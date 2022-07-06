Kayee International : The Company's securities have reached the standards for announcement of attention to trading information.
07/06/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Provided by: Kayee International Group Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/06
Time of announcement
16:16:14
Subject
The Company's securities have reached the standards
for announcement of attention to trading information.
Date of events
2022/07/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06
2.Cause of occurrence:Requested by TWSE to announce
relevant material information.
3.Financial and business information:
Period ( Month ) ( Quarter ) (Accumulated)
＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
2022 May Compared 2022 Q1 Compared Recent 4 quaters
with with 2021Q2~2022Q1
IFRS- 2021 May IFRS- 2021 Q1 IFRS-
Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated
(Un-audited) (%) (Reviewed) (%) (Reviewed & Audited)
＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
Revenue
(NT$million) 101.6 9% 205.2 -36% 1,037.3
Net Income
befoer tax
(NT$million) -12.5 260% 22.4 114% -38.2
Net Income
after Tax
(NT$million) -12.8 167% 20.2 208% -41.0
EPS
(NTD:Dollars) -0.27 236% 0.45 227% -0.75
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None.
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None.
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding were
45,549 thousand shares.
Kayee International Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:33:02 UTC.