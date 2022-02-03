Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Changes of Executive Officers

N E W S L E T T E R

February 3, 2022

Changes of Executive Officers

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) hereby announces that the following changes of Executive Officers were resolved at the Board of Directors Meeting held today.

(1) New Appointment as of April 1, 2022

Name New Position Present Position General Manager of Legal Group and Corporate Legal Fumiyoshi Sato Executive Officer Risk & Compliance Group, Manager of Corporate Law Team, Legal Group (2) Retirement as of March 31, 2022 Name Scheduled New Position Present Position Yutaka Nakagawa - Managing Executive Officer Takahiko Tsurukawa President & CEO of "K" LINE PTE LTD Executive Officer (3) Promotion of Executive Officers as of April 1, 2022 Name New Position Present Position Yuji Asano Managing Executive Officer Executive Officer Michitomo Iwashita Managing Executive Officer Executive Officer Masatoshi Taguchi Managing Executive Officer Executive Officer

Please see the attached list of responsibilities of Executive Officers as of April 1, 2022.

