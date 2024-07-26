Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Stock
July 25, 2024 at 10:43 pm EDT
Share
N E W S L E T T E R
July 26, 2024
Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Stock
(Cancellation of Treasury Stock Pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan)
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) resolved to cancel a portion of our treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today as follows.
1.
Class of shares to be cancelled
Common stock of "K" LINE
2. Number of shares to be cancelled
39,556,000 shares
(5.53% of total number of shares
outstanding before the cancellation)
3.
Scheduled date of cancellation
August 7, 2024
(Reference)
１． The Company had been repurchasing own shares based on resolution by the meeting of Board of Directors held on May 7, 2024, and acquired up to the upper limit of 39,556,000 shares, as announced on July 24,2024. The Company will cancel all own shares acquired.
Details of the share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors on May 7, 2024:
(1)Class of shares:
Common stock
(2)Total number of shares
that may be repurchased:
Up to 39,556,000 shares (5.5% of the total
number of shares issued, excluding treasury
stock)
(3)Total repurchasable amount: 100 billion yen
(4)Period of repurchase:
From May 8, 2024 through July 31, 2024
(5)Repurchase method:
Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through
off-auction own share repurchase trading
(ToSTNeT-3) and Auction market on Tokyo Stock Exchange
２． Total number of outstanding shares after cancellation will be 675,172,067 shares.
For further information, please contact:
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
ｻｽﾃﾅﾋﾞﾘﾃｨ・環境経営推進・IR・広報ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ Corporate Sustainability, Environment Management, IR and Communication Group
ｻｽﾃﾅﾋﾞﾘﾃｨ・環境経営推進・IR・広報ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ Corporate Sustainability, Environment Management, IR and Communication Group
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
K Line - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. published this content on
26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
26 July 2024 02:42:04 UTC.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. is one of the Japanese largest maritime transportation providers. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- logistics services (50.2%): warehousing, freight handling, port services, etc.;
- maritime transportation of freight (48.4%): transportation of dry bulk, oil products, liquefied natural gas, vehicles, containers, etc. At the end of March 2022, the group had a fleet of 434 vessels;
- other (1.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (87.4%), Asia (6.3%), Europe (4.1%), the United States (2%) and other (0.2%).