Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9107   JP3223800008

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

(9107)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Notice of Amendment on “Notice Concerning Dissolution of Subsidiary Company and Transfer of Fixed Assets”

12/17/2021 | 06:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

N E W S L E T T E R

December 17, 2021

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.

Notice of Amendment on "Notice Concerning Dissolution of Subsidiary Company and Transfer of

Fixed Assets"

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) hereby announces to make a partial amendment in the "Notice Concerning Dissolution of Subsidiary Company and Transfer of Fixed Assets" disclosed on December 17, 2021, as follows:

Section to be amended

6. Extraordinary Loss to be recognized

(Before amendment)

"K" LINE expects recording an impairment loss of approximately JPY 13 billion as a result of transfer of fixed assets, and an extraordinary loss of approximately JPY 4 billion as a provision of allowance for loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates. In total an extraordinary loss of approximately JPY 17 billion will be recorded in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. This dissolution is a part of structural reform planned to be conducted in the 2nd half of FY2021, which was released on May 10, 2021 in the consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. It is estimated that there will be no change in the consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

The actual results may differ from the forecasts depending on various factors such as foreign exchange rates.

(After amendment)

"K" LINE expects recording an extraordinary loss of approximately JPY 24 billion as a loss on devaluation of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates in its non-consolidatedfinancial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022."K" LINE expects recording an impairment loss of approximately JPY 13 billion as a result of transfer of fixed assets, and an extraordinary loss of approximately JPY 4 billion as a provision of allowance for loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates. In total an extraordinary loss of approximately JPY 17 billion will be recorded in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. This dissolution is a part of structural reform planned to be conducted in the 2nd half of FY2021, which was released on May 10, 2021 in the consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. It is estimated that there will be no change in the consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

The actual results may differ from the forecasts depending on various factors such as foreign exchange rates.

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

ｻｽﾃﾅﾋﾞﾘﾃｨ推進・IR・広報ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ Corporate Sustainability, IR and Communication Group

N E W S L E T T E R

"K" LINE's website URL: https://www.kline.co.jp/en/index.html

Note: The forecasts of financial results set forth in this document were calculated based on available information at the time of announcement. Actual results may differ from the forecast depending on various factors such as future developments in the business environment.

[Reference purpose only] This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

ｻｽﾃﾅﾋﾞﾘﾃｨ推進・IR・広報ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ Corporate Sustainability, IR and Communication Group

Disclaimer

K Line - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 11:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
01:09aKAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA : Notice Concerning Dissolution of Subsidiary Company and Transfer o..
PU
12/16Nikkei 225 Up 2.1% on Federal Reserve, Omicron Outlooks
MT
12/16Japan's Nikkei gains most in nearly 7 weeks after Fed meet
RE
12/15Japanese shares gain as Fed decision boosts risk appetite
RE
12/15KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA : “K” Line Selected for “Commendation Award”..
PU
12/15Nikkei 225 Up 0.1% Ahead of Federal Reserve Meeting
MT
12/13Nikkei 225 Up 0.7% After US Inflation Report
MT
12/08KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA : “K” LINE Awarded CDP' s “A List 2021” on C..
PU
12/07KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA : Joint Approval in Principle (AIP) for New Concept Design of Ammoni..
PU
12/07'K' LINE Obtains VSPS Regarding Australian Quarantine for Car Carrier
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 697 B 6 132 M 6 132 M
Net income 2022 451 B 3 974 M 3 974 M
Net Debt 2022 249 B 2 195 M 2 195 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,45x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 652 B 5 735 M 5 740 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 227
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6 990,00 JPY
Average target price 7 244,55 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yukikazu Myochin President, CEO & Representative Director
Eizo Murakami Chairman
Shuzo Kawano Chief Information Officer
Yukio Toriyama Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Akira Okabe Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.230.97%5 735
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S63.07%60 804
HAPAG-LLOYD AG150.92%45 818
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.106.88%43 298
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION317.09%15 315
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED125.81%14 810