Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9107   JP3223800008

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

(9107)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Changes of Executive Officers

02/03/2022 | 12:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

N E W S L E T T E R

February 3, 2022

Changes of Executive Officers

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) hereby announces that the following changes of Executive Officers were resolved at the Board of Directors Meeting held today.

Changes of Executive Officers

(1) New Appointment as of April 1, 2022

Name

New Position

Present Position

General Manager of Legal

Group and Corporate Legal

Fumiyoshi Sato

Executive Officer

Risk & Compliance Group,

Manager of Corporate Law

Team, Legal Group

(2) Retirement as of March 31, 2022

Name

Scheduled New Position

Present Position

Yutaka Nakagawa

-

Managing Executive Officer

Takahiko Tsurukawa

President & CEO of "K" LINE PTE LTD

Executive Officer

(3) Promotion of Executive Officers as of April 1, 2022

Name

New Position

Present Position

Yuji Asano

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Michitomo Iwashita

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Masatoshi Taguchi

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Please see the attached list of responsibilities of Executive Officers as of April 1, 2022.

For further details, please contact:

Masaya Futakuchi, General Manager of General Affairs Group

Tel: +81-3-3595-6568

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

サステナビリティ推進・IR・広報グループ Corporate Sustainability, IR & Communication Group

N E W S

L E T T E R

Attachment: Responsibilities of Executive Officers as of April 1, 2022

Title

Name

Responsibilities

President & CEO

Yukikazu Myochin

Assistant to President & CEO, Responsible for Dry Bulk Carriers Unit,

Vice President

Atsuo Asano

In charge of Bulk Carrier, Drybulk Planning, Responsible for Marine

Executive Officer

Sector, Advanced Technology, Ship Technical, GHG Reduction

Strategy Unit

Senior Managing

Responsible for CFO Unit (Corporate Planning, Research, Corporate

Yukio Toriyama

Sustainability, Environment Management, IR and Communication,

Executive Officer

Finance, Accounting, Taxation), CFO (Chief Financial Officer)

Senior Managing

Kazuhiko Harigai

Responsible for Energy Transportation Business Unit

Executive Officer

Senior Managing

Yasunari Sonobe

Responsible for Product Logistics Business Unit (Car Carriers,

Executive Officer

Logistics, Port and Affiliated Business)

Senior Managing

Kiyotaka Aya

Supervising Marine Sector, CSO (Chief Safety Officer)

Executive Officer

Managing

Daisuke Arai

Responsible for Containerships Business Unit, Digitalization Strategy

Executive Officer

Unit, CIO (Chief Information Officer)

Managing

Makoto Arai

Responsible for Legal, Corporate Legal Risk & Compliance Unit,

Executive Officer

Assistance to Internal Audit, CCO (Chief Compliance Officer)

Managing

Shingo Kogure

Responsible for General Affairs, Human Resources Unit

Executive Officer

Managing

Takenori Igarashi

In charge of Car Carrier Business, Car Carrier Planning &

Executive Officer

Development, Car Carrier Quality and Operations

Managing

Noriaki Yamaga

In charge of Corporate Planning, Research, Corporate Sustainability,

Executive Officer

Environment Management, IR and Communication

Managing

Keiji Kubo

In charge of Logistics, Port and Affiliated Business

Executive Officer

Managing

Yuji Asano

In charge of Finance, Accounting, Taxation

Executive Officer

Managing

Michitomo Iwashita

Supervising Ship Technical, GHG Reduction Strategy, In charge of

Executive Officer

Electricity and Offshore Business, Advanced Technology

Managing

Masatoshi Taguchi

In charge of Coal & Iron Ore Carrier Business, Coal & Iron Ore Carrier

Executive Officer

Planning & Operation

Executive Officer

Toyohisa Nakano

In charge of Ship Technical, GHG Reduction Strategy, General

Manager of Ship Technical Group

Executive Officer

Satoshi Kanamori

In charge of LNG, Carbon-Neutral Promotion

Executive Officer

Akihiro Fujimaru

In charge of Marine Sector

Executive Officer

Hisashi Nakayama

In charge of Tankers, Fuel Strategy & Procurement

Executive Officer

Fumiyoshi Sato

In charge of Legal, Corporate Legal Risk & Compliance, General Manager

of Legal Group and Corporate Legal Risk & Compliance Group

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

サステナビリティ推進・IR・広報グループ Corporate Sustainability, IR & Communication Group

Disclaimer

K Line - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 05:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
12:09aKAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA : Changes of Executive Officers
PU
02/02KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA : Financial Highlights for 3rd Quarter FY2021
PU
02/02KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA : Notice on Revision to Financial Results for the full Fiscal Year e..
PU
02/02KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA : “K” LINE has Joined an International Think Tank &ldquo..
PU
02/01Japanese shares track Wall Street higher on bargain hunting
RE
02/01NEDO DEMONSTRATION PROJECT : The World's First Demonstration Test Ship for Liquefied CO2 T..
PU
01/31Nikkei 225 Up 1.1% on Earnings; Upside Capped by Pandemic
MT
01/24Nikkei 225 Up 0.2% on Bargain-Hunting, Wall Street Futures
MT
01/24Japan's Nikkei regains ground on bargain hunting, Fed caution weighs
RE
01/23Tech stocks pull Japan's Nikkei lower; investors cautious before Fed, earnings
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 697 B 6 096 M 697 B
Net income 2022 462 B 4 044 M 462 B
Net Debt 2022 244 B 2 132 M 244 B
P/E ratio 2022 1,45x
Yield 2022 4,43%
Capitalization 672 B 5 873 M 672 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 5 227
Free-Float -
Chart KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7 200,00 JPY
Average target price 8 095,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yukikazu Myochin Manager-Container Ship Business
Eizo Murakami Manager-Container Ship Business
Shuzo Kawano Chief Information Officer
Yukio Toriyama Manager-Port Business Group
Akira Okabe Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.5.49%5 934
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-0.30%63 245
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-14.01%46 005
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.28%38 116
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED0.37%16 268
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA5.48%13 606