Kayee International : Correction of information on the annual report to the shareholders meeting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10 2.Company name:Kayee International Group Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):The company itself. 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:Correction of information on the annual report to the shareholders meeting 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: Annual report to the shareholders meeting 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: Page48~50、55~64、80~82、84 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: Page48~50、55~64、80~82、84 9.Countermeasures: Re-upload the information to the Market Observation Post System(MOPS). 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.