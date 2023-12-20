Corporate Governance Last Updated: November 21, 2023 Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. Yukikazu Myochin, Representative Director, President & CEO Contact: Masaya Futakuchi, General Manager, General Affairs Group Tel: 81-3-3595-6568 Securities Code: 9107 https://www.kline.co.jp/en/index.html The corporate governance of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (the "Company") is described below. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Views (Basic principle of corporate governance) Solid corporate governance is essential for a company to fulfill its social responsibility, respond to the commitment bestowed by stakeholders and achieve sustainable growth. The Company has been engaged in initiatives to strengthen its framework of corporate governance and to develop and enhance systems for risk management, and continuously strives to increase its corporate value by acting in total accordance with our business ethics while building an organic and effective mechanism of governance, in conjunction with the achievement of increasingly robust earnings and a stronger financial standing. [Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of Japan's Corporate Governance Code] [Updated] The Company have implemented all the principles of the Corporate Governance Code. Disclosure Based on the Principles of Japan's Corporate Governance Code] [Updated] Please refer to the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines (hereinafter, the "Guidelines"), which have been posted to the Company's website in their entirety. https://www.kline.co.jp/en/csr/governance/corporate_governance/main/00/teaserItems1/01/linkList/0/link/guideline.pdf Details of disclosure based on the principles of Japan's Corporate Governance code are as follows: [Principle 3.1 (i) Management Principles, Business Strategies and Business Plans]

and [Principle 1.3 Basic Strategy for Capital Policy] The Company stipulates in the Charter of Conduct for the "K" LINE Group companies that the "K" Line Group will protect personal and customer data, properly manage corporate information through timely and appropriate disclosure, widely promoting bi-directional communication with society including shareholders. In addition to financial information, non-financial information is also published annually in the "'K" LINE REPORT' and on the Company's website. https://www.kline.co.jp/en/ir/library/report.html Corporate Principle and Vision In May 2022, having considered the scale and importance of the impact of changes in the business environment on the Group, the Group reconfirmed our goals and revised our "Corporate Principle", "Vision" and "Values the "K" LINE Group prize" Through this process, we reconfirmed that logistics centered on the shipping business is the Group's business area. We clarified the direction of the Group in this business area as working to enhance corporate value through the promotion of low-carbonization and zero-carbonization at our company and in society, concentrating management resources in businesses that play leading roles in driving growth to realize that goal, and becoming a company that pursues both customers and growth opportunities that allow us to carry out activities aimed at low-carbonization and zero- carbonization. Corporate Principle - "K" LINE: trust from all over the world - - 1 -

As a logistics company rooted in the shipping business, we help make the lives of people more affluent. Vision As a partner trusted by all its stakeholders, we aim for sustainable growth and greater corporate value by supporting the infrastructure of the global community. Values the "K" LINE Group prizes Providing safe and optimized services that put the customer first.

