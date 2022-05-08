Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Medium-term Management Plan

Devising the New Medium-Term Management Plan
Preparing a new Medium-Term Management Plan to earn even greater trust from all stakeholders by digesting/facing management stage transition head-on
AGENDA
Objective of the "K" LINE Group
New Medium-term Management Plan (5 years)
Evaluation of Management Plan in FY2021
Policy under the Management Plan in FY2021
Results
• Completed structural reforms by eliminating unprofitable vessels and withdrawing from underperforming businesses
• Boosted profitability by improving vessel allocation efficiency
• Attained profitability in all segments
Issues for improvement
Clarifying the growth strategy and actively making proposals to customers
• Developing a global business, especially in growth markets such as Asia
• Collaboration with global partners, leveraging our group network
• Devised a plan to consolidate energy transportation vessel management functions in Singapore and completed system development
• Promoted new projects such as LNG business projects outside Japan
• Began managing Singapore's first LNG bunkering vessel
Toward the execution phase after this fiscal year
• Launched various projects including support vessel business for offshore wind power installations, through the launch of "K" Line Wind Service, Ltd.
• Built an organizational structure and promoting group-wide activities to support the company and society in achieving low-carbon/zero-carbon emissions
Set environmental strategies and investment targets under the new Medium-Term Management Plan and promote practical activities toward the targets.
• Continued to provide support and advice from a shareholder standpoint for the realization of ONE's growth strategy
• ONE's business performance has improved significantly and has started paying dividends.
Clarify the business plan in order for Containership Business to grow further and meet with proper appreciation by stakeholders.
Appropriate distribution and reinvestment of cash flow, which has recovered significantly due in part to earning improvements in "K" LINE's own businesses and dividend income from Containership Business.
Challenges remain for realizing growth strategies based on low-carbon/zero-carbon emissions for
"K" LINE's own businesses and for clarifying capital policies to improve corporate value.
Business environment surrounding the "K" LINE Group
∎ Changes in the market environment
• Global economic trends such as rising resource prices and inflation
• Separation of economic zones and transformation of supply chains due to geopolitical factors
• Highly unpredictable market conditions and freight market trends
• Soaring demand in emerging countries in Asia and elsewhere
∎ Changes in the vessel investment environment
∎ Low-carbon/ decarbonized society
• Societal energy mix transformation, including the development of infrastructure for new fuel supply chains
• Increasing demand for low-carbon/decarbonized transport and impact on heavy bunker fueled vessels
• Advances in operation optimization and energy-saving based on digital technologies
In order for the "K" LINE Group to maintain the trust of all stakeholders, we will focus management resources on businesses that play a leading role in growth. The aim is to realize low-carbon/zero-carbon emissions for the company and society through the construction and development of partnerships with customers who can share growth opportunities. We are looking to promote sustainable growth and improve our corporate value.
4
