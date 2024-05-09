N E W S L E T T E R

May 9, 2024

Notification of Progress of Share Buyback through

Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading (ToSTNeT-3)

Regarding the notification of stock repurchase disclosed on May 7, 2024, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) today reported and announced the progress of the share buyback pursuant to the resolution above with the following details:

1. Purpose of stock repurchase:

"K" LINE is always conscious of capital efficiency. Our basic policy is to improve shareholder profits over the medium and long terms by proactively promoting shareholder returns, including share buyback. This is done by taking cash flow into consideration and ensuring the investment level and financial stability necessary to improve our corporate value. Furthermore, in five-yearmedium-term management plan for the fiscal year 2022 to the fiscal year 2026, we have raised the lower limit of the total amount of shareholder returns from at least 500.0 billion yen to at least 700.0 billion yen. For fiscal year 2024 and beyond, we plan to implement an additional return of 150.0 billion yen in addition to the basic dividend and additional dividend. Considering the scale of this additional shareholder's return, the Company has determined that the best way to do this will be to perform a share buyback capped at 100.0 billion yen. The buyback will be implemented based on these policies.

In light of the potential impact on the stock liquidity and market price for our shares, we approached four major shareholders, Effissimo Capital Management Pte Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Effissimo"), Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "MHBK"), Tokio Marine

Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "TMNF") and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "KHI") to seek their participation in the share buyback transaction. After making our request regarding "K" LINE's plan to buy back as disclosed in the timely disclosure on May 7, 2024, we confirmed Effissimo's, MHBK's, TMNF's and KHI's intention to sell their "K" LINE stock in quantities roughly corresponding to their respective holding ratios as of May 7, 2024 (percentages of shares, etc. held) with respect to the total number of "K" LINE shares to be acquired by the Company. (In the case of Effissimo, this includes stock held through the fund it manages.)

This arrangement should mitigate the potential impact on the stock liquidity and market price of "K" LINE's shares to some extent. We have also determined that it would be beneficial for us and our shareholders to give shareholders other than Effissimo, MHBK, TMNF and KHI the opportunity to sell their shares back to the Company on the stock exchange. Therefore, we also decided and implemented to acquire "K" LINE stock as follows.

2. Details of repurchase:

Class of share: Common stock of "K" LINE Number of shares repurchased: 16,865,700 shares