  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Kayee International Group Co., Ltd
  News
  Summary
    2939   KYG108031074

KAYEE INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD

(2939)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
32.85 TWD   +0.46%
Kayee International : Correction of information on the annual report to the shareholders meeting

08/10/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Kayee International Group Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 15:44:30
Subject 
 Correction of information on the annual
report to the shareholders meeting
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10
2.Company name:Kayee International Group Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):The company itself.
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Correction of information on the
annual report to the shareholders meeting
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
Annual report to the shareholders meeting
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Page48~50、55~64、80~82、84
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Page48~50、55~64、80~82、84
9.Countermeasures:
Re-upload the information to the Market Observation Post System(MOPS).
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
None.

Disclaimer

Kayee International Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 154 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
Net income 2021 -48,3 M -1,61 M -1,61 M
Net cash 2021 606 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -32,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 496 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 311
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart KAYEE INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Kayee International Group Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAYEE INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mou Fu Tsai Chairman & General Manager
Wei Che Hsu Deputy General Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Cheng Hung Chen Independent Director
Wan Chen Pai Independent Director
Joen Ray Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAYEE INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD-5.19%50
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-28.65%53 346
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-21.45%30 276
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-8.93%8 404
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-25.94%8 055
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-9.04%6 218