEMENS AG-26.41%89 315
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-22.73%82 453
3M COMPANY-30.92%67 822