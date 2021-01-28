Log in
KAZ Minerals PLC    KAZ   GB00B0HZPV38

KAZ MINERALS PLC

(KAZ)
  Report
01/28 10:45:23 am
726.1 GBX   +0.85%
10:28aKAZ MINERALS : Investor Presentation January 2021
PU
07:41aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Kaz Minerals plc
PR
04:02aKAZ MINERALS : Q4 Production Report 2020
PU
KAZ Minerals : Investor Presentation January 2021

01/28/2021 | 10:28am EST
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

January 2021

IMPORTANT NOTICE

DISCLAIMER

This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include those regarding the business, strategy and plans of KAZ Minerals PLC ('KAZ Minerals') and its current goals, assumptions and expectations relating to its future financial condition, performance and results, commodity demand and trends in commodity prices, growth opportunities, circumstances in the countries, sectors or markets in which it operates and any assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Although KAZ Minerals believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable and are made in good faith, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties and other factors which are unpredictable as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of KAZ Minerals to be materially different from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

Principal risk factors that could cause KAZ Minerals' actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (without limitation) health and safety, community and labour relations, employees, environmental, business interruption, new projects and commissioning, reserves and resources, political, legal and regulatory compliance, commodity price, foreign exchange and inflation, exposure to China,

acquisitions and divestments, liquidity and such other risk factors disclosed in KAZ Minerals' most recent Annual Report and Accounts. Forward-looking

statements should therefore be construed in light of such risk factors. These forward-looking statements should not be construed as a profit forecast.

No part of this presentation constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in KAZ Minerals, or any other entity, and shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Except as required by the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority and applicable law, rule or regulation, KAZ Minerals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or change any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect events or new information occurring after the date of this presentation.

Neither this presentation, which includes the question and answer session, nor any part thereof may be recorded, transcribed, distributed, published or reproduced in any form, except as permitted by KAZ Minerals. By attending this presentation, whether in person or by webcast or call, you confirm your agreement to the foregoing and that, upon request, you will promptly return any records or transcript of the presentation without retaining any copies.

All financial definitions can be found in the glossary to the KAZ Minerals PLC half-yearly report for the period ended 30 June 2020.

11

1. Introduction to KAZ Minerals

LOW COST COPPER PRODUCER

RUSSIA

Large scale automated processing

Low strip ratios

Low power costs

Water availability

Skilled labour

CHINA

Transport infrastructure -

rail access to China via

land border

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KAZ Minerals plc published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 15:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 224 M - -
Net income 2020 551 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 695 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,37x
Yield 2020 0,95%
Capitalization 4 649 M 4 662 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart KAZ MINERALS PLC
Duration : Period :
KAZ Minerals PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAZ MINERALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 9,39 $
Last Close Price 9,84 $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target -4,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Southam Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vladimir Sergeivich Kim President & Non-Executive Director
Oleg Novachuk Chairman
John Paul Simeon Hadfield Chief Financial Officer
Charles Hugh Easton Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAZ MINERALS PLC9.09%4 662
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-0.73%19 320
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-6.56%10 840
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.3.80%9 318
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED18.72%9 129
VEDANTA LIMITED2.35%8 264
