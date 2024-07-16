Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE: KBDC) (“KBDC”), a business development company externally managed by its investment adviser, KA Credit Advisors, LLC, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, after the close of financial markets. KBDC will host a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, to review its financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate using the following telephone dial-in or the webcast details:

Telephone Dial-in

Domestic: 800-579-2543

International: +1 785-424-1789

Conference ID: KBDC2Q

Webcast Link

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/528656183

To avoid potential delays, please join at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the earnings call. A telephone replay will also be available by dialing 800-934-7612 (domestic) and +1 402-220-6980 (international). The replay will be available until August 28, 2024.

About Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc.

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. is a business development company (“BDC”) that invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. KBDC is externally managed by its investment adviser, KA Credit Advisors, LLC, an indirect controlled subsidiary of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., a prominent alternative investment management firm. KBDC has elected to be regulated as a BDC under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“1940 Act”). KBDC’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. For more information, please visit www.kaynebdc.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about KBDC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “outlook,” “potential,” “predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond KBDC’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in KBDC’s filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. KBDC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715658021/en/