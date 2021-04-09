Kaz Mineral : Kaz Minerals

Following the cash offer for Kaz Minerals (UK, constituent) by Nova Resources B.V. (non-constituent) being declared unconditional in all respects, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Kaz Minerals (UK, B0HZPV3) will be deleted from the FTSE 250 Index.

Redde Northgate (UK, B41H739) will be added to the FTSE 250 Index, and removed from the FTSE SmallCap Index.

All changes effective from 14 April 2021.

Full details of index changes are available on the FTSE Russell Website.