  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7012   JP3224200000

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(7012)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
2930.00 JPY   +0.65%
03:33aSafety improved on world's first liquid hydrogen carrier after malfunction
02:12aSafety improved on world's first liquid hydrogen carrier after malfunction
01/31Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. : Conclusion of a Loan Agreement by Utilizing the Positive Impact Evaluation Framework with the Bank of Kyoto
Safety improved on world's first liquid hydrogen carrier after malfunction

02/06/2023 | 03:33am EST
MELBOURNE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A valve failure that caused a flame to flare up briefly on the world's first liquid hydrogen carrier before its first trip from Australia to Japan highlighted the need for strong fault detection systems, an Australian safety report found.

The cause of the incident on the Suiso Frontier on Jan. 25 last year has been fixed, the Australian Transportation Safety Board said in a report released last week. The ship had loaded liquid hydrogen for the trip the day before.

"Safety has always been our highest priority. The experience gained through this independent investigation will help to improve our approach and maintain even safer operations in the future," said the ship's builder, Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI).

"This will be no impact on future construction plans for liquefied hydrogen carriers or on the progress of projects," a company spokesperson said on Monday, adding that it still plans to build a commercial-scale hydrogen carrier by the mid-2020s.

The malfunction did not stop the ship going ahead with its test journey, and KHI said in March the trip had shown that shipping liquid hydrogen was technically feasible.

Building ships to carry super-chilled hydrogen is one of many factors holding back hydrogen use, seen as key to helping the world decarbonise to fight climate change.

The malfunction on the Suiso Frontier was because of an automated valve in its gas combustion unit being damaged during the ship's journey from Japan to Australia as it had the wrong specification for the control system's power supply, the safety bureau said in its report released on Feb. 2.

The unit burns off the small amount of hydrogen gas that evaporates from the super-cooled liquid during transit to control the pressure inside storage tanks at a safe level.

When the valve failed, an air fan damper closed, overheating the gas combustion unit, which caused the hydrogen flame inside the unit to flare up through a vent on the ship's deck.

The unit did not have equipment to detect the closing of the air damper and had ineffective flame scanners, so the combustion unit's alarm and shut-down mechanisms did not activate in time to stop the flame flaring. "This incident highlights the importance of ensuring automated shipboard operating systems are equipped with safety controls to prevent hazardous consequences in the event of a malfunction," the agency said.

The German firm that built the gas combustion unit, Saacke, has since installed new equipment on the unit's air fan discharge dampers and has programmed the unit to shut down if a fault is detected, the bureau said. (Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Ed Osmond)


Financials
Sales 2023 1 715 B 13 096 M 13 096 M
Net income 2023 48 595 M 371 M 371 M
Net Debt 2023 465 B 3 548 M 3 548 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,0x
Yield 2023 2,47%
Capitalization 488 B 3 724 M 3 724 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 36 587
Free-Float 91,6%
Technical analysis trends KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoshinori Kanehana Chairman
Hiroshi Nakatani Director, GM-Technology & Development
Akio Nekoshima Independent Outside Director
Jenifer Simms Rogers Independent Outside Director
Hideo Tsujimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.-5.79%3 724
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.42%136 273
SIEMENS AG11.86%124 726
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY25.91%89 555
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.12.00%75 792
3M COMPANY-2.03%64 531