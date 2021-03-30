KAZ Minerals : Rule 2.9 Announcement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

30 March 2021

KAZ Minerals PLC (the 'Company')

Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the 'Code'), the Company confirms that, following settlement of share scheme exercises, it has in issue 472,669,363 ordinary shares of 20 pence each (excluding 8,054,614 shares held in treasury) with ISIN number GB00B0HZPV38.

The total number of shares attracting voting rights in the Company is therefore 472,669,363. The above figure may be used by shareholders to determine the percentage of issued share capital they hold in the Company and if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

KAZ Minerals PLC Ed Jack Senior Investor Relations Adviser +44 (0) 20 7901 7882 Susanna Freeman Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7901 7826 Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker) UBS AG (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Further information