Tireless attitude toward problem solving

Providing the value only "K" LINE can in pursuit of expertise

Relentless efforts to achieve innovation

Contributing to the global environment and a sustainable society

Respecting individuals and ensuring fair business activities by embracing diverse values Business Strategies and Business Plans Management Strategy Amid large changes in the business environment, the Group released our five-yearmedium-term management plan covering Fiscal Year 2022 through Fiscal Year 2026. To polish our expert capabilities, the unique strength of the Group, to promote the low-carbonization and zero-carbonization of our company and society heading toward 2050, and to realize our long-term management vision of balancing these goals with earnings growth, we have clarified the policies that we will implement in the coming five years in our medium-term management plan. We are moving forward with support for the energy infrastructure changeover parallel to the transition to fleets composed of ships using alternative fuels. Simultaneously, to ensure that we capture these business opportunities and to enhance our profitability and growth potential, we are working to enhance our corporate value sustainably by concentrating our management resources and strengthening our partnerships with our customers. To realize these initiatives, we are executing our business strategies, building our business foundation, and clarifying our capital policy. We have established the following management indices and goals to quantitatively manage our initiatives to enhance corporate value. Management Targets FY 2026 Index ROE 10%+ ROIC 6.0% ~ 7.0% Ordinary income: ¥140 billion (Steady progress is being made with regard to the income target in light of target figures Income according to the management index, and in light of growth results, the income target will be worked on with a view to achieving ordinary income of ¥140 billion, which is the target in the medium-term management plan, ahead of schedule.) Optimal Balancing the optimization of our capital efficiency as a group with sound finances that capital allow strategic fundraising structure Set the cumulative amount of shareholders returns, the scope of which was set from a minimum of ¥400 billion to a maximum of ¥500 billion during the term of the medium- Shareholder term management plan, to a minimum of ¥500 billion or more due to an upward swing in returns operating cash flow. policy (Focus on both capital efficiency and financial soundness through cash allocation with an awareness of optimal capital, and enhance corporate value by carrying out proactive shareholder returns after making investments for growth.) Medium-Term Management Plan 1. Formulating a long-term management vision for growth leveraging the environment We have formulated a long-term management vision that we would like to realize through activities aimed at strengthening portfolio management and low-carbonization and zero-carbonization. To polish our expert capabilities, the unique strength of the Group, and to balance contributing to the low-carbonization and zero-carbonization of the Company and society with profit growth, we are concentrating our management resources in businesses that play a role in driving growth, aiming for sustainable growth as a company that is highly market resistant - 2 -

with both our pillar businesses and containership business. We will implement investment with a greater awareness of capital cost and appropriate capital policy. 2. Concentrating management resources through our business portfolio strategy Our new business portfolio framework categorizes the roles of the businesses and clarifies the strategic direction of each business according to its role. Using the low- and zero-carbon transitions of the Company and society as an opportunity, we will achieve business growth through the concentrated allocation of management resources in the portfolio of "businesses that play a role of driving growth." In the portfolio of "businesses that play a role of supporting a smooth energy source conversion and taking on new business opportunities," we will strive to meet the demand for alternative fuels while minimizing business risks. In the portfolio of "businesses that play a role in contributing by enhancing profitability," we will pursue synergies with other businesses while promoting the migration to a light-asset business model by aligning the ship ownership period with the contract period for bulk carriers, working to improve market resilience and secure stable earnings in each covered business. For these three portfolios, we will continue to consider strategic replacement of business assets. In the portfolio of "businesses that play a role of supporting the business as a shareholder and stabilizing the earning base," we aim to maximize corporate value through ongoing personnel support and involvement in management governance. In the "new business domain," we will pursue Group synergies and expand the business domains in which we can leverage our strengths. 3. Building a business foundation to realize our business strategy by polishing technologies and expertise unique to the Group through our functional strategy based on our organizational and personnel plan We will build a solid business foundation to realize our business strategy. By improving our unique technology and expertise through investment into the human resources that are the source of the Group's value proposition as well as their supporting systems and technologies, we will enhance our organizational strength through coordination among our specialized and technological divisions and aim for sustainable growth. Furthermore, regarding the environmental and technological development and safety and ship quality management that are essential to realizing future growth, we will further strengthen our response by establishing a support system and organization through continuous initiatives and by strengthening our global locations. 4. Creating optimal capital policy at the Company and improving business management to execute that policy We will constantly be aware of the optimal capital structure and cash flow, and focus on both capital efficiency and financial soundness. We will enhance corporate value by carrying out proactive shareholder returns after making investments for growth. Furthermore, by working to further improve business management as part of capital policy, we will strengthen and promote business portfolio management and cash flow management through the introduction of management indicators by business with an awareness of capital costs. The management plan including the business strategies is disclosed on the Company's website below. https://www.kline.co.jp/en/ir/management/strategy.html 4) [Principle 3.1 (ii) Basic Principle and Basic Policies on Corporate Governance] To fulfill its corporate social responsibility, to respond to the mandate bestowed by shareholders and other stakeholders, and to achieve sustainable growth, establishing corporate governance is essential for the Company. The Company has stipulated in its Guidelines that it engages in initiatives to strengthen its framework of corporate governance and to develop and enhance systems for risk management, and continuously strives to increase its corporate value by acting in total accordance with our business ethics while building an organic and effective mechanism of governance, in conjunction with the achievement of increasingly robust earnings and a stronger financial standing. Moreover, with respect to matters such as protection, proper management and disclosure of information, and communication with society, the items listed below have been stipulated in the Charter of Conduct for "K" Line Group Companies and the "K" Line Implementation Guideline for Charter of Conduct. Meanwhile the Company and companies of the Group have been striving to establish effective internal systems in order to achieve such aims. Human rights Compliance Trustworthy company group Proactive environmental efforts Protection, proper management and disclosure of information and communication with society Contribution to society 3 -

