01.04.24 12:08

/KASE, April 1, 2024/ - KEGOC JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE that the annual general meeting of its shareholders will be held on May 2, 2024 at 11:30 o'clock, with the following agenda: - Approval of the financial statements of KEGOC for the year ended December 31, 2023, the procedure for the distribution of KEGOC's net income, the decision to pay dividends on ordinary shares and the approval of the dividend amount per one ordinary share of KEGOC for the second half of 2023. - Determination of the number of members, term of office of the Board of Directors of KEGOC, election of its members and the chairman of the Board of Directors, as well as determination of the amount and terms of payment of remuneration and compensation of expenses to members of the Board of Directors of KEGOC for the performance of their duties; - Approval of the new revision of KEGOC's Corporate Governance Code; - Review of claims from the shareholders in relation to operations of KEGOC and its officers and results of consideration of such claims; - Amendments of the membership of the Counting Board of the General Meeting of Shareholders of KEGOC. - Selection of the audit organization to audit KEGOC and determination of the amount of its service fee. Details of the meeting are available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/KEGC/kegc_special_shareholders_meeting_info_020524_2364.pdf [2024-04-01]