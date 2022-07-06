Kayee International : The Company's securities have reached the standards for announcement of attention to trading information.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/06 2.Cause of occurrence:Requested by TWSE to announce relevant material information. 3.Financial and business information: Period ( Month ) ( Quarter ) (Accumulated) ＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝ 2022 May Compared 2022 Q1 Compared Recent 4 quaters with with 2021Q2~2022Q1 IFRS- 2021 May IFRS- 2021 Q1 IFRS- Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated (Un-audited) (%) (Reviewed) (%) (Reviewed & Audited) ＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝ ＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝ Revenue (NT$million) 101.6 9% 205.2 -36% 1,037.3 Net Income befoer tax (NT$million) -12.5 260% 22.4 114% -38.2 Net Income after Tax (NT$million) -12.8 167% 20.2 208% -41.0 EPS (NTD:Dollars) -0.27 236% 0.45 227% -0.75 4.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 4 that need to be specified:None. 5.Any matters regarding to "Taiwan stock exchange corporation procedure for verification and disclosure of material information of companies with listed securities" article 11 that need to be specified:None. 6.Please inquiry the items of financial Information on the website of MOPS, and the paths as follow: (1)Current sales revenue/income(loss): Summaries>Financial Information applicable after adopting IFRSs (2)Historic sales revenue per month: Operating Statements>Monthly Sales Revenue> Statement of Sales Revenue(after adopting IFRSs) (3)Historic income or loss(audited/reviewed by the CPA): Financial Statements> FINANCIAL STATEMENT after adopting IFRSs>Balance Sheet/Income Statement (4)Historic income or loss (self-assessed): Operating Statements>Self-assessed income or loss: 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding were 45,549 thousand shares.