Harmony in the international society No relations with anti-social forces [Supplementary Principle 4.11.1 Principles on the Appropriate Balance Between Knowledge, Experience and Capabilities of the Board of Directors as a Whole, on Diversity and Appropriate Board Size, and Policies and Procedures for Appointing Directors] and 6) [Principle 3.1 (iv) Principles and Procedures in the Appointment/Dismissal of the Senior Management and the Nomination of Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member Candidates by the Board of Directors] To achieve the management plan, the Company's Board of Directors shall consist of a variety of individuals of different genders, nationalities, careerswork histories, and ages, including those with experience in managing corporations and other large organizations and those with expertise in the operational, technical, financial, and other aspects of the shipping industry. This is to ensure constructive discussions and supervision based on diverse backgrounds and knowledge. The Company shall consider to such diversity when selecting candidates for Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and create and disclose a skill matrix for Directors. In addition, with respect to the size of the Board of Directors, there are currently nine Directors in office, of which four of them are Independent Outside Directors who satisfy the Company's criteria. The skill matrix of directors is described as follows and disclosed in the Notice of the 155th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Expertise Position & Areas of responsibility in the Company Corporate Human Name and Legal & Risk Finance & Safety & Environment Sales & Management Resources & Global significant concurrent positions Management Accounting Quality & Technology Marketing & Strategy Labor Yukikazu Myochin Representative Director, President (CEO) 〇 〇 〇 〇 〇 〇 〇 Representative Director, Vice President Executive Officer Atsuo Asano (Assistant to President & CEO, 〇 〇 〇 〇 〇 〇 Responsible for DryBulk Carriers Unit, in charge of Bulk Carriers) Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer Yukio Toriyama (Responsible for CFO Unit 〇 〇 〇 〇 〇 〇 (Corporate Planning, Research, Finance, Accounting, Taxation), CFO (Chief Financial Officer)) Representative Director, Senior Kazuhiko Harigai Managing Executive Officer 〇 〇 〇 〇 〇 (Responsible for Energy Transportation Business Unit) Outside Director Keiji Yamada Independent & Lead Outside Director 〇 〇 〇 〇 〇 Remuneration Advisory Committee Chairperson Ryuhei Uchida Outside Director 〇 〇 〇 Kozue Shiga Outside Director 〇 〇 〇 Nomination Advisory Committee Chairperson Koji Kotaka Outside Director 〇 〇 〇 Hiroyuki Maki Outside Director 〇 〇 〇 〇 〇 〇 Notice for the General Meeting of Shareholders (page 23) https://www.kline.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting/main/014/teaserItems1/0/linkList/0/link/Notice%20of%20the%20155th%20 Ordinary%20General%20Meeting%20of%20Shareholders.pdf The Guidelines stipulate the following regarding the qualifications required of officers. The Company shall appoint to its Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members individuals possessing such broad and deep experience and knowledge as to be able to contribute to the monitoring of business execution, superior in personal quality, and highly conscious of complying with laws and regulations and prescriptive social norms. Also, the Company shall appoint those with expertise in finance, accounting, and legal affairs as Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and of which at least one person shall possess appropriate expertise on corporate finance and accounting. The Independent Outside Directors shall be persons capable of performing the following roles and responsibilities, in addition to the aforementioned. - 4 -

