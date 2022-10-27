Kawasaki Heavy Industries : WMATA 7000 Series Railcars in Service Operation (Update)

October 27, 2022

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kawasaki Railcar Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

WMATA 7000 Series Railcars in Service Operation (Update)

On October 25, 2022 (U.S. time), the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced that all 7000-series trains manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. will be gradually restored to passenger service with the approval of the revised railcar return to service plan by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission(WMSC).

For more information, please refer to the press release* on WMATA's website.

* Underlined URL : https://www.wmata.com/about/news/7K-return-to-service-update.cfm