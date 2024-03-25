March 25, 2024

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" LINE) has entered into a joint research and development agreement with NIPPON HAKUYO electronics, ltd. ※1) and OPT Gate Co., LTD. (※2) for the development of a new fire detection system for vessels, using optical technology.

In recent years, the transportation of electric vehicles in addition to conventional gasoline vehicles has been increasing in car carriers. It is said that lithium-ion batteries installed in electric vehicles tend to rapidly escalate combustion in the event of a fire, making it crucial to detect fires at an earlier stage and to engage in firefighting activities promptly. This research aims to develop a fire detection system that detects fires earlier and with higher accuracy than existing smoke detectors for vessels, addressing the challenges.

"K" LINE is committed to enhancing safety and ship quality management. We will continue to pursue initiatives for safety in navigation utilizing cutting-edge technologies.

※1 NIPPON HAKUYO electronics, ltd. (Head office: Kanagawa)

Established in 1981, taking over the business of the marine equipment division of the Oki Electric Industry Group. They manufacture and sell various electronic products for vessels, including fire detection system, surveillance camera system, marine automatic telephone exchange, marine public address, and clock system.

※2 OPT Gate Co., LTD. (Head office: Tokyo)

Established in 2005, they specialize in manufacturing and design of optical products, with focus on the optoelectronics business. They also provide services such as reliability evaluation, analysis, and technical support for optical products.