Provide advice on business policies and business improvement based on their knowledge and experience with the aim to promote sustainable corporate growth and increase its corporate value over the medium- to long-term; Evaluate management's performances as needed and express views, as members of the Nominating Advisory Committee and the Remuneration Advisory Committee, on management nominations and remunerations; Monitor the management through important decision-making at the Board of Directors; Monitor conflicts of interest between the Company and its management or controlling shareholders, etc.; and Appropriately represent the views of stakeholders at the Board of Directors from a standpoint independent of the management and controlling shareholders. The Company shall appoint to its Executive Officers individuals who are familiar with the shipping industry, who have abundant international sensibility and business acumen, who are highly esteemed inside and outside of the Company, who are capable of contributing to the implementation of the medium-term management plan as managers, and who are highly conscious of complying with laws and regulations and prescriptive social norms. When re-appointing the Executive Officers, the Company shall take into account the performance, etc. of the business units and departments of which they are in charge. The Guidelines stipulate procedures enlisted by the Board of Directors with respect to appointing and dismissing senior management, and also with respect to nominating Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member candidates, as determined by the Board of Directors. Such procedures are based on the aforementioned nomination policy, and subject to the fair, transparent and rigorous deliberations and recommendations of the Nominating Advisory Committee, and also subject to the consent of the Audit & Supervisory Board with respect to the candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member. When making such decisions, the Board of Directors shall respect the recommendations of the Nominating Advisory Committee. The Nominating Advisory Committee shall furnish recommendations and advice to the Board of Directors, upon having deliberated on the reasonableness of proposals for appointment or dismissal of the Company's officers, as well as any other matters subject to inquiry of the Board of Directors concerning appointment or dismissal of the Company's officers. The Nominating Advisory Committee shall comprise all Independent Outside Directors, the Chairman, and the President & CEO, and its chairperson shall be appointed from among committee members who are Outside Directors. (Response to Supplementary Principle 4.11.1 with subsection I. 1. 12) ) 7) [Principle 3.1 (v) Explanations with Respect to Individual Appointments/Dismissals of the Senior Management and Nominations of Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member Candidates by the Board of Directors] The Company shall disclose reasons for appointment of its currently serving Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members in its Notice for the General Meeting of Shareholders. Moreover, reasons for appointment of the Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members are explained in this Corporate Governance Report, as well as in the Notice (Refer to section II-1 of this Report). 8) [Supplementary Principle 4.1.1) Scope of Matters Delegated to the Senior Management] The Company shall stipulate in the Guidelines the following duties, such that are to be carried out by the Board of Directors which is to consist of a diverse range of Directors who are to be accordingly appointed based on the aforementioned policy for nomination. Set strategic direction by examining and deciding upon matters relating to the Company's business policy and strategy including business principles, corporate vision and medium-term management plan; Conduct multifaceted and close examinations of, and decide upon the matters which are prescribed to be decided upon by the Board of Directors, from an independent and objective standpoint in light of the Company's business policy and business strategy, and receive reports on those matters which are required to be reported to the Board of Directors; Conduct multifaceted and close examinations of proposals from the Executive Officers based on healthy entrepreneurship, from an independent and objective standpoint, in order to establish an environment that supports appropriate risk-taking by the Directors and the Executive Officers, and support the timely and bold decision- making by the Directors and the Executive Officers when approved plans are implemented; (i) Oversee the execution by the Directors and the Executive Officers of their duties from an independent and objective standpoint, (ii) monitor the progress of the management plan and evaluate the status of achievement; (iii) analyze the causes if the management plan is not achieved and reflect such analysis on future plans; and (iv) disclose said causes of non-achievement and analysis to the shareholders; Develop and improve the risk management system and the corporate governance structure including the internal control system in order to ensure the rationale of the Company's decision-making process; and Secure its fiduciary accountability to the shareholders on the Company's management, and oversee the Directors in order to ensure that information will be disclosed in a timely and accurate manner. - 5 -

