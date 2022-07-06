Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Kayee International Group Co., Ltd
  News
  Summary
    2939   KYG108031074

KAYEE INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD

(2939)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
37.60 TWD   +4.30%
04:34aKAYEE INTERNATIONAL : The Company's securities have reached the standards for announcement of attention to trading information.
PU
07/01KAYEE INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of change members of the Company's Remuneration Committee.
PU
07/01Kayee International Group Co., Ltd Announces Change of Members of Remuneration Committee
CI
Summary 
Summary

Kayee International : The Company's securities have reached the standards for announcement of attention to trading information.

07/06/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Kayee International Group Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/06 Time of announcement 16:16:14
Subject 
 The Company's securities have reached the standards
for announcement of attention to trading information.
Date of events 2022/07/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06
2.Cause of occurrence:Requested by TWSE to announce
relevant material information.
3.Financial and business information:
 Period           (  Month  )           (  Quarter  )     (Accumulated)
＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝  ＝＝＝＝  ＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
             2022 May    Compared     2022 Q1   Compared  Recent 4 quaters
                           with                   with     2021Q2~2022Q1
               IFRS-     2021 May      IFRS-     2021 Q1       IFRS-
           Consolidated            Consolidated            Consolidated
           (Un-audited)    (%)      (Reviewed)     (%)  (Reviewed & Audited)
＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝  ＝＝＝＝  ＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
Revenue
(NT$million)      101.6        9%        205.2      -36%           1,037.3
Net Income
befoer tax
(NT$million)      -12.5      260%         22.4      114%             -38.2
Net Income
after Tax
(NT$million)      -12.8      167%         20.2      208%             -41.0
EPS
(NTD:Dollars)     -0.27      236%         0.45      227%             -0.75
4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None.
5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for
  verification and disclosure of material information of companies with
  listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None.
6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS,
and the paths as follow:
(1)Current sales revenue/income(loss):
Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs
(2)Historic sales revenue per month:
Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue>
Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs)
(3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA):
Financial Statements>
FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement
(4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed):
Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss:
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding were
45,549 thousand shares.

Disclaimer

Kayee International Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
