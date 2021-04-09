Log in
KAZ MINERALS PLC

(KAZ)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/09 11:36:46 am
868.4 GBX   +0.25%
01:05pKAZ MINERAL  : Kaz Minerals
PU
11:39aKAZ MINERALS  : Final Increased Offer declared unconditional as to acceptances and unconditional in all respects
PU
11:04aKAZ MINERALS  : Offer Update
PU
Kaz Mineral : Kaz Minerals

04/09/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
Following the cash offer for Kaz Minerals (UK, constituent) by Nova Resources B.V. (non-constituent) being declared unconditional in all respects, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Kaz Minerals (UK, B0HZPV3) will be deleted from the FTSE 250 Index.

Redde Northgate (UK, B41H739) will be added to the FTSE 250 Index, and removed from the FTSE SmallCap Index.

All changes effective from 14 April 2021.

Full details of index changes are available on the FTSE Russell Website.

Disclaimer

KAZ Minerals plc published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 17:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 846 M - -
Net income 2021 986 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 247 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,60x
Yield 2021 0,80%
Capitalization 5 623 M 5 619 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 45,8%
KAZ Minerals PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KAZ MINERALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11,13 $
Last Close Price 11,90 $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target -6,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Southam Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vladimir Sergeivich Kim President & Non-Executive Director
John Paul Simeon Hadfield Chief Financial Officer
Oleg Novachuk Chairman
Charles Hugh Easton Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAZ MINERALS PLC31.24%5 624
ANTOFAGASTA PLC20.79%23 565
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.23.19%15 395
VEDANTA LIMITED47.30%11 805
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED35.63%11 012
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.8.85%10 429