As such, the Regulations on Decision-Making Standards shall limit matters to be determined by the Board of Directors to those listed under items 'i.' to 'vi.' as follows, and decisions on matters of business execution otherwise shall be entrusted to the Executive Officers. Matters to be decided upon by the Board of Directors under laws and regulations; Matters relating to the Company's business policy and strategy including business principles, corporate vision and medium-term management plan, strategic direction of the Company, and a single-year budget; Important internal rules including Regulations on Decision-Making Standards; Response guidelines to deal with any serious law violation committed by the Company; Matters relating to significant lawsuits; and Significant matters comparable to any of the matters set forth above. [Principle 4.9 Independence Standards and Qualification for Independent Outside Directors] In addition to requirements stipulated by the Companies Act, the Company has established specific standards relating to independence in selecting Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, which are provided below. Persons for which none of the criteria listed in the below items apply are deemed to be independent. A person who has been a business executor (meaning a business executor as provided for in Article 2, Paragraph (3), Item (6) of the Regulation for Enforcement of the Companies Act; the same shall apply hereinafter) of a corporate group for whom the Company is a major client within the past three years.

"A corporate group for whom the "K" LINE Group is a major client" refers to a corporate group that has received payment from the Group in each of the years in this three-year period accounting for over 2% of consolidated sales in each such year for that corporate group. A person who has been a business executor of a corporate group that is a major client of the "K" LINE Group within the past three years.

"A corporate group that is a major client of the "K" LINE Group" refers to a corporate group who made payment to the Group in each of the years in the three-year period accounting for over 2% of the Group's consolidated sales in each such year. A person who has, within the past three years, been a business executor of a financial institution or another principal creditor, or its parent company or important subsidiary that plays a critical role in the "K" LINE Group's financing to such a degree that it is irreplaceable for the Group. A person who has been paid ¥10 million or more or has received other assets in an amount equivalent thereto other than officer's remuneration from the Group in the past three years; or a person who has, within the past three years, belonged to an audit firm, tax accounting firm, law firm, consulting firm or other professional advisory firm that has been paid ¥10 million or more or other assets in an amount equivalent thereto by the Group in each of the years in the three-year period accounting for over 2% of the total revenues of such juridical person, etc. However, this shall not apply to a person who belongs to such juridical person in outline but has substantially no conflict of interest with the Group (a person who does not receive any compensation from such juridical person, for example). A shareholder holding over 10% of the voting rights of the Company. If the shareholder is a juridical person, a person who has been a business executor of the shareholder or its parent company or subsidiary within the past three years. Spouses or persons who are a relative of the second or less degree of a person falling under any of the above criteria.

The Guidelines stipulate that the Board of Directors shall endeavor to select the Independent Outside Director candidates who can contribute to the Company's sustainable growth and increase of corporate value over the medium- to long-term and can be expected to contribute to frank, active and constructive discussions at the Board of Directors. [Supplementary Principle 4.11.2) Status of Concurrent Positions of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members with Other Listed Companies' Officers] For details regarding Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members who are concurrently serving as officers of other listed companies, please refer to the Company's Notice of the 155th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, pages 10 to 28 and pages 51 to 52. https://www.kline.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting/main/014/teaserItems1/0/linkList/0/link/Notice%20of%20the%20155th%20 Ordinary%20General%20Meeting%20of%20Shareholders.pdf [Supplementary Principle 4.11.3) Overview of Analysis and Evaluation of Effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a Whole] With the aim of improving functions of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors analyzes and evaluates its effectiveness as a whole, which involves referring to self-evaluation conducted annually by each of the Directors. - 6 -

