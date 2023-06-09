Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Notice of occurrence of Non-Operating Income by dividends income

N E W S L E T T E R

June 9, 2023

Notice of occurrence of Non-Operating Income by dividends income

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (hereafter, "the Company") will account following dividends income on Non-Operating Income of non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

1) Outline of dividends

Based on today's resolution at the general meeting of the shareholders of OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS PTE. LTD., the affiliate company accounted with the equity method, the Company will receive dividends of 616 million U.S. Dollars (Approx. 86.1 billion Japanese Yen) in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The dividend is scheduled to be received on June 15, 2023.

2) Impact on The Company's business performance

There will not be impact on consolidated financial results at the period, as it is dividends from the affiliate company accounted with the equity method.

For further information, please contact:

Takamasa Soejima

General Manager, Containerships Business Group

Tel: +81-3-3595-5359

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE)

"K" LINE's website URL: https://www.kline.co.jp/en/index.html

