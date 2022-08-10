Kayee International : Correction of information on the annual report to the shareholders meeting
08/10/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Kayee International Group Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
15:44:30
Subject
Correction of information on the annual
report to the shareholders meeting
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10
2.Company name:Kayee International Group Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):The company itself.
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Correction of information on the
annual report to the shareholders meeting
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
Annual report to the shareholders meeting
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
Page48~50、55~64、80~82、84
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
Page48~50、55~64、80~82、84
9.Countermeasures:
Re-upload the information to the Market Observation Post System(MOPS).
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
None.
Kayee International Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:05:11 UTC.