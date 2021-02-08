KAZ Minerals : Offer Document Posted

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

8 February 2021

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

of

KAZ MINERALS PLC

by

NOVA RESOURCES B.V.

(a company indirectly owned by joint offerors (i) Oleg Novachuk and (ii) Vladimir Kim)

PUBLICATION OF OFFER DOCUMENT

On 28 October 2020 the board of Nova Resources B.V. ('Bidco') and the Independent Committee announced the terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Bidco for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of KAZ Minerals PLC ('KAZ Minerals') (other than the KAZ Minerals Shares already owned or controlled by members of the Consortium) (the '2.7 Announcement') and on 7 December 2020, Bidco announced (the 'Switch Announcement') that the Acquisition was to be implemented by way of a recommended takeover offer (the 'Original Offer'). On 4 February 2021, Bidco and KAZ Minerals announced the terms of a significantly increased offer comprising 780 pence in cash for each KAZ Minerals Share (the 'Increased Offer'), which has been unanimously recommended by the Independent Committee of KAZ Minerals.

Further to that announcement, Bidco and KAZ Minerals are pleased to announce that the offer document containing the full terms and conditions of the Increased Offer and the procedures for acceptance of the Increased Offer (the 'Offer Document'), has been posted to KAZ Minerals Shareholders today, together with the related Form of Acceptance. For information purposes only, the Offer Document will also be sent, or made available, to persons with information rights and participants in the KAZ Minerals Share Plans.

Unless otherwise stated, the terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as given to them in the Offer Document.

Action to be taken by Shareholders and timetable

The First Closing Date of the Offer is 1.00 p.m. (London Time) on 9 March 2021.

To accept the Increased Offer in respect of KAZ Minerals Shares held in certificated form (that is, not in CREST), KAZ Minerals Shareholders must complete, sign and return the Form of Acceptance (witnessed, where relevant) by post so as to be received by the Receiving Agent by no later than 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 9 March 2021.

To accept the Increased Offer in respect of KAZ Minerals Shares held in uncertificated form (that is, in CREST), KAZ Minerals Shareholders should NOT complete, sign and return the Form of Acceptance but instead follow the procedure for Electronic Acceptance through CREST so that the TTE instruction settles by no later than 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 9 March 2021. If a KAZ Minerals Shareholder holds KAZ Minerals Shares as a CREST sponsored member, acceptance of the Increased Offer should be referred to the CREST sponsor as only the CREST sponsor will be able to send the necessary TTE instruction(s) to Euroclear.

Full details of the procedure for acceptance of the Increased Offer are set out in paragraph 19 of Part 2 and in Parts C and D of Appendix 1 of the Offer Document and, in respect of certificated KAZ Minerals Shares, as further described in the Form of Acceptance accompanying the Offer Document.

Bidco and KAZ Minerals continue to expect that the Acquisition will become Effective in the first half of 2021.

Further details of the expected timetable are set out in the Offer Document.

General

This announcement should be read in conjunction with the full text of the Offer Document.

Subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in a Restricted Jurisdiction, the Offer Document will be available on Bidco's website at http://www.novaresourcesbv.com/Announcements.html and KAZ Minerals' website https://www.kazminerals.com/investors/announcement/details/ up to and including the end of the Increased Offer. For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of the websites referred to in this announcement are not incorporated into and do not form part of this announcement.

Further copies of the Offer Document and the Form of Acceptance may be obtained by contacting the Receiving Agent, at Computershare, Corporate Actions Projects, Bristol, BS99 6AH or between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Monday to Friday (except UK public holidays) on (0) 370 707 1100 (if calling from within the UK) or +44 (0) 370 707 1100 (if calling from outside the UK). Calls to the helpline from outside the UK will be charged at applicable international rates. Different charges may apply to calls from mobile telephones. Calls may be recorded and randomly monitored for security and training purposes. The helpline cannot provide advice on the merits of the Increased Offer nor give any financial, legal or tax advice.

Enquiries

Bidco / VTB Capital (Financial adviser to Bidco)
KAZ Minerals
Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Financial adviser and corporate broker to KAZ Minerals)
UBS AG London Branch (Financial adviser and corporate broker to KAZ Minerals)

Clifford Chance LLP is acting as legal adviser to Holdco and Bidco.

Linklaters LLP is acting as legal adviser to KAZ Minerals.

