March 29, 2024

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) registered as an "TNFD Early Adopter" *¹ on March 28, 2024.

The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) is an international initiative that establishes a framework for the appropriate assessment and disclosure of risks and opportunities for natural capital and biodiversity. By registering as a "TNFD Early Adopter", "K" LINE aims to disclose information in line with TNFD recommendations during fiscal year 2024 or 2025.

Our business is dependent on natural capital, mainly from the ocean, and we consider our efforts to address not only climate change issues but also biodiversity conservation, especially in the ocean, to be one of the most important themes in our business activities. Last year, in conjunction with our participation in the TNFD Forum*², as part of our information disclosure based on the TNFD Framework*³, we conducted a comprehensive assessment of risks and opportunities by introducing the LEAP approach*⁴ proposed by the TNFD, to evaluate environmental risks and nature-related impacts of our business and consider appropriate responses as part of our information disclosure under the TNFD framework.

As a TNFD Early Adopter, "K" LINE will enhance information disclosure based on a comprehensive understanding of climate change and natural capital and aim to achieve sustainable growth and increase corporate value as a trusted partner to all stakeholders.