An overview of these interviews is disclosed on the Company's website. https://www.kline.co.jp/en/news/other/other5593671793322669687/main/0/link/230428EN3.pdf [Supplementary Principle 4.10.1) An Independent Nomination Advisory Committee and Remuneration Advisory Committee] As advisory committees to the Board of Directors, the Company has established a Nomination Advisory Committee and a Remuneration Advisory Committee which evaluate and deliberate on important matters such as nomination, remuneration, and successor plans. Each committee deliberates on inquiries received from the Board of Directors and acts as a recommendation and advisory body to the Board of Directors. Each committee is chaired by an Independent Outside Director and composed of a majority of Independent Outside Directors, ensuring independence. Furthermore, the Independent Outside Directors that serve as committee members for the Nomination Advisory Committee contribute appropriately to deliberations on management candidates from the standpoint of diversity including gender, as well as skills. (Please refer to subsection I. 1. 5) and 6) ) 13) [Principle 3.1 (iii) Board of Directors Policies and Procedures in Determining the Remuneration of the Senior Management and Directors] The Guidelines provide for the Board of Directors' policies for determining the remuneration for senior management and Directors as follows: The remuneration for the Executive Directors and the Executive Officers shall be appropriate, fair and balanced so as to reflect the Company's medium- to long-term business performance and the latent risks borne by said Executive Directors and Executive Officers and to further enhance their willingness and motivation to bring about the Company's sustainable growth and maximize its corporate value. The remuneration for the Outside Directors shall reflect the amount of time devoted to the Company's business, and the responsibilities borne by them, and shall not include business performance-linked factors. The amount of remuneration for each individual Director shall be fair and adequate in consideration of the Company's business performance and in light of the levels of remuneration paid by other comparable companies. The Board of Directors' procedures for determining remuneration for senior management and Directors are as follows. The institutional design and level of remuneration for Directors shall be deliberated on, resolved, and recommended to the Board of Directors by the Remuneration Advisory Committee pursuant to the aforementioned policies. The Board of Directors shall furnish its approval for the remuneration by position for members of senior management and Directors within the limit of the maximum yearly remuneration resolved at the General Meeting of Shareholders, paying heed to recommendations. Meanwhile, the Representative Director and President shall ultimately determine amounts of payment for each member of senior management and each Director. Remuneration for Directors of the Company (limited to Executive Directors) and Executive Officers consists of three types: fixed remuneration (monetary), short-termperformance-based remuneration (monetary), and medium- to long- term performance-based remuneration (stock). The payment for each type of remuneration, etc. is expected to be 100:40:65 in the case that performance targets are achieved. The base amount for each position for short-termperformance-based remuneration varies within the scope of 0 to 1.5 and the base amount for each position for medium- to long-termperformance-based remuneration varies within the scope of 0 to 1.8 depending on the level of achievement of targets, and the degree of linkage to performance increases in accordance with management responsibilities. The Company provides motivation with the optimal balance between short-term performance and medium- to long-term shareholder value enhancement, providing Directors with incentives to promote sustainable initiatives, aimed at maximizing corporate value. The overview of performance-based remuneration is as follows. Short-term performance-based remuneration (monetary)

Short-termperformance-based remuneration (monetary) is primarily linked to the level of achievement of the targets for consolidated performance for a single fiscal year to enhance the transparency and objectivity of payment standards.

The coefficient for multiplying the base amount for each position shall be linked to consolidated performance (total amount of ordinary income, amount of ordinary income excluding the containership business, and profit attributable to owners of the parent) for single fiscal years as well as individual contributions. The coefficient linked to consolidated performance varies in value from 0 to 1.5 based on the designated formula according to the level of achievement of targets. The degree of linkage to performance increases in accordance with management responsibility.

In addition to this, in the event of a serious marine accident, the Company applies subtraction indicators according to the extent of the accident and its impact.

