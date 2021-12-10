U.S. senators seek details on Washington subway derailment

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The chairman of the Senate Banking Committee and three other senators on Friday asked the Washington subway system to answer questions about an October derailment that led to the idling of about 60% of the system's rail-cars.

The letter from committee chair Sherrod Brown, ranking Republican Pat Toomey and Senators Mark Warner and Chris Van Hollen said it appears the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, or WMATA, and manufacturer Kawasaki Rail Car "have been aware of wheel alignment issues with the 7000 series since 2017."

The Washington subway system, which serves the U.S. Capital and parts of Virginia and Maryland, said last month it expects to continue reduced rail service through at least Dec. 31. The reduced service has led to delays and a decline in ridership.

"We are reviewing their request and look forward to submitting a timely response," said a WMATA spokeswoman.

Kawasaki Rail, a unit of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, did not immediately comment.

On Dec. 1, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is investigating the derailment, issued a safety alert calling on rail transit agencies and commuter railroads to assess fleets for wheel sets not meeting gauge specifications and to take immediate action to correct problems.

The alert urged agencies to address a condition seen on wheels on certain WMATA rail-cars that moved outward from their mounted position on the axle.

The NTSB has said the WMATA derailment could have been catastrophic.

It said the train departed a station in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington, when one wheel set derailed. After it derailed, the train, which was carrying 187 people, traveled about 1,800 feet before stopping in a tunnel. All rail-cars remained upright and no one was injured. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)