Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Changes of Executive Officers

February 3, 2022
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) hereby announces that the following changes of Executive Officers were resolved at the Board of Directors Meeting held today.
Changes of Executive Officers
(1) New Appointment as of April 1, 2022
Name
New Position
Present Position
General Manager of Legal
Group and Corporate Legal
Fumiyoshi Sato
Executive Officer
Risk & Compliance Group,
Manager of Corporate Law
Team, Legal Group
(2) Retirement as of March 31, 2022
Name
Scheduled New Position
Present Position
Yutaka Nakagawa
-
Managing Executive Officer
Takahiko Tsurukawa
President & CEO of "K" LINE PTE LTD
Executive Officer
(3) Promotion of Executive Officers as of April 1, 2022
Name
New Position
Present Position
Yuji Asano
Managing Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Michitomo Iwashita
Managing Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Masatoshi Taguchi
Managing Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Please see the attached list of responsibilities of Executive Officers as of April 1, 2022.
For further details, please contact:
Masaya Futakuchi, General Manager of General Affairs Group
Tel: +81-3-3595-6568
Attachment: Responsibilities of Executive Officers as of April 1, 2022
Title
Name
Responsibilities
President & CEO
Yukikazu Myochin
Assistant to President & CEO, Responsible for Dry Bulk Carriers Unit,
Vice President
Atsuo Asano
In charge of Bulk Carrier, Drybulk Planning, Responsible for Marine
Executive Officer
Sector, Advanced Technology, Ship Technical, GHG Reduction
Strategy Unit
Senior Managing
Responsible for CFO Unit (Corporate Planning, Research, Corporate
Yukio Toriyama
Sustainability, Environment Management, IR and Communication,
Executive Officer
Finance, Accounting, Taxation), CFO (Chief Financial Officer)
Senior Managing
Kazuhiko Harigai
Responsible for Energy Transportation Business Unit
Executive Officer
Senior Managing
Yasunari Sonobe
Responsible for Product Logistics Business Unit (Car Carriers,
Executive Officer
Logistics, Port and Affiliated Business)
Senior Managing
Kiyotaka Aya
Supervising Marine Sector, CSO (Chief Safety Officer)
Executive Officer
Managing
Daisuke Arai
Responsible for Containerships Business Unit, Digitalization Strategy
Executive Officer
Unit, CIO (Chief Information Officer)
Managing
Makoto Arai
Responsible for Legal, Corporate Legal Risk & Compliance Unit,
Executive Officer
Assistance to Internal Audit, CCO (Chief Compliance Officer)
Managing
Shingo Kogure
Responsible for General Affairs, Human Resources Unit
Executive Officer
Managing
Takenori Igarashi
In charge of Car Carrier Business, Car Carrier Planning &
Executive Officer
Development, Car Carrier Quality and Operations
Managing
Noriaki Yamaga
In charge of Corporate Planning, Research, Corporate Sustainability,
Executive Officer
Environment Management, IR and Communication
Managing
Keiji Kubo
In charge of Logistics, Port and Affiliated Business
Executive Officer
Managing
Yuji Asano
In charge of Finance, Accounting, Taxation
Executive Officer
Managing
Michitomo Iwashita
Supervising Ship Technical, GHG Reduction Strategy, In charge of
Executive Officer
Electricity and Offshore Business, Advanced Technology
Managing
Masatoshi Taguchi
In charge of Coal & Iron Ore Carrier Business, Coal & Iron Ore Carrier
Executive Officer
Planning & Operation
Executive Officer
Toyohisa Nakano
In charge of Ship Technical, GHG Reduction Strategy, General
Manager of Ship Technical Group
Executive Officer
Satoshi Kanamori
In charge of LNG, Carbon-Neutral Promotion
Executive Officer
Akihiro Fujimaru
In charge of Marine Sector
Executive Officer
Hisashi Nakayama
In charge of Tankers, Fuel Strategy & Procurement
Executive Officer
Fumiyoshi Sato
In charge of Legal, Corporate Legal Risk & Compliance, General Manager
of Legal Group and Corporate Legal Risk & Compliance Group
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
サステナビリティ推進・ IR ・広報グループ Corporate Sustainability, IR & Communication Group
