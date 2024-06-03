N E W S L E T T E R

June 3, 2024

Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) hereby announces the status of the Company's own share repurchase as follows pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, which applies pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3, of that law.

Details of Share Repurchase 1.Class of shares: Common stock 2.Total number of shares repurchased: 24,570,500 shares 3.Total repurchase amount: 54,829,749,125 yen 4.Period of own share repurchase: From May 9, 2024 through May 31, 2024

(Reference)

1.Details of the share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors on May 7, 2024:

(1)Class of shares: Common stock (2)Total number of shares that may be repurchased: Up to 39,556,000 shares (5.5% of the total number of shares issued, excluding treasury stock) (3)Total repurchasable amount: 100 billion yen (4)Period of repurchase: From May 8,2024 through July 31, 2024

2.Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from May 9, 2024 through May 31, 2024, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:

(1)Total number of shares repurchased: 24,570,500 shares

(2)Total repurchase amount: 54,829,749,125 yen

