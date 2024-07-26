N E W S L E T T E R

July 26, 2024

Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Stock

(Cancellation of Treasury Stock Pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) resolved to cancel a portion of our treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today as follows.

1. Class of shares to be cancelled Common stock of "K" LINE 2. Number of shares to be cancelled 39,556,000 shares (5.53% of total number of shares outstanding before the cancellation) 3. Scheduled date of cancellation August 7, 2024

(Reference)

１． The Company had been repurchasing own shares based on resolution by the meeting of Board of Directors held on May 7, 2024, and acquired up to the upper limit of 39,556,000 shares, as announced on July 24,2024. The Company will cancel all own shares acquired.

Details of the share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors on May 7, 2024:

(1)Class of shares: Common stock (2)Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 39,556,000 shares (5.5% of the total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock) (3)Total repurchasable amount: 100 billion yen (4)Period of repurchase: From May 8, 2024 through July 31, 2024 (5)Repurchase method: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through off-auction own share repurchase trading

(ToSTNeT-3) and Auction market on Tokyo Stock Exchange

２． Total number of outstanding shares after cancellation will be 675,172,067 shares.

For further information, please contact:

KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.

Corporate Sustainability, Environment Management, IR and Communication Group