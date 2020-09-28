Log in
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company    KYN

KAYNE ANDERSON MLP/MIDSTREAM INVESTMENT COMPANY

(KYN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
KYN Announces Name Change to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

09/28/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s name has been changed from Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. KYN previously announced its plan to make this change when it provided a strategic update in July 2020. The changes to certain of KYN’s non-fundamental investment policies, which were also announced as part of the strategic update, take effect today as well.

The Company, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), will begin trading under its new name on September 29, 2020. It will continue to trade under the ticker symbol KYN.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The company's investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return by investing at least 85% of its total assets in energy-related partnerships and their affiliates ("MLPs"), and in other companies that, as their principal business, operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal (collectively with midstream MLPs, "Midstream Energy Companies").

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Nothing contained in this press release is intended to recommend any investment policy or investment strategy or take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any investor. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances prior to investing.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These and other statements not relating strictly to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.kaynefunds.com or www.sec.gov. Actual events could differ materially from these statements or from our present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Kayne Anderson undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company’s investment objectives will be attained.

Contact:
KA Fund Advisors, LLC
Investor Relations
877-657-3863
cef@kaynecapital.com
www.kaynefunds.com

