Kaya : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

CORRIGENDUM TO THE PUBLIC NOTICE

FOR THE ATTENTION OF THE PUBLIC SHAREHOLDERS OF

STEP TWO CORPORATION LIMITED

A public limited company incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956

Corporate Identification Number: L65991WB1994PLC066080;

Registered Office: 21, Hemanta Basu Sarani, 5th Floor, Room No - 507, PS Hare Street, Kolkata - 700013, West Bengal, India;

Contact Number: +033-22318207;Email Address: admin@steptwo.in; Website: www.steptwo.in.

This is a corrigendum to the public notice dated Friday, August 12, 2022, which had been published in Financial Express (English daily) (All India Edition), Jansatta (Hindi daily) (All India Edition), Duranta Barta (Bengali daily) (Kolkata Edition), and Mumbai Lakshadeep (Marathi Daily) (Mumbai Edition) ('Newspapers'), on Saturday, August 13, 2022 ('Public Notice'), been issued in terms of the circular Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016, bearing notification number DNBS.(PD).CC.No.065/03.10.001/2015-2016 dated July 09, 2015 read with Paragraph 61 of Chapter - IX of Section III of Master Direction - Non-Banking Financial Company - Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016, bearing notification number DNBR.PD.007/03.10.119/2016-17 dated September 01, 2016 ('Corrigendum to the Public Notice').

1. We would like to inform you that, Paragraph 2 in the said Public Notice, stands revised and updated, with the relevant information encapsulated in the following table:

The Promoters and members of the Promoter Group of the Target Company are specified as under:

Name of the Promoter Permanent account Residential Address Number of Equity Percentage of Voting number under the Shares held Share Capital held Income Tax Act, 1961 Mr. Ashok Kumar Sharma AJHPS9312F 115, Shree Arvind Road, 4,000 0 . 09% ('Selling Promoter Salkia, Howrah Corporation, (Four Thousand) (Zero-point zero nine Shareholder 1') Howrah - 711106, percent) West Bengal, India Ms. Sapna Agarwal ACVPA5398L CJ 281, Salt Lake, Sector II, 10,000 0 . 24% ('Selling Promoter Kolkata, Near Tank No 9, (Ten Thousand) (Zero-point Two Four) Shareholder 2') North 24 Parganas, West Bengal - 700091, India Mr. Raj Kumar Agarwal ACIPA8633K CJ 281, Salt Lake, Sector II, 17,83,900 42 . 00% ('Existing Continuing Kolkata, Near Tank No 9, (Seventeen Lakhs (Forty-Two Percent) Promoter Shareholder') North 24 Parganas, Eighty-Three Thousand West Bengal - 700091, India and Nine Hundred)

The above notice is being given in pursuance of the aforementioned Public Notice and the Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016, bearing notification number DNBS.(PD).CC.No.065/03.10.001/2015-2016 dated July 09, 2015 read with Paragraph 61 of Chapter - IX of Section III of Master Direction - Non-Banking Financial Company - Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016, bearing notification number DNBR.PD.007/03.10.119/2016-17 dated September 01, 2016 read with Reserve Bank of India's approval letter bearing reference number 'KOL.DOS.RSG.No.31509/08-02-400/2022-2023' dated Thursday, August 04, 2022, and other relevant regulations jointly by the Selling Promoter Shareholders, Existing Continuing Promoter Shareholder, Acquirer, and the Target Company. Issued for and on behalf of the Selling Promoter Shareholders, Existing Continuing Promoter Shareholder, and the Acquirer.