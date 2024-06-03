Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase
June 03, 2024 at 02:06 am EDT
Share
N E W S L E T T E R
June 3, 2024
Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) hereby announces the status of the Company's own share repurchase as follows pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, which applies pursuant to Article 165, paragraph 3, of that law.
Details of Share Repurchase
1.Class of shares:
Common stock
2.Total number of shares repurchased:
24,570,500 shares
3.Total repurchase amount:
54,829,749,125 yen
4.Period of own share repurchase:
From May 9, 2024 through May 31, 2024
(Reference)
1.Details of the share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors on May 7, 2024:
(1)Class of shares:
Common stock
(2)Total number of shares
that may be repurchased:
Up to 39,556,000 shares (5.5% of the total
number of shares issued, excluding treasury
stock)
(3)Total repurchasable amount:
100 billion yen
(4)Period of repurchase:
From May 8,2024 through July 31, 2024
2.Total number and yen amount of own shares repurchased from May 9, 2024 through May 31, 2024, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
(1)Total number of shares repurchased: 24,570,500 shares
ｻｽﾃﾅﾋﾞﾘﾃｨ・環境経営推進・IR・広報ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ Corporate Sustainability, Environment Management, IR and Communication Group
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
K Line - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. published this content on
03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
03 June 2024 06:05:07 UTC.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. is one of the Japanese largest maritime transportation providers. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- logistics services (50.2%): warehousing, freight handling, port services, etc.;
- maritime transportation of freight (48.4%): transportation of dry bulk, oil products, liquefied natural gas, vehicles, containers, etc. At the end of March 2022, the group had a fleet of 434 vessels;
- other (1.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (87.4%), Asia (6.3%), Europe (4.1%), the United States (2%) and other (0.2%).