Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Medium-term Management Plan

Devising the New Medium-Term Management Plan

Preparing a new Medium-Term Management Plan to earn even greater trust from all stakeholders by digesting/facing management stage transition head-on

• Maintaining awareness of new management issues arising from changes in the business environment in and outside of the company - As financial position has dramatically been improved, the key to improving corporate value going forward will be to make effective use of capital and growth strategies based on optimized capital structure. - While responding effectively to changes in the business environment in the short and medium term, it will become increasingly important for the company to dramatically reduce carbon emissions and help achieve a low-carbon/decarbonized society over the long term, as part of its management approach.



• The "K" LINE Group's vision was clarified through careful discussions based on multiple perspectives, and a new Medium-Term Management Plan was created - To determine the direction of "K" LINE's corporate management in a new management stage, Measures were investigated over six months to improve corporate value through group-wide projects. - The best capital and shareholder return policies were investigated based on objective recommendations from third-party experts.



Objective of the "K" LINE Group

New Medium-term Management Plan (5 years)

Evaluation of Management Plan in FY2021

Policy under the Management Plan in FY2021

• Continuing to our fleet optimization in line withplans, prioritizing stable earnings and selectivity in investment and rigorous pursuit of efficiency in vessel allocation

• Improve revenue by fortifying our ability to provide clients with new ideas

• Attained profitability in all segments

Results

• Completed structural reforms by eliminating unprofitable vessels and withdrawing from underperforming businesses

• Boosted profitability by improving vessel allocation efficiency

Issues for improvement

Clarifying the growth strategy and actively making proposals to customers

• Developing a global business, especially in growth markets such as Asia

• Collaboration with global partners, leveraging our group network

• Devised a plan to consolidate energy transportation vessel management functions in Singapore and completed system development

• Promoted new projects such as LNG business projects outside Japan

• Began managing Singapore's first LNG bunkering vessel

Toward the execution phase after this fiscal year

• Renewable energy area

• Foundation of JV company regarding offshore wind power generation in Japan

• Building a system that utilizes low-carbon/decarbonization related technologies to reduce and eliminate carbon emissions for the company and society

• Launched various projects including support vessel business for offshore wind power installations, through the launch of "K" Line Wind Service, Ltd.

• Built an organizational structure and promoting group-wide activities to support the company and society in achieving low-carbon/zero-carbon emissions

Set environmental strategies and investment targets under the new Medium-Term Management Plan and promote practical activities toward the targets.

• "K"LINE, as a shareholder, continue to support ONE as Containership Business is one of our important business.

• Continued to provide support and advice from a shareholder standpoint for the realization of ONE's growth strategy

• ONE's business performance has improved significantly and has started paying dividends.

Clarify the business plan in order for Containership Business to grow further and meet with proper appreciation by stakeholders.

• Accumulating equity capital and strengthening our financial base

• Achieved an improved shareholder's equity ratio, ordinary income of over 50.0 billion yen, and ROE of over 10%

Appropriate distribution and reinvestment of cash flow, which has recovered significantly due in part to earning improvements in "K" LINE's own businesses and dividend income from Containership Business.

Challenges remain for realizing growth strategies based on low-carbon/zero-carbon emissions for

"K" LINE's own businesses and for clarifying capital policies to improve corporate value.

Business environment surrounding the "K" LINE Group

∎ Changes in the market environment

• Global economic trends such as rising resource prices and inflation

• Separation of economic zones and transformation of supply chains due to geopolitical factors

• Highly unpredictable market conditions and freight market trends

• Soaring demand in emerging countries in Asia and elsewhere

∎ Changes in the vessel investment environment

• Even greater awareness of vessel safety and service quality

• Transition from vessels powered by heavy bunker fuel oil to those using alternative fuels

- Necessity of new shipbuilding investment to benefit from rapidly advancing vessel technologies

- Increasing importance of operational and management capabilities for alternative fuel vessels

• Rapid changes in global environmental regulations

∎ Low-carbon/ decarbonized society

• Societal energy mix transformation, including the development of infrastructure for new fuel supply chains

• Increasing demand for low-carbon/decarbonized transport and impact on heavy bunker fueled vessels

• Advances in operation optimization and energy-saving based on digital technologies

In order for the "K" LINE Group to maintain the trust of all stakeholders, we will focus management resources on businesses that play a leading role in growth. The aim is to realize low-carbon/zero-carbon emissions for the company and society through the construction and development of partnerships with customers who can share growth opportunities. We are looking to promote sustainable growth and improve our corporate value.