Medium- to long-termperformance-based remuneration (stock)

The medium- to long-termperformance-based remuneration (stock) shall be linked to the total shareholder return (TSR) and other indicators in order to further share value with shareholders and make the incentives for Directors to enhance corporate value over the medium- to long-term function effectively. Note: The Company's TSR = The rate of increase of the Company's shares over a fixed period + The dividend rate over the fixed period (Total dividend ÷ Initial share price) For TSR-based indicators, a combination of the ratio of the Company's TSR to the TOPIX growth rate (hereinafter, the "TSR Ratio") and the ranking of the Company's TSR to the TSR of other companies shall be used to determine the coefficient for multiplying the base amount for each position. If the TSR Ratio is 50% or less, the coefficient for multiplying the base amount for each position shall be 0 (the minimum value); if the TSR Ratio is 100%, the coefficient shall be 1 (when set targets were achieved); if the TSR Ratio is 150% or more, the coefficient shall be 1.62 (the maximum value); and if the TSR Ratio is more than 50% but less than 150%, the coefficient shall be calculated through a certain formula. Apart from TSR-based indicators, the Company introduces coefficients based on the level of achievement of the targets in the medium-term management plan and the ranking of the Company to other companies as ROE indicators, and coefficients that assess the improvements in CO2 emissions efficiency as ESG indicators. The degree of linkage to performance is designed to increase in accordance with management responsibility. The composition ratio for TSR indicators: ROE indicators: ESG indicators (CO2) is set at 90:5:5. The total values of each coefficient (the minimum value 0, the maximum value 1.8) calculated as detailed above shall be multiplied by the base amount for each position to calculate the amount of medium- to long-termperformance-based remuneration, which will be converted into points and awarded to Directors each fiscal year. In principle, the Company's stock, etc. will be delivered at the time of retirement in proportion to the accumulated number of the points awarded. 15) [Supplementary Principle 4.14.2) Policy on Training of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members] The Company's Guidelines stipulate training policy, as follows, with the aim of facilitating appropriate performance of the roles and responsibilities expected of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members who constitute a critical element of the governance body. Within three months from their appointment, the Company's newly-appointed Directors shall participate in an outside seminar primarily addressing the issues of legal liability under the Companies Act, the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and other relevant acts. In addition, the Company shall provide the newly-appointed Directors with commentary books on directors' responsibilities. Each year, the Company's Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall attend a training session on compliance matters including competition laws, insider trading regulations and anti-bribery. When Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members take office, the Company shall ensure they gain a full understanding of the Group's business, corporate finance, organizational status, business environments and management issues by having its departments and officers in charge offer explanations about such subjects. The Company's Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members including outside officers shall actively gather information at any and all times, and shall devote themselves to the studies of the Company's financial condition, status of compliance, corporate governance and other relevant matters. 16) [Principle 5.1 Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders] From the perspective of achieving sustained growth and increasing corporate value over the medium- to long-term, the Company engages in constructive dialogue with its shareholders, investors and its Guidelines and IR Policy furthermore stipulate policy, as follows, on establishing frameworks and engaging in efforts to facilitate such dialogue. To achieve sustained growth and increased corporate value over the medium- and long-term, "K" LINE considers and executes measures that promote constructive dialogue with shareholders, investors etc. The Executive Officer in charge of the Company's Corporate Sustainability, Environment Management Promotion, IR and Communication shall be responsible for overseeing constructive dialogue with shareholders, investors, etc. The relevant departments in corporate such as Corporate Sustainability, Environment Management Promotion, IR and Communication, Corporate Planning, General Affairs, Finance, Accounting, and Legal shall ensure positive cooperation with each other and endeavor to enhance measures to promote constructive dialogue. "K" LINE seeks to enhance promoting our shareholders and investors' understanding of our financial situation and having dialogue with them through proactive disclosure and polite questions and answers in General Meeting of

Shareholders, sessions, facility tours, the Company' website, Integrated Report, and FACT BOOK, and brochures issued for shareholders and investors. We also explain our business strategy, business description and financial results, etc. to institutional investors through quarterly financial results briefings, briefings on our management plan and sessions held by security companies, etc. In addition, we seek to enhance dialogue with them through small meetings for such investors, conferences, and overseas investors' road show meetings, etc. - 8 -

