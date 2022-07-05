Log in
    9107   JP3223800008

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

(9107)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-05 am EDT
7690.00 JPY   -3.75%
07/04Japan's Nikkei rises as investors pick up beaten-down tech shares
RE
06/29Nikkei 225 Down 0.8% in Wall Street Cues, Profit-Taking
MT
06/27Nikkei 225 Up 1.4% on Wall Street Cues and Inflation Outlooks
MT
Japan's Nikkei rises 1% as investors pick up cheap tech stocks

07/05/2022 | 02:37am EDT
TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei closed 1% higher on Tuesday as investors hunted for beaten-down technology stocks, with sentiment underpinned by gains in Asian stocks U.S. futures.

The Nikkei share average advanced 1.03% to 26,423.47. The broader Topix rose 0.5% to 1,879.12.

"Investors took a fresh view on technology and growth stocks as U.S. yields stabled. They were buying back shares that fell too much." said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

U.S. President Joe Biden considering scrapping tariffs on a range of Chinese goods to curb inflation also lifted overall sentiment, Arisawa said.

With U.S. markets closed due to a holiday on Monday, European stocks rallied 0.8% and Britain's FTSE rose over 1%, while Asian shares inched up as positive economic data and hints of easing Sino-U.S. tensions offered some respite to the recent sell-offs

Back in Japan, Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing jumped 4.33% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei on Tuesday. Technology investor SoftBank Group rose 1.8% and chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 0.38%.

Mobile phone services provider KDDI climbed 1.49%, rebounding from a previous session's loss, which was fuelled by a system failure that affected almost 40 million users. nationwide.

Rakuten Group added 1.62% after the e-commerce firm said it has applied to list its online banking unit on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Shipping firms were weak, with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha losing 4.51% and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines falling 2.75% to become the top losers on the Nikkei. (Editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 4.33% 70290 Delayed Quote.3.15%
IWAICOSMO HOLDINGS, INC. -0.94% 1258 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. -3.75% 7690 Delayed Quote.15.46%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD -2.75% 3010 Delayed Quote.8.72%
NIKKEI 225 1.03% 26423.47 Real-time Quote.-9.92%
RAKUTEN, INC 1.62% 627 Delayed Quote.-46.53%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.80% 5378 Delayed Quote.-2.78%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD 0.38% 42570 Delayed Quote.-36.01%
TOPIX INDEX 0.50% 1879.12 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
Financials
Sales 2022 725 B 5 346 M 5 346 M
Net income 2022 555 B 4 093 M 4 093 M
Net Debt 2022 228 B 1 677 M 1 677 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,34x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 752 B 5 540 M 5 540 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 5 158
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7 990,00 JPY
Average target price 12 230,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yukikazu Myochin Manager-Container Ship Business
Eizo Murakami Manager-Container Ship Business
Shuzo Kawano Chief Information Officer
Yukio Toriyama Manager-Port Business Group
Akira Okabe Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.15.46%5 540
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-11.91%44 717
AP MOLLER MAERSK-29.13%42 415
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-27.51%30 909
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED8.73%17 505
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA4.22%11 407