    9107   JP3223800008

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

(9107)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-09 am EDT
3315.00 JPY   -0.30%
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Notice of occurrence of Non-Operating Income by dividends income

06/09/2023 | 02:42am EDT
June 9, 2023

Notice of occurrence of Non-Operating Income by dividends income

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (hereafter, "the Company") will account following dividends income on Non-Operating Income of non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

1) Outline of dividends

Based on today's resolution at the general meeting of the shareholders of OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS PTE. LTD., the affiliate company accounted with the equity method, the Company will receive dividends of 616 million U.S. Dollars (Approx. 86.1 billion Japanese Yen) in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The dividend is scheduled to be received on June 15, 2023.

2) Impact on The Company's business performance

The Company will account aforementioned dividends income on Non-Operating Income of non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

There will not be impact on consolidated financial results at the period, as it is dividends from the affiliate company accounted with the equity method.

For further information, please contact:

Takamasa Soejima

General Manager, Containerships Business Group

Tel: +81-3-3595-5359

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE)

"K" LINE's website URL: https://www.kline.co.jp/en/index.html

Note: The forecasts of financial results set forth in this document were calculated based on available information at the time of announcement. Actual results may differ from the forecast depending on various factors such as future developments in the business environment.

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

ｻｽﾃﾅﾋﾞﾘﾃｨ・環境経営推進・IR・広報ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ Corporate Sustainability, Environment Management, IR and Communication Group

Disclaimer

K Line - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 06:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