As for views and concerns of shareholders, investors etc. which "K" LINE has received through the above opportunities, we shall compile them according to their respective importance as appropriate and report them collectively to the Board of Directors, etc. "K" LINE appropriately controls insider information in accordance with Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and relevant laws and regulations as well as internal rules. The Company shall respect the intent and meaning of the Fair Disclosure Rules specified in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and other related laws, and shall furthermore strive to ensure fair information disclosure in accordance with the Fair Disclosure Policy stipulated in its IR Policy. Please refer to the Company's website via the link below to access its entire IR Policy. https://www.kline.co.jp/en/ir/management/policy.html 17) [Principle 1.4 Cross-Shareholdings] The Company owns and operates numerous high-cost assets in the form of marine vessels over extended durations of time. The Company furthermore operates against a backdrop of a business environment epitomized by business performance that is highly volatile due to foreign exchange, market conditions and other such factors that are beyond corporate efforts of individual companies. To achieve long-term and sustainable growth given such a scenario, the Company maintains cross-shareholdings of partner companies deemed necessary in order to sustain and strengthen the Company's transactional and business relationships. Meanwhile, the Board of Directors assesses whether or not the Company should maintain individual holdings and took steps to reduce the Company's Cross-Shareholdings, to which ends it is to meet no less than once per year and take an objective standpoint with respect to specifically scrutinizing the purposes of maintaining the individual holdings and the medium- to long-term economic rationale of maintaining such holdings. As of March 31, 2023, the number of stock listings in the Company's portfolio of cross-shareholdings was three. Upon assessing the economic rationale of such holdings, the Company considers the notion of selling shares in cases where returns gained through the holdings during the fiscal year fall below our cost of capital. The Guidelines stipulate that, when exercising the voting rights as to the Cross-Shareholdings, the Board of Directors shall fully examine whether or not the relevant propositions would contribute to the enhancement of the Company's corporate value and the shareholders' common interests, hold dialogues with issuing entities as needed, and shall determine whether it would vote for or against the said propositions. 18) [Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions] The Company has established the following procedures with respect to related party transactions, and finds that management is capable of supervising such transactions based on such procedures. The Regulations on Decision-Making Standards stipulate that the Company is to refer matters to be addressed by and seek prior approval from the Board of Directors with respect to certain matters irrespective of monetary amount, such that include: transactions with major shareholders whose holdings account for more than 10% of the Company's voting rights or transactions between the Company and its Directors; transactions conducted by a Director with the Company for a third party; transactions involving conflict of interest; and, debt guarantees of Directors made by the Company. The Regulations on Decision-Making Standards also stipulate that key developments must be reported to the Board of Directors subsequent to having carried out a transaction. As such, the Board of Directors supervises appropriateness of transactions. The Company shall treat all of its shareholders impartially, and accordingly must not make special considerations for specific shareholders. The Company shall determine the presence or absence of related party transactions upon submission of confirmation documents for all of the Company's officers each fiscal term, and shall furthermore verify transaction details in the event that related party transactions have taken place. [Supplementary Principle 2.3.1) Measures to Address Sustainability Issues], [Supplementary Principle 4.2.2) The Formulation of a Basic Policy for Sustainability Initiatives]

and [Supplementary Principle 3.1.3) Disclosure Concerning Sustainability] Amid globally accelerating changes in value and behavior, as well as increasing awareness of the need to reduce the environmental burden caused by global warming, "K" LINE considers sustainability management as a priority issue for enhancing corporate value over the medium to long term and discusses the issue continuously at the Board of Directors' meetings. To reinforce management where these issues are key objectives, the Company established the "Corporate Sustainability Management Committee" and the "GHG Reduction Strategy Committee." The President & CEO acts as the Chairman of each committee, which is enhancing corporate value by reviewing and formulating a promotion system for "K" LINE Group's sustainability management and a GHG reduction strategy. As organizations responsible for practical implementation, the Corporate Sustainability, Environment Management Promotion, IR, and Communication Group, - 9 -