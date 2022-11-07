Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Notification of Share Buyback through Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)

N E W S L E T T E R

November 7, 2022

Notification of Share Buyback through

Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 4, 2022, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) resolved to repurchase its stock in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3 of Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan. "K" LINE hereby announces that it has decided on a specific method to repurchase its own stock. Details are as follows:

1. Acquisition method

"K" LINE will instruct its agent to purchase its own shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through off-auction own share repurchase trading (ToSTNeT-3) at 8:45 a.m. on November 8, 2022 at today's (November 7, 2022) closing price 2,332.0 yen per share. The purchase orders shall be limited to this trading time.

2. Details of the acquisition

Class of share: Common stock of "K" LINE

Total number of shares of common stock to be repurchased: Up to 35,236,000 shares

Total amount to be repurchased: Up to 82,170,352,000 yen

④ Acquisition date: November 8, 2022

Announcement of the result of acquisition: The result of the acquisition will be announced after the completion of trading at 8:45 a.m. on November 8, 2022

（Note１） No change shall be made to the number of shares. There is a possibility that a portion or all of the acquisition will be cancelled depending on market trends and other factors.

（Note２） The purchase will be made with sell orders corresponding to the number of shares to be acquired.

3. Auction market on Tokyo Stock Exchange

If the total number of shares and total amount to be acquired by the transaction reach neither the maximum total number of shares (35,236,000 shares) nor the maximum total acquisition value of shares (100,000,000,000 yen) specified in section [Reference] as below, after the implementation date of the transaction, we plan to continue acquiring "K" LINE stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, up to the total maximum number and value concerned during the acquisition period specified in section [Reference] as below.

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

ｻｽﾃﾅﾋﾞﾘﾃｨ・環境経営推進・IR・広報ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ Corporate Sustainability, Environment Management, IR and Communication Group