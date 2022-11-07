Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Notification of Share Buyback through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)
11/07/2022 | 02:42am EST
November 7, 2022
Notification of Share Buyback through
Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)
At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 4, 2022, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) resolved to repurchase its stock in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan. "K" LINE hereby announces that it has decided on a specific method to repurchase its own stock. Details are as follows:
1. Acquisition method
"K" LINE will instruct its agent to purchase its own shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through off-auction own share repurchase trading (ToSTNeT-3) at 8:45 a.m. on November 8, 2022 at today's (November 7, 2022) closing price 2,332.0 yen per share. The purchase orders shall be limited to this trading time.
2. Details of the acquisition
Class of share: Common stock of "K" LINE
Total number of shares of common stock to be repurchased: Up to 35,236,000 shares
Total amount to be repurchased: Up to 82,170,352,000 yen ④ Acquisition date: November 8, 2022
Announcement of the result of acquisition: The result of the acquisition will be announced after the completion of trading at 8:45 a.m. on November 8, 2022
（Note１） No change shall be made to the number of shares. There is a possibility that a portion or all of the acquisition will be cancelled depending on market trends and other factors.
（Note２） The purchase will be made with sell orders corresponding to the number of shares to be acquired.
3. Auction market on Tokyo Stock Exchange
If the total number of shares and total amount to be acquired by the transaction reach neither the maximum total number of shares (35,236,000 shares) nor the maximum total acquisition value of shares (100,000,000,000 yen) specified in section [Reference] as below, after the implementation date of the transaction, we plan to continue acquiring "K" LINE stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, up to the total maximum number and value concerned during the acquisition period specified in section [Reference] as below.
4. Others
"K" LINE confirmed both Effissimo Capital Management Pte Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Effissimo") and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. intention to sell their "K" LINE stock in quantities roughly corresponding to their respective holding ratios as of November 4, 2022 (percentages of shares, etc. held) with respect to the total number of "K" LINE shares to be acquired by the Company specified in section [Reference] as below. (In the case of Effissimo, this includes stock held through the fund it manages.)
[Reference]
Details of stock repurchase resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors (disclosed on November 4, 2022)
Class of share: Common stock of "K" LINE
Total number of shares of common stock to be repurchased: Up to 35,236,000 shares
(12.41% of the total number of shares of common stock outstanding excluding treasury stock)
Total amount: Up to 100,000,000,000 yen
Period: From November 8, 2022 to March 31, 2023
Repurchase method: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through off-auction own share repurchase trading (ToSTNeT-3) and Auction market on Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Note) On October 1, 2022, "K" LINE implemented a 3-for-1 stock split of common shares.
