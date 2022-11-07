Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9107   JP3223800008

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

(9107)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-07 am EST
2332.00 JPY   +6.63%
02:42aKawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Notification of Share Buyback through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)
PU
11/04MISC Consortium Bags Shipping Charter Deals from QatarEnergy
MT
11/04Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Notification of Share Buyback through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)

11/07/2022 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

N E W S L E T T E R

November 7, 2022

Notification of Share Buyback through

Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 4, 2022, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) resolved to repurchase its stock in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan. "K" LINE hereby announces that it has decided on a specific method to repurchase its own stock. Details are as follows:

1. Acquisition method

"K" LINE will instruct its agent to purchase its own shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through off-auction own share repurchase trading (ToSTNeT-3) at 8:45 a.m. on November 8, 2022 at today's (November 7, 2022) closing price 2,332.0 yen per share. The purchase orders shall be limited to this trading time.

2. Details of the acquisition

  • Class of share: Common stock of "K" LINE
  • Total number of shares of common stock to be repurchased: Up to 35,236,000 shares
  • Total amount to be repurchased: Up to 82,170,352,000 yen
    Acquisition date: November 8, 2022
  • Announcement of the result of acquisition: The result of the acquisition will be announced after the completion of trading at 8:45 a.m. on November 8, 2022

Note１） No change shall be made to the number of shares. There is a possibility that a portion or all of the acquisition will be cancelled depending on market trends and other factors.

Note２） The purchase will be made with sell orders corresponding to the number of shares to be acquired.

3. Auction market on Tokyo Stock Exchange

If the total number of shares and total amount to be acquired by the transaction reach neither the maximum total number of shares (35,236,000 shares) nor the maximum total acquisition value of shares (100,000,000,000 yen) specified in section [Reference] as below, after the implementation date of the transaction, we plan to continue acquiring "K" LINE stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, up to the total maximum number and value concerned during the acquisition period specified in section [Reference] as below.

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

ｻｽﾃﾅﾋﾞﾘﾃｨ・環境経営推進・IR・広報ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ Corporate Sustainability, Environment Management, IR and Communication Group

N E W S L E T T E R

4. Others

"K" LINE confirmed both Effissimo Capital Management Pte Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Effissimo") and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. intention to sell their "K" LINE stock in quantities roughly corresponding to their respective holding ratios as of November 4, 2022 (percentages of shares, etc. held) with respect to the total number of "K" LINE shares to be acquired by the Company specified in section [Reference] as below. (In the case of Effissimo, this includes stock held through the fund it manages.)

[Reference]

Details of stock repurchase resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors (disclosed on November 4, 2022)

  1. Class of share: Common stock of "K" LINE
  2. Total number of shares of common stock to be repurchased: Up to 35,236,000 shares
    (12.41% of the total number of shares of common stock outstanding excluding treasury stock)
  3. Total amount: Up to 100,000,000,000 yen
  4. Period: From November 8, 2022 to March 31, 2023
  5. Repurchase method: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through off-auction own share repurchase trading (ToSTNeT-3) and Auction market on Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Note) On October 1, 2022, "K" LINE implemented a 3-for-1 stock split of common shares.

For further information, please contact:

Kentaro Tsuji

General Manager, Corporate Planning Group

Tel: +81-3-3595-5594

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE)

"K" LINE's website URL: https://www.kline.co.jp/en/index.html

Note: The forecasts of financial results set forth in this document were calculated based on available information at the time of announcement. Actual results may differ from the forecast depending on various factors such as future developments in the business environment.

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

ｻｽﾃﾅﾋﾞﾘﾃｨ・環境経営推進・IR・広報ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ Corporate Sustainability, Environment Management, IR and Communication Group

Disclaimer

K Line - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 07:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
02:42aKawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Notification of Share Buyback through Off-Auction Own Share Repurc..
PU
11/04MISC Consortium Bags Shipping Charter Deals from QatarEnergy
MT
11/04Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
11/03Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Financial Highlights for 2nd Quarter FY2022
PU
11/03Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Notice on Revision to Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fis..
PU
11/03Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Notification of Stock Repurchase and Share Buyback through Off-Auc..
PU
11/03Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Notice of occurrence of Non-Operating Income by dividends income
PU
11/03Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Financial Highlights for 2nd Quarter FY2022
PU
11/03Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. Revises Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year..
CI
11/03Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 35,236,000 shares, represen..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 849 B 5 772 M 5 772 M
Net income 2023 658 B 4 468 M 4 468 M
Net cash 2023 40 321 M 274 M 274 M
P/E ratio 2023 0,91x
Yield 2023 10,1%
Capitalization 618 B 4 199 M 4 199 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 158
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 187,00 JPY
Average target price 3 526,63 JPY
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yukikazu Myochin Manager-Container Ship Business
Eizo Murakami Manager-Container Ship Business
Shuzo Kawano Chief Information Officer
Yukio Toriyama Manager-Port Business Group
Akira Okabe Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.-5.19%4 199
AP MOLLER MAERSK-37.80%34 071
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-40.11%28 904
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-41.93%24 360
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-36.43%10 230
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.96.10%9 094