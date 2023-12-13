December 13, 2023

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) held a global meeting for the dry bulk business at the company's head office over a two-day period from November 14 to 15. The meeting gathered not only the members of the dry bulk team at the head office but also 25 national and representatives from 10 major overseas offices, with about 100 people engaging in lively discussions in either sales or operation sessions.

At the meeting, Atsuo Asano, Representative Director, Vice President Executive Officer (responsible for Dry Bulk Carriers Unit) explained the shared significance of global KPIs (key performance indicators) based on a project for further advancement of business management for maximizing corporate value. He also spoke about measures to boost ROIC, which is an indicator for "earning power," which emphasized the importance of everyone working in unison to achieve further growth.

On the theme of Current status of KPI progress, the KPIs identified at the start of year. such as safety/efficiency in navigation, profitability, low-carbon/decarbonization efforts for CO2 emissions reduction, were analyzed and reflected on during the operation sessions, with frank discussions taking place about increasing safety and profitability in navigation and cargo operations as well as environment and DX challenges.

On the theme of "Expand Our Business, Empower Our Success!" topics like analysis and measures for company growth and expanding the revenue base in the future as well as organizational and environmental sales with technical and environmental teams were discussed in the sales sessions, also including debates about identifying sources of added value and ways to enhance "K" LINE's strengths through the concerted efforts of the Tokyo head office and overseas locations.

Going forward, "K" LINE will regularly hold global meetings and share KPIs globally, thereby improving customer-oriented service quality while also creating a sense of unity among our employees and strengthening teamwork. Our dry bulk business will realize sustainable profitability growth while at the same time further developing its business network on a foundation of global diversity and adding environmental reaction to the advanced transportation knowhow accumulated over many years.

