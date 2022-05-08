Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9107   JP3223800008

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

(9107)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/08 11:50:48 pm EDT
7610.00 JPY   +6.28%
05/08KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA : Restructures of Safety and Quality Control Organization ～Challenge to establish an optimal organization for diversifying needs～
PU
05/08KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA : Medium-term Management Plan
PU
04/28KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA : Regarding our Board Evaluation
PU
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Restructures of Safety and Quality Control Organization ～Challenge to establish an optimal organization for diversifying needs～

05/08/2022 | 10:42pm EDT
May 9, 2022

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.

Restructures of Safety and Quality Control Organization

Challenge to establish an optimal organization for diversifying needs

Based on the 2022 medium-term management plan, with the aim of providing high-quality and trusted ship management services and establish a customer-oriented support organization rooted in the region, and flexibly respond to diversifying needs, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) will strengthen our global functional strategy structures of marine technology organizations, human resources including ship management companies

1. Establishment of K MARINE SHIP MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

K MARINE SHIP MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD. will be established in Singapore, and the management of oil tankers, LPG carriers and LNG carriers will be transferred from "K" Line Energy Ship Management Co., Ltd. by the end of September this year.

In addition, as one of the global bases that support the activities in Asia area of our business divisions from the forefront, we will accelerate efforts to decarbonize and introduce DX technology.

Outline of Company

Company name

K MARINE SHIP MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

Location

Singapore

President

Shoji Fukuda

Type of Managing vessels

Tankers, LPG carriers,

LNG carriers and LNG bunkering vessels

Business lines

Ship management of oil tankers, LPG carriers and LNG carriers, Marine technology support in Asia area

Date of establishment

January 31, 2022

Start of Business

October 1, 2022 (Plan)

Capital

751,000 Singapore Dollars

Share holder

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. 100%

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

ｻｽﾃﾅﾋﾞﾘﾃｨ・環境経営推進・IR・広報ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ

Corporate Sustainability, Environment Management,

IR and Communication Group

2. Establishment of "K" Line Marine Solutions Co., Ltd. (Tentative name)

"K" Line Marine Techno Service Co., Ltd., which serves maritime consulting business in the "K" LINE Group, will be renamed to "K" Line Marine Solutions Co., Ltd. (tentative name) on July 1, 2022. And our maritime technical functions scattered in the Safety and Ship Quality

Management division and each business division will be consolidated into a new company to aim to be able to respond sensitively and flexibly to the needs of the times, such as maritime support for existing businesses, consulting services for new businesses which are required to strengthen our efforts across the company, and troubleshooting related to new technologies such as LNG/NH3 fuel engines, to the training of seafarers.

Outline of Company

Company name

"K" Line Marine Techno Services Co., Ltd.

Company name (new)

"K" Line Marine Solutions Co., Ltd.

Address of head office

1-1, Uchisaiwaicho 2-Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0011, Japan

President

Michinari Shimizu

Business lines

Consulting services for new businesses,

Marine technology support related to new technologies

Date of change name

July 1, 2022Plan

Capital

10 million Japanese Yen

Share holder

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. 100%

"K" LINE is working together with our group companies to continuously provide high-quality services based on safe operation, and to promote our own growth strategy and enhance our corporate value so that we can contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

ｻｽﾃﾅﾋﾞﾘﾃｨ・環境経営推進・IR・広報ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ

Corporate Sustainability, Environment Management,

IR and Communication Group

K Line - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2022 02:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
